[...] When I first got interested in the subject, in the mid-1970s, I ran across a letter written in 1947 by the mathematician Warren Weaver, an early machine-translation advocate, to Norbert Wiener, a key figure in cybernetics, in which Weaver made this curious claim, today quite famous:
When I look at an article in Russian, I say, "This is really written in English, but it has been coded in some strange symbols. I will now proceed to decode."
[...] The practical utility of Google Translate and similar technologies is undeniable, and probably it's a good thing overall, but there is still something deeply lacking in the approach, which is conveyed by a single word: understanding. Machine translation has never focused on understanding language. Instead, the field has always tried to "decode"—to get away without worrying about what understanding and meaning are. Could it in fact be that understanding isn't needed in order to translate well? Could an entity, human or machine, do high-quality translation without paying attention to what language is all about? To shed some light on this question, I turn now to the experiments I made.
It is a bit on the long side but Douglas Hofstadter very clearly exposes what language translation is and that Google Translate does not do it that way
Source: The Shallowness of Google Translate
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday February 02, @10:52PM (14 children)
On a forum I frequent, a number of non-English speakers post through Google Translate. They really don't understand how drooling retarded they sound. Any post that is not brief and to the point will leave everyone else scratching their head (or other parts of their anatomy) wondering what the fuck they meant. It has lead to a lot of misunderstandings and a few bans. The sad thing is some of them may actually be intelligent people, but it is impossible to tell.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @10:59PM (3 children)
غمیزه شیان د دوی ځینې یې ښایي معموال خلک وي، مګر دا باید ناممکن وي.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:11PM (2 children)
За нещастие някои от тях може би са хора, но трябва да е невъзможно
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aristarchus on Friday February 02, @11:36PM (1 child)
Προτιμώ να γράφω στη μητρική μου γλώσσα. Απλώς αισθάνεται καλύτερα.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday February 02, @11:49PM
nuq Qu' Huj mu' naDev?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:04PM (1 child)
It's shown more improvement in the last year or two than in the preceding decade. And it's more important than ever given the rise of voice assistants, augmented reality translation (use your camera to translate text in real time), Google's pixel ear buds with a babelfish-like mode, etc. So it's a safe bet that Google will throw more TPUs at the problem and eventually appease both you and the author.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday February 03, @01:58AM
Maybe. But the author makes a fair argument that accurately translating even reasonably simple phrases requires contextual comprehension, rather than just semantic decoding. In which case all the TPUs in the world won't help unless they fundamentally change their algorithm. And even then they may have to be well on their way to Strong AI before a reliably decent translation is possible.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Friday February 02, @11:29PM (7 children)
On the other hand, its good enough (and getting better) for what people actually want to do with it.
The drooling retarded ones are those that can not see the other person is clearly using google translate, and make allowances for that fact, or those that, some how miss the fact they live on a multilingual planet, and join a world wide discussion but still insist on perfect (whatever they speak) language. Yourbunnywrote!
Technical text gets hammered badly. But conversational text is good enough.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by vux984 on Saturday February 03, @12:13AM (6 children)
"But conversational text is good enough."
Its occasionally good enough. And some of the time you get incomprehsible word salad... but at least you can recognize word salad for what it is. For every time you get word salad, there is another time you get a perfectly cogent paragraph that says the exact opposite of what the intended meaning was.
I've seen it take something "Your entire group will wipe out on that boss." a clear warning to stay away, and turn it into approximately "Your group will clean house on that boss." which would suggest you'll give the boss a sound beating.
Oops.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 03, @01:25AM (5 children)
Even for an english speaker, reading english, "Your entire group will wipe out on that boss." is ambiguous at best.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday February 03, @02:04AM (4 children)
Really? Can you offer even a single credible alternative interpretation, because I'm honestly not seeing one.
Also, an extremely large percentage of English, written or spoken, is at least moderately ambiguous from a strictly syntactic perspective. Most of it though is relatively unambiguous once you add in context, which is the author's point. I suspect most languages have similar problems, though I wouldn't be surprised if English were particularly bad about it.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 03, @03:02AM (1 child)
Your entire group will wipe out on that, Captain.
