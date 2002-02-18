Stories
Europa Landers Could be in Danger of Sinking Into a Porous Surface

posted by martyb on Friday February 02, @03:30PM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Future Europa landers may be in danger of sinking into a surface less dense than freshly fallen snow:

Space scientists have every reason to be fascinated with Jupiter's moon Europa, and, in 2017, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) announced they are planning a joint mission to land there. As the video above explains, this little moon is thought to have a liquid ocean submerged beneath an icy crust. Scientists believe it could host extraterrestrial life. But Europa's surface is much more alien than any we've ever visited. With its extremely thin atmosphere, low gravity – and a surface temperature of some -350 degrees F. (–176 °C.) – Europa might not be kind to a landing spacecraft. The moon's surface might be unexpectedly hard. Or – as evidenced by a study from the Planetary Science Institute announced on January 24, 2018 – Europa's surface might be so porous that any craft trying to land would simply sink.

The study – published in the peer-reviewed journal Icarus – comes from scientist Robert Nelson. If you're a student of space history, its results might sound familiar. Nelson pointed out in his statement:

Of course, before the landing of the Luna 2 robotic spacecraft in 1959, there was concern that the moon might be covered in low density dust into which any future astronauts might sink.

Now Europa is the source of a similar scariness, with Nelson's study showing that Europa's surface could be as much as 95 percent porous.

Laboratory simulations of planetary surfaces: Understanding regolith physical properties from remote photopolarimetric observations (DOI: 10.1016/j.icarus.2017.11.021) (DX)

Original Submission


«  First IllustrisTNG Universe Simulation Results Published
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:33PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:33PM (#632020)

    and if they still sink then, have it move around?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:42PM (#632025)

    ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS EXCEPT EUROPA

    ATTEMPT NO LANDING THERE

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @03:59PM (#632033)

    If it's going to sink anyway, make sure there is a suitable "buoy" that can stay on the surface[1]. Use it to keep an antenna on the surface and send back sensor readings through a very long cable as the probe sinks.

    [1] This might be a hollow sphere made of some material that is strong and tough, at those very low temperatures.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 02, @04:04PM

    by looorg (578) on Friday February 02, @04:04PM (#632035)

    Will they keep sinking and eventually come out on the other side or will we just have to build them with really long extendable legs? Can we just tie a really big balloon to the lander so it sort of just hovers over the surface and just doesn't really land?

