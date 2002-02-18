18/02/02/0339228 story
posted by takyon on Friday February 02, @06:28PM
from the chicken-not-so-little dept.
The Guardian reports that according to a Bureau of Investigative Journalism study, colistin, an "antibiotic of last resort," is used by the tonnes by Indian farms to make the poultry gain weight a little bit faster. And all of this is perfectly legal. The World Health Organization (WHO) calls antibiotic resistance "a major threat to public health".
Another reason to eat less meat I guess. Like we needed one.
(Score: 0) by XivLacuna on Friday February 02, @06:34PM (16 children)
This will breed up resilient bacteria and we'll bring infected people over in the H1B visa program. All so corporations can save a few shekels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @06:40PM (6 children)
The article didn't mention they were giving chickens antibiotics for the purpose of eating them.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DECbot on Friday February 02, @06:48PM (3 children)
Sorry for the rhetorical question, but for what other reason would you desire to quickly fatten up a multitude of chickens?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 4, Funny) by nitehawk214 on Friday February 02, @07:58PM
To finally solve those math problems that start with "First, assume a spherical chicken."
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:00PM (1 child)
Well, I can think of at least one other, but the article doesn't mention vaseline.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @10:26PM
It's India.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 02, @06:48PM
> The article didn't mention they were giving chickens antibiotics for the purpose of eating them.
TFS:
If you only tried to make an obesity simulator, would you use the word "poultry" ?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Immerman on Friday February 02, @09:56PM
It doesn't matter *what* you do with the chickens - they serve as incubators for antibiotic resistant bacteria, which then spread through the environment potentially sharing their newfound antibiotic resistance with other species of bacteria as they go, since bacteria sex is more like an inter-species DNA swap meet than anything we'd recognize.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:36PM
Since we're all nerds here who value accuracy, The Indian Rupee [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 02, @07:46PM
I'll leave you all a page from Chew [blogspot.com], a 60-issue comic series I really enjoyed, one element of which is an avian flu that ostensibly got out of control.
(Score: 2, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 02, @09:07PM (3 children)
Our H-1B program is a disaster. Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to do the same job, sometimes for lesser pay. People don't like to say this, it's not politically correct, but most of the H-1B folks come in from India, they're Indians. And President Obama said they get to bring their wives. A guy comes over, his wife comes over. And baby makes three, four, five -- you get so many anchor babies, and suddenly there's a lot of Indians living in America.
Jobs must be offered to American workers first. Does that make sense? Our H-1B program should include only the most skilled and highest-paid applicants and should never, ever be used to replace American workers. I've ordered a full review of our H-1B program, from many departments. I ordered them to make a full report to me. Let's buy American & hire American.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Friday February 02, @10:04PM (2 children)
But what about all that wonderful food served in Indian restaurants. Without Indians there would be no Indian restaurants. I guess the realDonaldTrump is only fixated on BigMacs.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snow on Friday February 02, @10:56PM
Mexicans make fantastic Indian food.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 02, @11:05PM
They make terrific American food all over the world. Japan, they have a great cheeseburger, they named a cheeseburger after me. The Trumpburger. Such an honor!
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 02, @09:51PM (2 children)
Tell me honestly, how many Jews do you think are in India?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Friday February 02, @10:19PM (1 child)
Well, as practicing Jews, we can look at it this way. The CIA World Factbook [cia.gov] puts India's "religion" breakdown as follows:
... Of a population the same source puts at ~1.3 billion.
So, Jewish folks would probably fall under "other and unspecified" here, or less than 2/100*1.3 billion=26,000,000.
Looking at ethnicity, the factbook again has some stats for us...
And we're left with the "Mongoloid and other" group, or less than 3/100*1.3 billion=39,000,000.
The numbers like 26 million and 39 million must be taken with a grain of salt, given that they include all of the "other" categories, not just ours.
A more helpful answer, if less precise, would probably be something like "dozens if not hundreds or thousands."
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday February 03, @04:18AM
What's this "ours?" I'm not Jewish. If anything I'm some kind of weird Deist or Spiritualist.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Kilo110 on Friday February 02, @06:39PM (12 children)
I've a fatalistic view of these types of things. Anything that requires a large number of people to sacrifice is doomed to failure. I'm not saying we shouldn't try, that's a difficult discussion entirely. But anything that requires conservation will end up failing in the long run. Antibiotics, natural resources, pollution controls, etc. On the aggregate, people are just too greedy and short-sighted to care.