Your entire group will slip and fall boss.
Your entire group, will wipe out, big shot.
In fact the only place this seems like it might make any sense at all is if you were playing a multi-player on line game, and were being warned about an end-of-level "boss".
In a drug buy, the whole thing takes on a different meaning. If you can't think of one alternative, you aren't thinking straight.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday February 03, @05:00AM
Hmm, I can't get any of those meanings without adding punctuation to the original - basically, without ", boss" none of those interpretations are reasonable, (hmm, unless #2 is using "boss" as an intensifier I suppose...) And I think asking AI, or even humans, to to translate through punctuation errors that bad is entirely unreasonable.
Basically, the only context where that statement actually makes sense as written is in the context of a multiplayer game (not necessarily online - tabletop RPGs are a thing) And thus recognizing that context is necessary to accurately translate what is otherwise a poorly organized word salad. Further context from the surrounding text would potentially help as well.
(Score: 1) by toddestan on Saturday February 03, @03:59AM (1 child)
The problem with that phrase is it doesn't make sense. The phrase "wipe out" is of course slang, but in this context it really doesn't make sense, and neither are the choice of words around it, especially the word "on". In many ways, it looks like a bad translation, and I'm left wondering what the original phrase was. Does it mean:
"Your entire group will be wiped out by that boss."
"Your entire group will wipe out that boss."
Also, does "boss" mean your boss at work, a boss in a video game, or since "wipe out" is also a racing term, a reference to a Boss [Ford] Mustang? It's not clear to me.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday February 03, @04:33AM
"Wipe out" is a mediopassive verb [wikipedia.org], like "bake". In "He baked cookies", the subject is the agent, and the object is the patient. In "The cookies baked", the subject is the patient. Likewise with "wipe out": When used transitively ("he wiped somebody out"), it implies that the subject defeated the object. But when used intransitively ("he wiped out"), the analogy is to a surfer who completely loses control of his board, and the subject is defeated. The word "on" takes "that boss" out of the direct object position, forcing the intransitive interpretation.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:11PM (3 children)
Two parties are separate across sound-proof window, and they have to communicate with gesture to achieve various actions/goals. The result is the key - whether the "listener" perform the action desired by the "asker." After each session, asker recorded what they tried to ask, and the listener recorded what they thought were being asked.
It turns out that "understanding," that is, match of asker's request and listener's perception of it, is not particularly relevant, almost orthogonal, to successful communication sessions - often, the listener completely misunderstood asker's request but managed perform the desired action.
Made me question the nature of "communication" and "understanding"/meaning.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by vux984 on Friday February 02, @11:54PM (1 child)
Lets say I want you to water a plant and I mime pouring water out of a glass; if you misunderstand that to mean I want you empty a glass, and you pour some water into a plant because the the only glass in the test room had room temperature water in it, and the only reasonable place to get rid of the water was to either drink it or pour into the plant so you chose the plant... that's "success" in a study like that which is definitely interesting.
But its not really a success of communication, or of understanding.
For what its worth, this is one reason why outsourced software development is so lousy so often. If the people doing the development don't actually understand the context, and the problem being solved -- they simply make the wrong decisions and wrong assumptions. And even if the result meets the 'specs' it just 'wrong' in blatantly obvious ways for anyone actually using it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @12:05AM
The curious thing was that such misunderstanding was so common in "successful" communication sessions.
In the end, you have to ask what the point of communication is. Is it for particular goal/actions to be realized, or is it for some kinda of abstract "understanding"?
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday February 03, @04:41AM
Or the speaker's voice is outside of the listener's hearing range. This is part of the dynamic between the player and Quill the mouse in Polyarc's game Moss for PlayStation VR. Fortunately for a player who has interacted with the Deaf community, Quill speaks a sign language that appears to be ASL.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday February 02, @11:15PM (3 children)
It's well established that I'm no linguist. But, you don't have to be a linguist to catch Google translate screwing up. Take nearly any text - a poem, maybe, or your favorite song - and plug it in to be translated to almost any language. German, a Romance language, Hebrew, Chinese. It simply doesn't matter whether you can read the translation - you need not even look at it. Just copy/paste that translation into a new Google Translate window, and translate it back to English. You probably won't get out what you put in. In some cases, the differences may be very minor. In other cases, the differences result in incomprehensible gobbledygoop. My kids and I discovered this years ago, and amused ourselves over several evenings.
