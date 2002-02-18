from the echoes-of-Bosnia,-Iraq-et-al dept.
Scores of Rohingya villagers in Myanmar have been massacred and buried in 5 mass graves, according to an exclusive investigation by the Associated Press news agency.
The report by the news agency on Thursday includes witness testimony from two dozen survivors and relatives of victims, as well as time-stamped mobile phone footage of the aftermath of the attack.
Estimates suggest 400 members of the persecuted minority were killed by Burmese troops.
In one massacre, a group of men were picking teams for a local football-like game called 'chinlone' in the village of Gu Dar Pyin, when soldiers began firing at them.
A survivor named Noor Kadir later found six of his friends buried in two separate mass graves. He said the bodies of the victims were only recogniseable through the colour of their shorts.
The mass killing is believed to have taken place on August 27 and survivors told the Associated Press that soldiers had tried to cover up evidence of the atrocity.
Video obtained by the agency indicates attempts at using acid to remove the bodies.
Widely regarded as one of the most persecuted minorities in the world, the mainly Muslim Rohingya people, are denied citizenship by the Burmese government, which claims they are not native to Myanmar.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @12:37AM (7 children)
Does anybody else see the problem? Muslims cause problems wherever they go, there is no persecution of Hindus or Sheiks. Perhaps when Muslims stop being obnoxious someone will give a shit, while they're slaughtering Coptics in Egypt or blowing people up, we will ignore the pity-play and see Islam as the evil that needs removing. We purged creationists from the debate and 7th century psychopathic warlords have no relevance to the modern world, muslims can just fuck off. I applaud the Burmese junta.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Saturday February 03, @01:45AM (4 children)
Obvious troll is obvious.
In this case, it's Buddhists persecuting Muslims [wikipedia.org] if anyone's wondering about that whole "reality" thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:54AM (2 children)
Of all people, when you piss off BUDDHISTS enough to make them violent, you deserve what's coming to you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:57AM (1 child)
I would say Christians should be harder to piss off than Buddhists, ya know turn the other cheek and all. We've seen how that works out in reality. How about murder and persecution are just not OK?
Woops, responded to the bigot, wonder what shite will come out now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:31AM
When you have an infestation of cockroaches in your house, see how far the peace and brotherhood argument lasts.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:31AM
Basically it is this: don't start a genocide you can't finish.
Rohingya invaded Burma (Myanmar), moved in, got comfortable, and then decided to genocide those infidel Buddhists.
That didn't work out so well. It's hard to do a genocide when you are severely outnumbered.
Look, to get the Buddhists pissed off enough to kill you, you have to be seriously awful. I'm not going to shed a tear. It is completely disgusting that people feel any pity for the Rohingya. They could have stayed in Bangladesh, which is at least a Muslim country. They could have... maybe NOT tried to genocide the population of the country they invaded. But no, because... Muslims gonna Muslim.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 03, @02:28AM
Muslims cause problems wherever they go, there is no persecution of Hindus or Sheiks.
-1 Ignorant. "Sheiks" are muslim rulers in the middle east. You're thinking of "Sikhs", a religious minority in India, who are famous for always wearing turbans. And Sikhs have indeed been persecuted by their neighbors and countrymen in the past.
while they're slaughtering Coptics in Egypt or blowing people up,
The muslims in Egypt are not the same as the Muslims in Burma/Myanmar, India, Malaysia, etc. Honestly, if you want to bash a whole religious/ethnic group for being obnoxious and causing problems, you should be probably be just bashing Arab muslims. They're the ones that seem to cause the most problems. Their neighbors, the Kurds, are by most accounts pretty cool people (don't ask the Turks though), but their Arab countrymen have been oppressing them for ages. The muslims in Phillipines and Indonesia seem to be jerks too, but when was the last time you heard of the muslims in Malaysia causing trouble? The ones in India don't seem to be problematic these days either.
We purged creationists from the debate
Huh? No we didn't. They're probably a majority of Christians in the USA today. Our Vice President is even one of them! What kind of backwards country elects a Creationist as VP?
and 7th century psychopathic warlords have no relevance to the modern world, muslims can just fuck off.
Yet you probably voted for the ticket with the guy who believes strongly in 7th century religious bullshit that has no relevance to the modern world.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @02:41AM
Dude - I read the article. I visited the Rohingya .org site. I read some of their stuff. I'm not very sympathetic to Muslims - but - just maybe - it's not *ALL* their fault?
When you find a blame-free population of people whose ancestors have never wronged any other people, from the beginning of time, let me know.