In this case, the Indian Gov can outlaw it, but those farmers won't care, they'll continue using it anyway. You could go to the manufacturers and convince them (unlikely) to not to sell to the Indian farmers. But a middleman many step in and provide them the farmers the drugs anyway. Baring that, another manufacturer in china (for example) will step in and sell anyway.
Maybe someone can convince me I'm wrong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:28PM (2 children)
Nature has a way of setting things right no matter what we monkeys with car keys chose to do. We just won't like the consequences when it does.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:49PM (1 child)
Hear, hear. May the next species to evolve the capability for high technology find the ruins of our great cities and spend a good amount of time in meditation.
It could be that the first species to evolve technology on a planet will always destroy itself in its arrogance. Yet Earth abides. Another will come along, and perhaps they will be receptive to the failures of the first technological species.
The Galactic Federation can wait millions of years for intelligent life on Earth to join the rest of the galaxy. There is no reason the first species from Earth that fires up a torrent for the Encyclopaedia Galactica need be the self-styled h. "sapiens".
(Score: 1) by dwilson on Saturday February 03, @12:48AM
I remember reading somewhere that the odds of a 'second rise of civilization' on Earth are astronomically low, due to the first rise (us) having already consumed all the easy to access resources. Think shallow ore and coal deposits and the like. What's left, for the most part, just wouldn't be accessible to pre-bronze age technology levels.
Maybe that isn't accurate. Or maybe it is, but if you go long-term enough (millions+ years) it'll sort itself out as plate tectonics take a hand in things. I don't know. I can think of one sure-fire way to find out, though. Anyone want to lobby President Twitter to press the button?
- D
(Score: 2) by edIII on Friday February 02, @08:29PM
I'm with you. There is no way to stop things like this when people's livelihoods are at stake. Outlawing it may do something, but only education about the issue will truly solve it. Even then, you have the sociopathic section of our race that are pure evil, according to the definition of evil.
What may change their minds is the Indian government filming the deaths of people that get infected with these super pathogens. Announcing that an entire hospital is closed, a village quarantined.
It's not just happening in India, but in the U.S too. We're trying to do something about it though, because we're very educated as to the consequences through Hollywood. I'm seeing Kevin Spacy with blood dripping from his eyes when I hear stupid stuff like this.
Hey, if their stupid and up cutting their population in half, it actually helps the rest of the world in a morbid fashion. Only problem is that airlines and travel make the world one big petri dish.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @09:03PM (1 child)
One could regularly test the birds, then dish out severe punishment as needed.
At the farm, register the DNA. Anybody in possession of an unregistered bird gets punished.
At the retail location, check for antibiotics and recheck the DNA. If antibiotics are found, or if the DNA for that bird was never registered, punish as much of the supply chain as you can find. Punish the farmer, the slaughterhouse, the wholesaler, the supermarket or restaurant, etc.
Make it hurt. Go medieval. Criminals can be strapped down in a room full of hungry chickens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @10:24PM
I don't think you understand India. The gov't issues all kinds of rules, nothing changes. The corruption might be worse than in China(?)
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Friday February 02, @09:10PM (1 child)
Is there a sacrifice, though?
The evidence that antibiotics promote growth in animals is slim, while the costs of the antibiotics are significant. This may simply be a matter of education.
This study [nih.gov] is evidence that the net benefit of using antibiotics is negative:
"Positive production changes were associated with GPA use, but were insufficient to offset the cost of the antibiotics. The net effect of using GPAs was a lost value of $0.0093 per chicken (about 0.45% of total cost). "
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday February 03, @03:48AM
People believe what they do and no amount of research seems to change peoples believes, at least if they have emotional investment in those believes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 02, @09:56PM (3 children)
Freon 12, mustard gas, lead in gasoline, asbestos, all of those things were short term economic (or military) expedients with globally agreed upon unacceptable side effects, and we've managed to mostly discontinue them... DDT and others not so much globally, but still in many places.
Antibiotics should be one of the next big reductions in use - out of agriculture and into humanitarian use for serious (non-self resolving) situations only.
