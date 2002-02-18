Stories
Russia to Allow ISS Tourists to Go on Spacewalks

posted by mrpg on Friday February 02, @07:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the Yuri-would-be-proud dept.
takyon writes:

Russia plans to allow paying tourists who visit the International Space Station (ISS) to go out on spacewalks. Russia's Energia is also building a "comfortable" new module to transport tourists to the ISS:

Russia is planning to send paying tourists on the International Space Station out on spacewalks for the first time, an official from the country's space industry said Thursday.

"We are discussing the possibility of sending tourists on spacewalks," Vladimir Solntsev, the head of Russian space company Energia, told Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda. "Market analysts have confirmed this: wealthy people are ready to pay money for this," Solntsev told the paper.

He said the cost of such a trip could be around $100 million (80 million euros), "possibly less for the first tourist". The tourists will be able to "go out on a spacewalk and make a film, (or) a video clip".

Energia, which was behind the launch of the first man in space Yuri Gagarin in 1961, is currently building a new module dubbed NEM-2 to transport tourists to the International Space Station (ISS). Solntsev said the NEM-2, the name of which is still to be confirmed, will accommodate four to six people. It will be fitted with "comfortable" cabins, two toilets and internet access.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Friday February 02, @08:26PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Friday February 02, @08:26PM (#632145)

    Learning from low-cost airline.
    It's the same $50M as before for the ISS tourist trip, room and board, one week.
    Add 1 Million for the Airlock operation, $1M for your spacesuit, $1M for the film/video, $1M for using the radio comms.
    Then there's a $46M "convenience fee" to be let back in.

    • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @10:54PM (1 child)

      by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 02, @10:54PM (#632221) Homepage Journal

      Open the pod bay doors, Vladimyr...

      --
      --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 2) by turgid on Friday February 02, @09:05PM (2 children)

    by turgid (4318) on Friday February 02, @09:05PM (#632158) Journal

    I wonder if that nice Mr Putin will be honoured with a free ride to the ISS on the first flight? He is a brave hero, a gentleman and a true patriot.

    --
    Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!

    • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @09:14PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @09:14PM (#632165)

      He'll be the first human shirtless in the vacuum of space.

      • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @10:56PM

        by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 02, @10:56PM (#632222) Homepage Journal

        Chuck Norrrrrrrrris!

        He don' need no stinkeen shirt.

        --
        --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by pe1rxq on Friday February 02, @10:04PM (1 child)

    by pe1rxq (844) on Friday February 02, @10:04PM (#632196) Homepage

    It seems the russians announce a new spacship every few years, but none ever fly.
    Rember Kliper? PPTS? Parom? Years of promisses and no actual flights.
    The only realistic thing they have is continuous small improvements to Soyuz and that will probably stay that way for the next years to come.

    Note that other countries are not that different, launching people into space is a complex thing. Even with the best intentions most projects will fail to get of the ground.

    --
    Secure messaging: http://quickmsg.vreeken.net/

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 02, @11:03PM

    by MostCynical (2589) on Friday February 02, @11:03PM (#632227)

    is it a one way space walk?

    --
    (Score: tau, Irrational)
(1)