Meanwhile, I'm not taking sides on this one. I'm not falling for the purported pity play, nor am I applauding the Burmese government.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @12:49AM (6 children)
They're not so innocent [atimes.com]. And they are not citizens. They came from Bangladesh. And where there's smoke, there's fire [reuters.com]...
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 03, @12:59AM (4 children)
Yeah really. If Burma had a government with a Western mentality, then this headline would have read "Mass-grave of non-Muslim minorities Uncovered in Myanmar."
Don't be France or Germany and let the largest scumbag contingent in the world take root in your country. China, for all it's faults, also has the right attitude towards Islam.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday February 03, @01:23AM (1 child)
I'm all for forbidding all religions and nuking all holy sites, but who would we get to blame next time we're angry ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:24AM
Blame the millennials.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:53AM (1 child)
My god, fucking France is a shithole right now. The"refugees" are rioting! How can people let this happen? Ah, never mind, Europe, whaddya expect? People with balls?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 03, @02:16AM
The end result of "political correctness" -- being powerless to object to your society's planned and painful demise, and being labeled a pariah if you do.
(Score: 1) by bobthecimmerian on Saturday February 03, @03:41AM
From what I understand, there is a group within the Rohingya people that are militant, but the Myanmar government is engaged in mass attacks against all of them. For example, Reuters journalists trying to investigate in Myanmar were arrested last month ( https://www.reuters.com/article/us-myanmar-journalists/two-reuters-journalists-arrested-in-myanmar-face-official-secrets-charges-idUSKBN1E71CO [reuters.com] ) and Bill Richardson was on an international advisory panel that was supposed to work with the Myanmar government on the refugee crisis and he quit just over a week ago and claimed the whole thing was a joke ( http://indianexpress.com/article/world/richardson-resigns-from-rohingya-refugee-panel-5038377/ [indianexpress.com] )
You linked to one attack in which 9 Myanmar police were killed. I don't mean to downplay how terrible that was. In another attack later supposedly - supposedly - the Rohingya attacked and killed 12 government security personnel at the loss of 77 of their own. ( https://apnews.com/37103be49dd249af8f2e7297b599fb41/Myanmar:-25-dead-in-militant-attacks-on-police,-border-posts [apnews.com] ) And in turn 650,000 people are displaced, media trying to investigate are arrested, and we have confirmation of mass graves. I'm inclined to believe the Myanmar government is the bad guy here, and the biggest reason the Rohingya are fighting back is because they're getting wiped out anyway so they might as well take a few of their executioners with them. But do your own reading.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:21AM
In glorious future I will dance on mass grave in where will be every Soylentil.
Create account now to insure own death.
All you die.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday February 03, @01:33AM
treaty (Maori)
Independent Nations (American Indian)
Mistreat, kill (disease, machetes, guns) possible genocide (almost all: Kurds, Australian Aborigines, South American tribes,, African groups..)
It seems the secret is to make sure your genocide doesn't stop, until there is no one left, and all you need to do is put a memorial or statue.
In this case, they left witnesses.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @02:34AM (3 children)
When does a grave become a "mass grave"?
The United Nations has defined a criminal mass grave as a burial site containing three or more victims of execution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_grave [wikipedia.org]
Other definitions offer "multiple bodies", "large numbers of corpses", "multiple numbers of human corpses" - basically there is no real definition. So, the catacombs in Rome would qualify, under most of these definitions. Except, of course, for the UN definition, which requres that there be three or more victims of execution.
Nothing to see here - just a bit of perverse curiosity. Basically, if someone wants to claim a mass grave, they are justified if there is more than one body in the grave. So, many of our own graveyards in the US qualify, since they may legally bury one coffin on top of another. Which is more morbid? "Honey, I'm taking the kids to the graveyard to see Grandpa's grave." Or, "Honey, we're going to the mass grave, want to come along?"
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:53AM (2 children)
Dear darling Runaway,
Have you picked your plot yet for when you die soon? I want to know where it is so I can shit on your grave. I plan to eat a full Mexican dinner that night.
Your worst admirer,
AC
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @02:57AM (1 child)
You take things so seriously, you'll probably stroke out before I do.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:09AM
Bite me. Ima live forever, bitch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:37AM (1 child)
Here 400 people were dumped in a mass grave, and 50% of comments condone it because they were Muslim. I guess next time someone shoots a cop in your town, it's ok if they round up everyone and put a bullet in their heads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:36AM
You're like a mouse announcing that not all cats are bad, and that cats should be tolerated or even welcomed. It's cattophobic to flee from cats. You think that mice should try to help save harmless newborn kittens.