In 2002 when my newborn had a slight fever, I really should have told my pediatrician to get stuffed when he prescribed a vial of antibiotic "just to be sure" that the fever would be sufficiently controlled to administer vaccines on the next visit - let's get our F'ing priorities straight here: your office schedule vs abuse of antibiotics?
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday February 03, @03:55AM (2 children)
Same with when my dog cut her paw when young. Vet automatically prescribed antibiotics and at the time I went along with it. Truth was that without any signs of infection, it was a stupid thing to do.
Even not considering antibiotic resistance, giving unneeded antibiotics is stupid, fucks with the bodies biome at the minimum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:46AM (1 child)
You could even have used antibiotics but presumably less (not sure) if you simply put on antibiotic ointment on it for 3 days once a day and kept it wrapped in some bandage.
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday February 03, @05:18AM
I doubt that it even needed that. She was young and healthy and it was a clean cut. Just needed to keep a close eye on it and if needed, then apply the antibiotics.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @06:44PM (13 children)
They just don't give a fuck about disease and its causes. It's... frustrating.
(Score: 5, Touché) by bob_super on Friday February 02, @06:51PM (2 children)
I'm glad the rest of the world is setting the example by never prioritizing profits above risks.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @12:02AM (1 child)
Where is this "the rest of the world" to which you refer? I might want to move there!
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday February 03, @12:21AM
[blank]
...
[blank]
...
Bhutan [wikipedia.org], maybe ?
(Score: 4, Funny) by DECbot on Friday February 02, @06:57PM (7 children)
Get your tin foil hats ready!
Asia is not ignoring germ theory, it is part of their scheme. China's 100 year plan is to ruin the West economically. And their 1000 year plan is to breed a population with a superior immune system to destroy us immunologically. India has caught on to China's plot and is trying to catch up by breeding superior pathogens.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:38PM (1 child)
I think that is closer to sheet-metal hat.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:10PM
It could use some weather war, TBH.
Egh, I guess nobody's going to come up with a good conspiracy involving the weather war unless I do it myself.
The Chinese are using weather warfare to cause droughts in South Africa (note: this won't work perfectly because of BRICS) and the United States. (Insert hyperlinks to crazy sites here, here, and here. Don't use timecube for this one. That's too crazy.) Hmm, need to show bias against Kal-El and his Murican Way. (Maybe Kara Zor-El can help out, but her feminism has never struck me as evil.) Anyway, the New World Order is doing... things... to destroy our freedumbs! And breed their own race of swarthy, dark-skinned super men! Don't believe it? Habeeb it!
*sigh* I'll try again later. I'm just not feeling inspired right now. Writer's block, etc.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by VLM on Friday February 02, @08:10PM (2 children)
I find that conspiracy theory to be interesting.
Most "man made HIV in Africa" theories blame the CIA for no apparent reason other than the CIA is traditionally blamed for anything bad. China as the bad guy looking for resources and land sounds much better for that theory than "the CIA is the root of all evil"
We know from European colony era that Africa, as in Africa the plot of land, can be the breadbasket of the world and also recent history shows that Africa, as in Africa the people living there, can't feed themselves much less the pie in the sky predictions of billions of projected population growth... maybe the conspiracy theory is (Chinese genetically engineered) HIV kills off the legacy Africans and the meme of three billion people in Africa within the century means 2.99B Chinese and a handful of indian style reservations of legacy natives.
The street shitting thing in India is weird. In the USA inequality is expressed in income tax W-2 forms but we all have TVs and toilets and probably many other things that begin with the word T. In India you have rather high levels of civil engineering right down the street from the designated shitting streets. There's always inequality, its just in the USA its expressed in income and in India its expressed as street shitting. I'm just saying the pathogen thing is a mere side effect, mostly, at least in India.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 02, @09:55PM
Why don't you just say 1) you're a conspiracy nut, but the conspiracy isn't nutty enough/too anti-American and 2) you hope all the dark-skinned people die because somehow "they deserve it?"
You waste a lot of words and electrons just to anti-virtue signal to everyone what a complete walking trash fire of a human being you are.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:30PM
Blame the CIA for no apparent reason? Hmm, ok Mr. Headendasand.
Africans can't feed themselves? More deranged nonsense.
