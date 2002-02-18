from the mightier-than-the-sword dept.
Google and 3M are helping to produce an open specification for styluses that can be used across different touchscreen devices:
The humble pen isn't dead — or at least the stylus isn't. Because styluses remain a big piece of the mobile accessories market, Google and 3M have joined the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI), a collective that aims to create an open, non-proprietary active stylus specification. The standard will be designed for manufacturers to create and promote styluses that are compatible with various touchscreen devices, including phones and tablets.
To accomplish this, the standard uses two-way communication instead of just one. Ink color and stroke preferences are stored in the stylus, which can be taken across different devices, while up to six styluses can operate simultaneously on a single device. The USI standard supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity (the same pressure level as Samsung's S Pen and Microsoft's Surface Pen) and 9-axis inertial measurement to follow and track complex movements precisely.
Also at Ars Technica.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @12:37PM (2 children)
when you can have Harry Potter's bagel. Or wind. Hold on, it was a wand if fact.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 02, @12:46PM (1 child)
http://www.bash.org/?111338 [bash.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by c0lo on Friday February 02, @12:58PM
"Success is more a function of consistent common sense than it is of genius."
An Wang
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 02, @12:51PM (7 children)
I'm feeling the need to retire my ancient workhorse Thinkpad at some point. I've seen a few students (high school and university) using Surface-style tablets/notebooks, and felt impressed with the shiny-ness of them: far more polished that the resistive-touchscreen-based N900 that I had back in the day. But I'd be looking at the second-hand market with my budget.
The thing is, I know that I won't be happy without a physical keyboard on the device. It's also well over a decade since I dumped the Windows partition on my personal computers (leaving Slackware/XFCE in charge), and I don't really want to jump back into the closed-source box.
So Soylenters, how practical is a stylus-based device under Linux these days? Would I have to distro-hop to get things working? And do you feel the benefits would be worth it?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @01:16PM
Assuming the stylus just uses the existing touch screen drivers, should be plenty of support. I usually keep one box running the very latest kernel release, and the support is very good and constantly improving.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Friday February 02, @02:17PM (2 children)
How about a different strategy along the lines of portable bluetooth keyboard support under linux is excellent?
Some of the kids at my kids school have their tablets in a tablet case with a built in keyboard. Congrats kids, you just clumsily re-invented the laptop.
Speaking of laptops people freak out about chromebooks because of lack of network connectivity, but owning a chromebook teaches you very quickly that you're never without connectivity if you want it enough, and that and $50 for a raspberry pi and some parts means you're never more than a SSH or VNC session away from a raspi linux box, so ... One thing to worry about WRT chromebooks is crappy screens, trying to ship 720 pixel screens in 2018 WTF, check the fine print to at LEAST get 1080 pixels.
I verified the specs to make this post, and my laptop, which is a two year old Acer CB3 model with 10 hours of battery life, has 57 GHz of processor speed times cores, 320 gigs of memory, and 12 TB of hard drive. Oh wait thats the specs of my allocation on the vmware cluster that I can VPN into, although if I tried to use 100% of my shared allocation, people would freak out. Anyway, yeah, buy a nice screen and a nice keyboard and whats attached to it doesn't matter as much.
If you have substantial server resources, chromebooks work great with "Apache Guacamole" which is a HTML5 based SSH/VNC/rdesktop/telnet server which is LDAP aware for AAAA and configuration.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 02, @02:55PM
An interesting twist there, thanks. A chromebook should be easier to convert to Linux than a Microsoft Surface device, at first glance.
Sadly, since partially outsourcing IT services my access to server resources isn't as easy as it might have been a decade or so ago, but it's still worth considering.
A nicer screen is one thing I'm really looking forward to: 1024x768 with a dingy backlight is less retro and more restrictive.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday February 02, @04:07PM
It's really not. Especially if Network Manager is in the mix. Reconnecting issues on reboot is common with Linux. Windows & Mac generally have no issues with this. But they also can expect sound to work after a system upgrade too so... yeah Linux still has quite a ways to go.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Friday February 02, @02:36PM (2 children)
Maybe try adding a Wacom tablet or something. They work pretty well, and you can avoid Gorilla arm syndrome.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 02, @02:45PM (1 child)
That's a good idea for a desktop setup (I've used my wife's Wacom Bamboo in the past for some photo touch-ups) but it doesn't really suit my use case of a portable replacement for a laptop.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:24PM
Paper notepad beats everything. Scan later the notes if you really need it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 02, @02:01PM (2 children)
So is this new miracle stylus (cynical about why two way communication and multiple setting options are needed at all).... is it going to be the nice fine-point style or the horrid and unusable for writing rubber-nubble that looks like an eraser?
I've loved using styli since the Newton, but only the ones where I get a writing tip like a pen, not an eraser.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 02, @02:04PM
Considering the specification is for any styluses, manufacturers could make either version.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @03:43PM
Does anyone even make "rubber nubble" active syluses? I've only seen them on the crap "styluses" designed as a finger alternative for capacitive-touch screens.
Reply to This
Parent