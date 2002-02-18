Microsoft's General Manager for Windows, Bernardo Caldas, and General Manager for Office, Jared Spataro announced changes to Office and Windows servicing and support today.

[...] Office 2019 applications will only be supported on a limited number of Windows client and server operating system versions. In particular, Office 2019 will only be supported on the following systems:

Any supported Windows 10 SAC (Semi-Annual Channel) release.

Windows 10 Enterprise Long Term Servicing Channel 2018.

The next Long Term Servicing Channel release of Windows Server.

Unless I'm misreading Microsoft's announcement, Office 2019 won't be available for Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, or older Server versions.

[...] The company plans to support Office 2019 for five years of mainstream support and about two years of extended support.

[...] Office 2019 support will end around the same time that Office 2016 ends. It is unclear why Microsoft made the decision; one explanation is that the company plans to move all-in in regards to Office 365 and Office in the cloud and that 2025 may be the year Microsoft might make that switch.