Street shitting? Go wander around a majoYou are literally pointing to the bread and circuses r city, go near where the homeless hang out. The US has millions of people with no toilets or TVs. That little quality of life meme is getting beyond stupid, there are areas of the US with poverty worse than the standard 3rd world type of poverty.
Pathogen is a mere side effect? Yeah no shit, that is the whole point!!! Nothing "mere" about it when you get bugs resistant to modern medicine. The US has the same problem, though there is an increasing awareness of the issue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:35PM
We here in Murcia prefer the dignified method of not giving kids immunization shots.
Doctors = evil.
Christ > measles!!!!!
Ain’t no backwater here. Love to trump. Yeehaw!!!
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Friday February 02, @10:20PM
Didn't Kurt Vonnegut come up with this already, I think in Slapstick?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Thexalon on Friday February 02, @09:01PM
They just don't give a fuck about disease and its causes. It's... frustrating.
Seriously, how is this any different from the conventional animal farming methods used in the US, except for the exact antibiotic being used?
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:04AM
That's why I saw so many pictures of Asians wearing masks to protect from bird flu. Americans never wear masks. I guess they don't give a s*** about spreading germs.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:26PM (16 children)
You are right, we did not need a reason not to eat meat. Eating meat is very healthy, and ensures that you do not suffer from chronic vitamin and mineral deficiencies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:32PM
Eat less meat != eat no meat, biased commenter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:15PM (6 children)
Personally, I'm interested in genetic studies that show that for some people, vegetarianism may be viable. That implies for other people, vegetarianism is not viable. This could be a way to reconcile the nutritional studies showing your claim that with the experiences of actual vegetarians who are successful at living without meat.
Dunno if DNA will have my back personally, but they can take my bacon++ from my cold, dead hands. Well, unless they give me vat-grown bacon++ that's indistinguishable from free-range, locally-sourced, organic, sustainable, uncured, gluten-free bacon++. I'm an apex predator, and I need me some bacon. Steak works too.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 02, @08:34PM
I have yet to meat a Vegetarian or Vegan who had their canines removed.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 02, @09:57PM (2 children)
From what I've read it's--surprise!--more viable for people who've been practicing it as a culture for thousands of years. Which would be mainly Indian people and those Asian populations who have a long history of Mahayana Buddhism. It doesn't seem very viable for Europeans and other Caucasian stock. I know I go completely nuts if I don't at least get eggs or cheese a few times a week.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:20AM (1 child)
So how long ago did you stop eating eggs and cheese?
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday February 03, @04:16AM
Tried flirting with veganism a couple of years ago. It...did not go well. You know those old Looney Tunes cartoons where Wile E. Coyote or someone else looks at another character and they phase out and reappear as some kind of meat item? I swear that was beginning to happen to me. I was having nightmares about cannibalizing my own family, who in the dreams had apparently demanded I do it because they thought I'd die otherwise.
Long story short, I am a filthy omnivore and probably never going to change it, though as soon as "vat meat" goes mainstream I won't eat anything from slaughtered animals any more. Vegetarianism *may* be do-able given the skills in Indian and Chinese food I've picked up since then, but definitely not veganism.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday February 03, @01:23AM (1 child)
Do they make gluten enriched bacon now? I'm trying to think of how you'd get wheat into bacon so that "gluten free" is anything but a pandering market-imp noise.
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday February 03, @04:08AM
They probably lightly coat it in flour to stop it from sticking, much like some brands of frozen french fries and a lot of other stuff. That wax they put on apples, gluten based.
