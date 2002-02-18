18/02/02/0416249 story
posted by mrpg on Friday February 02, @09:00PM
2,304 times last year (in just one state) so-called self driving cars, ahem, didn't self-drive, according to this report at auto connected car news.
The technology is not safe unless it is monitored by a human behind a steering wheel who can take control, Consumer Watchdog said.
Reasons for disengagement include:
[a lot of human factors -- which "AI" does not understand]
* Hardware discrepancy.
* Errors in detection.
* GPS signal issues.
* Software crash.
While 50 companies are licensed to test autonomous vehicles in California, only 19 companies were required to file disengagement reports covering 2017.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday February 02, @09:06PM
and I'm not gonna trust these things until they hit at least version 3.1. Before that I expect the cars to have large placards "STUDENT AI DRIVER", and possibly flashing lights.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 02, @09:46PM
Would a Ford ME be more dangerous than a GM Vista?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @10:49PM
Probably better than Toyota Bob!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 5, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 02, @10:04PM
Believe me, you can't just go to your local Car Store to buy these robot cars. Because they haven't perfected them yet. That's why they're testing them out in California. There's so much empty space in California. We use it to test our missiles, our ICBMs. An ICBM can go a long way, but California is huge. By the time the robot cars come to your state, they'll be perfect. As perfect as they can be.
But I don't know if I want any. I say, give me a goddamned driver. I'm on a date, I pick up a hot looking woman, all right? And I tell my driver, take us to Madison Square Garden fast, my good man! But he doesn't take the fastest way. He finds a slow one. Because he knows that getting there is half the fun. He knows I don't care if we're late to the wrestling. I'm going to have a great time there in the car. But is a robot going to know that? I don't think so. Unless I tell it, "take us to Madison Square but take your time, we may be screwing on the way." And there goes my date. And maybe she gives me a slap before she goes. Can you blame her? I can't blame her. And who wants a robot watching while he's with a lady? I don't, where's the fun in that? But when a guy's driving me, and he's just there to serve me, and he signed the nondisclosure agreement? It's hot.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday February 02, @10:51PM
Niiiiiiiiice!
golf clap!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 03, @02:34AM
This guy is truly a treasure on SN. And it's amazing that he's kept up both the frequency and quality for a full year now. Seriously, this site's admins need to find a way of publicizing this guy's posts to draw more readers here. Then they could add some advertising to the site (but disable it for the long-time SNers) and profit tremendously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:25AM
I have GREAT news for you! It's not going to take 40 years to reach 3.1. We're adopting Mozilla's rapid release version numbering. We should hit 3.1 in less than three quarters.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Saturday February 03, @01:32AM
Everyone knows that it's not until version 3.11 that it "get's good enough", and then we'll be stuck with that version on the roads for decades...
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday February 02, @09:12PM
Has anyone heard yet how the liability for software-caused crashes* will be allocated?
I, for one, do not welcome our new AI overlords if I am expected to pay for someone else's sloppy coding practices and hurry-first-to-market test cycle.
* I propose the term "blue windshield of death" (C) Justin Case 2018, all rights reserved. Also, I'm thinking of patenting "killing people with SDC" so that every crash will owe me royalties.
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
(Score: 2) by WalksOnDirt on Friday February 02, @09:39PM
I think Dilbert [amuniversal.com] beat you on that one.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 02, @09:43PM
Recent version http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-01-30 [dilbert.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:12PM
So taking out our gps satellites will not only affect our military but getting to work?
What will Rosie the riveter do to help the war effort then?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday February 02, @09:15PM
Of course they aren't going to get it right the first time. Real technological progress involves a lot of stumbling, fumbling, and otherwise getting it wrong. That's why the humans are there paying attention right now: To deal with situations where the computer gets it wrong.
Presumably, as the bugs are ironed out, backup systems sorted out, etc, the number of "disengagements" will go down. Eventually, assuming any of this technology is worth anything, they'll reach a point where they are substantially safer than human drivers. And once that happens, the automated systems that allow this kind of driving should become standard equipment, and we'll be old farts telling kids about the bad old days when human drivers got somewhere around 400 people killed every day in car crashes and thousands more had their lives ruined with disabling injuries, and we just sort of accepted that.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Friday February 02, @09:27PM
Yeah, could the programmers please stumble, fumble, and get it wrong in the test environment -- not on the roads where real people are presumably wanting to stay alive?
Testing in prod is criminally stupid, professionally incompetent, and should get everyone involved barred from their software related careers. And that's when human safety is not involved.
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Friday February 02, @10:09PM
Space exploration
Satellites
Mining
Submarines
Nuclear power
Horse riding
Powered vehicles
I'm not sure humans have made any progress without "testing in prod"
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday February 02, @10:22PM
I would expect that in most of those ventures, the participants signed up for the risk they were taking.