The brainiac youngest son says that Google Translate can be valuable sometimes, but you should never rely on it.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Friday February 02, @11:35PM
And why the hell should you? Anyone who expects this has a deep misunderstanding of human language.
There are many alternative translations and nuances to phraseology which work against this. Even humans doing the translation will get it wrong, even when the same human does the reverse translation some hours or days later. Because: Context!!!
Language is not math.
Language is not math.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:41PM
That's problematic because the quality has greatly improved since 2016. TFA acknowledges this by linking to this article:
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/14/magazine/the-great-ai-awakening.html [nytimes.com]
We haven't seen the end of the improvements. We may be near the very beginning.
As for never relying on it, sure thing... unless you have no choice due to a budget of zero and no time for painstaking word by word analysis with a language dictionary.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:31AM
This is one of those things machine translation has a real hard time with: massive understatement.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, @11:40PM (2 children)
You can neutralise your language by passing it through google translate, consider:
Absolute truth!
(Score: 1) by tftp on Saturday February 03, @12:28AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday February 03, @05:40AM
Yep, and that same robot is supposed to censor so called fake news. I guess reporters got to lower their standards even more. Not that it's too difficult to achieve.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1) by whathappenedtomonday on Saturday February 03, @12:05AM (3 children)
We are certainly far away from computers "understanding language", but Google translate is not the best example, as there are other approaches yielding better results (neural networks):
In my experience, DeepL does significantly better in most cases, especially literary texts, than any other online translator (try your favorite poem / novel and compare with Google results). Yes, Google sucks when it comes to "understanding languages", but it's not like "Machine translation has never focused" on that.
I hope I didn't brain my damage.
(Score: 2) by Adamsjas on Saturday February 03, @12:13AM (2 children)
I'm betting DeepL has seen all those literary texts before, and been tweaked till it gets them almost right.
That's hardly the measure of a instant translation tool. Any tool that can suss out shades of meaning in a literary work will insert those into translations of everyday writing, where no such thing is intended.
Most of the time, when you ask what the soup of the day is, you want to know exactly that.
(Score: 1) by whathappenedtomonday on Saturday February 03, @12:23AM (1 child)
> I'm betting DeepL has seen all those literary texts before, and been tweaked till it gets them almost right.
Not sure what you mean ... Google has all those text indexed (in several languages) and still its translations often lack the most basic coherence. See the Google book search -- Google has "seen" all those texts and still "Trans" produces crap when translating literature. As I said: "In my experience ..." . Feel free to add yours.
I hope I didn't brain my damage.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 03, @01:04AM
Speaking of adding experiences, Google Translate used to have an option that said something like "add your correction" or some shit. Now they just have a link which says, "join the community," probably to cut down on nihilist pranksters or perhaps because its algos became good enough.
Anyway, some cheap laughs for your pleasure. [google.com]
(Score: 4, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 03, @12:13AM (3 children)
An English to Russian and back to English translation I heard about a long time ago. The original sentence was "The flesh is weak but the spirit is strong."
But let's not talk as if humans never make bad translations. I also heard of a Russian diplomat proposing a toast upon concluding some negotiations with the US, in which he obviously meant "bottoms up", but instead said "up your bottoms."
Machine translation has always been basically braindead, barely more than word substitution. It is getting better, have upgraded to phrase substitution. But the entire approach may not be that good. There are tons of idioms and puns that can't be translated so literally.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 03, @01:06AM (2 children)
I hear Chinese is complicated in the same way because the same syllables could mean either "the valiant horsemen" or "fuck your mother" depending on the tonality of the phrase.
As for Russians, they have no word for "security." What they say instead is, "lack of insecurity."
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:34AM
And there is no word in Russian for "Ethanol_fueled", they just say, "Russian".
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday February 03, @05:49AM
Actually Russians say "lack of danger". There is no security in the world so the word "security" has no meaning after all.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