I was put on tetracycline for a year or so as a teenager to treat my acne. Ever since I've had weird guts and gluten (or perhaps it is one of the other proteins in various grains) is one of the foods I have to avoid to function in modern society where it is looked down on to just shit when you get the runs.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:45PM (2 children)
I've read that vegetarians do not suffer from vitamin and mineral deficiencies more often than those who eat meat. They're more likely to suffer from particular deficiencies, but not significantly more likely to suffer from deficiencies in general. There's nothing magic about the vast, vast majority of vitamins and minerals that make them only available in meat. Vitamin B12 is more difficult to get for vegetarians and vegans, but even that is not impossible to find.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 02, @09:59PM (1 child)
You can get B12 from "nooch" (nutritional yeast) I heard. I dated a vegetarian for a while once and while she wasn't vegan, she was close enough that her doctor was giving her the kind of health advice usually reserved for vegans. Mushrooms supposedly also have it, but IIRC you'd need to eat like an entire kg of them a day.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday February 02, @10:24PM
No need for any exotic yeast sources. Beer is notably high in B12, though I am sure that for best health you really should brew your own. That is my story and I am sticking to it, I brew as a nutritional supplement.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday February 02, @09:03PM (4 children)
I've hardly ever eaten meat over the course of my life, and have never been diagnosed with vitamin or mineral deficiencies. Yes, including iron and other things most commonly gotten from meat. It's really easy if you enjoy eating beans and legumes.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @09:08PM
Those can mess you up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTSvLKY7HEk [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday February 03, @04:12AM (2 children)
A lot of people don't seem to realize that cows do just fine on a grass diet. Used to argue with a girl who believed she had to drink milk for calcium and eat meat for iron when lots of greens will supply them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:54AM (1 child)
Jesus, I hope you aren't serious.
Cows have extra stomachs and spit up their partially digested food (cud) to give it another chewing before the second and final pass though their digestive system. It takes a specialized digestive system to thrive on such a poor food.
I must have been trolled...
(Score: 2) by dry on Saturday February 03, @05:24AM
The point is that plants can supply calcium and iron amongst other things. Obviously people need to eat different plants then a cow, I just took it for granted people would understand the point that green stuff can supply most dietary requirements.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday February 02, @07:38PM (4 children)
No-one in the world eats less meat than India.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:03PM (3 children)
https://m.timesofindia.com/india/70-of-Indians-eat-non-veg-but-veg-diet-getting-popular/articleshow/52663492.cms [timesofindia.com]
70% of India is non-vegetarian, and some regions are closer to 98%.
In other words, India has more meat eaters than double the population of the United States. I expect your apology written in Hindi.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:25PM
Thank you, come again.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tfried on Friday February 02, @09:32PM
And at the same time, grand total, that huge crowd of meat eaters consumes about 15% as much meat as the US population. Really highlights the fact that there is a huge area in between "forcing everybody to become vegetarian", and current levels of meat consumption.
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_meat_consumption [wikipedia.org])
(Score: 2, Touché) by insanumingenium on Friday February 02, @09:36PM
And yet my statement is still true. They have the lead on vegetarianism by a mile. Don't worry no apology needed.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @07:49PM (6 children)
"Colistin is a decades-old drug that fell out of favor in human medicine..." [wikipedia.org]
When people once again invest more time and effort, and yes, money into research, than into marketing and PR sob stories such as this one - then the problem will once again get a solution. Not one problem in history got solved by whining. Not ever.
We, the humans, tend to get what we ask for. We wanted an age of chemistry - now we're living in it, with all the good and the bad that entail. Antibiotics are among the fruit of that age. But now we made it fashionable to clamor for "all-natural ways" of doing stuff... well, dying from an infection is quite natural.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 02, @08:26PM (4 children)
Nationa and Li (2009) stated, “Colistin is a 50 year-old antibiotic that is being used increasingly as a ‘last-line’ therapy to treat infections caused by MDR Gram-negative bacteria, when essentially no other options are available” (Para 1).
Biswas, Brunel, Dubas, Reynaud-Gaubert, and Rolain (2012) concurred with this statement. “The emergence of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria that cause nosocomial infections is a growing problem worldwide. Colistin was first introduced in 1952 and was used until the early 1980s for the treatment of infections caused by Gram-negative bacilli… It is probable that colistin will be the 'last-line' therapeutic drug against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens in the 21st century” (Abstract).
So perhaps one should hold off on trusting Wikipedia as an authoritative source of information without thoroughly investigating it yourself, the way any professor would tell you. And the rest of your statements do not follow logically from your quotation at all. But in any event, unnecessary antibiotic resistance from dosing animals without medical cause is a concern to anyone who works with any phase of epidemiology who has half a brain.