On the other hand, if your [spacecraft, satellite, mine collapse, nuke meltdown, wayward horse, non SDC car] injures an uninvolved third party, you are or should be liable. If it is criminal neglect, you should be looking at murder charges.
Breathes there a software developer who has never launched code despite a database of known bugs? There's your criminal neglect, right there. Software doesn't usually kill people, because software does not usually have fully autonomous control of a multi-ton weapon moving waaaaaaaaay faster than you can run.
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday February 02, @10:25PM
1. I'm guessing they probably did before they tried it in production. The reason they needed to try it in production is that there are conditions in the real world that are hard to envision, much less put into the test environment.
2. Nobody's died as a result of any of this. Why are you implying that they did?
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday February 02, @11:10PM
Because they will. I have no doubt whatsoever. Because I've seen how software gets made. It is much worse than sausages.
Up to now, there was the excuse that it didn't matter because it wouldn't hurt anyone.
You can't even get a bug-free CPU. Let that sink in.
Computers are still experimental. We have no idea how to make them reliable. Especially not bet-your-life reliable. We can't even prevent viruses! Call me back when malware and SPAM are solved problems. Until then, you've got a wish in one hand and a loaded gun in the other.
I have a great idea. I force everyone to give me tons of money; in return I promise to solve all the world's problems.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Friday February 02, @11:56PM
Part of the difference in our thinking, I'm guessing, is that you're under the delusion that wetware is even close to perfect for solving these kinds of problems.
Furthermore, there are computers that we do bet lives on, in airplanes, spacecraft, hospitals, and many other places.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 02, @11:57PM
So what?
Your comment is proven non germane, grandstanding, and banal billions of times per second.
The world does not need a bug-free CPU.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Touché) by fyngyrz on Friday February 02, @11:57PM
...just so long as it doesn't get as bad as making law. :/
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:36AM
There's the Therac-25 x-ray machine that killed people because of a software bug. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Therac-25 [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 03, @02:41AM
Thexalon didn't say that no one's ever died from a software bug, he said that no one's died from autonomous car testing, which is correct.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 03, @02:38AM
Honestly, this tech could be deployed early and save a lot of lives, and trouble (from driver fatigue mostly) if they do a Phase I where it's only deployed on Interstate highways. Interstate highway driving is far, far simpler than regular roads, since there's no residential roads, no intersections (just on/off ramps), etc., so getting these systems to 99.999% reliability on Interstates should be much easier than with surface streets. Imagine within 5 years you could drive yourself manually like now, but as soon as you get on the highway on-ramp, you hit a button and the car drives you automatically to your exit. You could drive cross-country, only stopping at gas stations, and sleeping along the way.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday February 02, @11:53PM
If a supposedly autonomous vehicle can't drive safely and sanely without GPS info, I'm just going to go ahead and say it can't drive at all.
It might be put in the position of having to ask the passenger what to do, but that's the most I would accept.
Yes, it should be able to navigate to a GPS location; but no, it shouldn't need GPS to do the actual driving.
Properly implemented (IMHO of course) it should use the same cues we do: street signs, built-in maps, traffic, road hazards, etc.
Yes, these are seriously fuzzy inputs. But until they are enough, the autonomy is just a pale shadow of what a human driver can do, and therefore wholly untrustworthy.
I might let a (supposedly) autonomous vehicle park my car today. But that's about it.
And don't get me wrong - I really want this tech to mature. But as yet, that's not even on the horizon as far as I've been able to determine.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Saturday February 03, @12:34AM
LIDAR, RADAR, and infra-red cameras, as well as ability to read signs are already a thing.
GPS is just.. part of the equation.
The quality of the *maps* is the problem.
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/789020841489018880?lang=en [twitter.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 02, @11:53PM
Reading the whole article makes it clear that there are some clear distinction between those companies that started from scratch and those that jumped in late with a pirated copy of someone else's alpha code.
Most of the big euro names are hopeless. Probably still measuring results against gassed monkeys.
Mercedes, and Bosch are among the worst.
( Bosch does systems for most of the euro names that claimed they did not test - because they paid Bosch to test - the same way they paid Bosch for pollution defeats).
The disengagement reasons included in the story are far more than listed in TFS, and almost ALL of them are handled on a daily basis by human drivers.
Yet there are idiots here (especially here on SN) that would mandate autonomous cars and ban human drivers tomorrow if they were made king.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:52AM
Yet there are idiots here (especially here on SN) that would mandate autonomous cars and ban human drivers tomorrow if they were made king.
Bullshit.
I don't remember anyone arguing that autonomous cars are already street-ready. It's usually "we should use them when they're statistically safer than humans" on one side, vs. "NEVER! I need to be in control!" on the other.
(What the control-fetishists forget is, while they may be in control of their own car, every day they pass thousand of other cars that they are not in control of...)