REFERENCES
Biswas, S., Brunel, J., Dubus, J., Reynaud-Gilbert, M., and Rolain, J. (2012). Colistin: an update on the antibiotic of the 21st century. Expert review of anti-infective therapy, 10(8), 917-934. https://doi.org/10.1586/eri.12.78 [doi.org]
Nation, R. L., & Li, J. (2009). Colistin in the 21st Century. Current Opinion in Infectious Diseases, 22(6), 535–543. http://doi.org/10.1097/QCO.0b013e328332e672 [doi.org]
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Friday February 02, @09:56PM (3 children)
I think I see the problem. Since when has having less than half a brain stop someone from doing something stupid? Secondly, why do you assume these farmers have studied epidemiology?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 02, @11:31PM (2 children)
They're using medication. Animal or human, OTC or not, one should have half a brain before buying and using medications. That's one of the reasons that physicians, veterinarians, and the like are licensed. That's why medications have approved uses, and at least in the U.S. if you're not a physician you don't use a medication off-label. (And I'd like to know where using this is on-label for veterinary use.... It may be, it would be interesting to find out. And if it is legal to use OTC, I wonder what mechanism could have medicine reserve it back again. It a Vet prescribed it, they should be questioned as to Why.)
But anyway, if they ain't working with an illness (epidemiology)... why are they using antibiotics? And if they haven't studied what to use and how to use it, why are they being allowed to use it? When doing so may eventually cause someone's death because the drug of last resort won't work any more in a human? Because chickens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:34PM
Heh, "one SHOULD have half a brain..."
Yeah no kidding, but the reality is that most people don't learn squat about the products they use. Find the basic daily recommended dose or whatever and then never read about it again. I'll let you do a little research on why farmers pump their livestock with antibiotics.
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Saturday February 03, @12:56AM
This is exactly my argument. People with half a brain realize that the prescribing or administering of an antibiotic of last resort should be restricted to people who are trained in the risks and licensed to do so. The problem is people without half a brain have access to such a drug and thus use it without out a thought of the long term consequences or they are intentionally disregarding the consequences for a short term gain. It is documented that livestock gain weight faster if fed antibiotics and since fat chickens are more profitable than skinny chickens any associated risks of administering antibiotics are thrown out the window. So, yes, people should be questioning everyone involved why these chickens are being fed--
but the problem is this is India and any Indian with half a brain has immigrated elsewhere(/sarcasm). This is India and due to their large population they will statistically have a large number of half-brained people. Education is the solution to this, but because of cultural practices education isn't universally available and thus the problem perpetuates. So, on a per capita ratio, there is a shortage of trained and licensed vets/practitioners asking the farmers 'why' and a shortage of outraged citizens demanding change. Thus, the population of half-brained people never diminish and the ones aspire to raise chickens are statistically less likely to be corrected for following a risky practice. From the Indian farmer's perspective, the world's busybodies can go fuck themselves because he needs to raise plump chickens quickly otherwise farmer Rahul down the street will drive him out of business with his medicated oversized chickens. Without the structure in place to regulate farming practices and the reliable enforcement of those regulations by ethical people, this will continue because it is profitable. And the demand for such a structure is lacking because of the lack of education to inform the people of the long term risks of these practices.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 3, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 02, @08:35PM
Oh, wait. I blamed Wikipedia in error thanks to your selective quotation where you did not quote (or perhaps read) the very next sentence. It remains one of the last-resort antibiotics for multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Acinetobacter.[1] NDM-1 metallo-β-lactamase multidrug-resistant Enterobacteriaceae have also shown susceptibility to colistin.
That stuff that's mentioned.... stuff that usually isn't so bad. But if it hits an immunocompromised person each can be very bad news with sepsis risk. And two of them apparently have reported resistances to Carbapenem class antibiotics (another last-resort antibi series).
So, sorry, Wikipedia for doubting you! (But it still shouldn't be used for primary cited research as OP was trying to do... Even though I'll do that myself sometimes. We all make mistakes....)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @08:29PM
"Another reason to eat less meat I guess. Like we needed one."
Fuck off.
I eat meat from a locally-raised (and affordable) supply of organically-raised beef, chicken, and pork.
Did I mention fuck off?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Entropy on Friday February 02, @08:57PM (3 children)
Guess we just shouldn't allow anyone from India in the country.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 02, @10:02PM
Yeah, H1B XPs were just fine, amirite? And screw these new H1B 10s.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by mendax on Friday February 02, @10:09PM (1 child)
At least not allow Indian chickens.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Friday February 02, @10:32PM
I guess you could allow Indian vegetarians.. But how could we verify?
