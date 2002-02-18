from the 10-or-nothing dept.
Microsoft revealed today that Office 2019 will ship in the second half of 2018, and will run exclusively on Windows 10.
Microsoft's General Manager for Windows, Bernardo Caldas, and General Manager for Office, Jared Spataro announced changes to Office and Windows servicing and support today.
[...] Office 2019 applications will only be supported on a limited number of Windows client and server operating system versions. In particular, Office 2019 will only be supported on the following systems:
- Any supported Windows 10 SAC (Semi-Annual Channel) release.
- Windows 10 Enterprise Long Term Servicing Channel 2018.
- The next Long Term Servicing Channel release of Windows Server.
Unless I'm misreading Microsoft's announcement, Office 2019 won't be available for Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, or older Server versions.
[...] The company plans to support Office 2019 for five years of mainstream support and about two years of extended support.
[...] Office 2019 support will end around the same time that Office 2016 ends. It is unclear why Microsoft made the decision; one explanation is that the company plans to move all-in in regards to Office 365 and Office in the cloud and that 2025 may be the year Microsoft might make that switch.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday February 03, @03:40AM (9 children)
This affects me not at all. I don't care. I wish it would only run on Windows "All the Way to" Eleven. Ever wonder why there is no Word for Linux? Wordperfect make an attempt, was bought out by a Microsoft owned corp, and the Linux port was taken to an undisclosed location and tortured to death. So, like I say, makes no never mind to me what Micro$oft does to its
usersvictims.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 03, @03:53AM (2 children)
Agree, I hope they restrict it with various pain in the ass requirements that force people to scratch their heads why it won't install on machine X after they paid hundreds of dollars for it, and then they can make it expire on certain machines after a while... they can also force corporate customers into negotiation rooms over millions of dollars for global service agreements that will force them to throw out old hardware, upgrade early, and otherwise piss off the world even more than they already do.
Meanwhile, Open/Libre Office has been good enough for my word processing and spreadsheet needs for at least the last 10 years, on multiple OS platforms - and I remember a point back in 2004 when I was actually using it out of need, because Word whatever on my corporate issued Windows 98SE was choking on digital photographs - more than 3 in a document and it would roll over and die, while OO accepted the dozen+ that I wanted to include with the report.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Pino P on Saturday February 03, @04:20AM (1 child)
Word documents are one thing, macro-heavy Excel workbooks another. One widely used sales platform (namesake of a river that runs through a rainforest in South America) offers sellers a prevalidation workbook that uses macros to check listing files against the schema that the web service expects. The seller can also validate a listing file by uploading it to the web service and seeing which rows it accepts, but that means of validation does not give detailed, immediate feedback, and it counts against the seller's upload quota the same way a successful upload would. Excel macros are not compatible with LibreOffice [libreoffice.org]: while both use Basic dialects, the APIs for interacting with the document appear to differ at least as much as windows.h differs from unistd.h and Xlib.h.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:21AM
I used LibreOffice 5.x on an Excel spreadsheet for a leaked AAA MMO that used it across multiple files for generating rate progression per hour and then regenerated into the binary server files. While the actual conversion app required Office, the spreadsheets themselves worked perfectly under LibreOffice, providing the same results as Office itself.
Outside of LO being MORE accurate than MSO for a variety of spreadsheet math today, it is capable of loading a lot more files, including ones with complex apis and scripting than most people realize.
If you haven't tried it recently, try it again, you may be surprised by the results.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 03, @04:08AM (1 child)
The users should have dumped Microsoft decades ago. I really don't understand why they put up with M$ abuse.
Oh, heck, let's Godwin this. The users are like Hitler's followers, in love with being harshly disciplined for their own and everyone's good, scared of those freedom loving, hippie Linux followers, still mentally stuck on decades old "you get what you pay for" economic dogma, befuddled by arguments that copying is stealing and software should be treated like a scarce, material good, just can't believe Linux is real and better quality, and still convinced M$ is strong enough to crush all competition.
It's not hopeless. Many times M$ has gone too far and had to backpedal. I think M$ is in a long, slow decline, and the day will come when they can't maintain the illusion any longer.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Saturday February 03, @04:58AM
<Eddard Stark voice> The Micro$oft Linux is coming.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday February 03, @04:19AM (1 child)
Pardon me, sir, but I believe you mean to use "inregardless" [smbc-comics.com] here.
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Saturday February 03, @05:05AM
No, regardless of what I meant to use, I used "irregardless", out of an abundance of caution or a severe lack of regard for the double negation thereby implied. Perhaps, forsooth, mayn't we better ought to start using "urregardless", and get to the original source of the confusion. A sort of "urquellregardless", if you will.
But thank you, Sirrah, for the generous correction! Best to you and yours!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:20AM (1 child)
No, wait - if MS made a "Word" for Linux, it would be an invasive disaster. Why would you even think to purposefully install malware and spyware in your system? We have LibreOffice, now in 6.0 edition (though most distros will lag in deploying it). Word is irrelevant, if MS want to lock it down to Windows 10, they are welcome to it. In fact, please keep it caged up within Windows 10, thank you.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 03, @05:07AM
Wait, Linux users haven't already hacked it to run under Wine?
I wonder what is so special that it must have Windows 10 only?
A call to KernelRequireWindows10Now() that does northing?
Or how about AnimateAnnoyingMobileishIconsEx()?
Perhaps InitEvenMoreDRMandTelemtry()?
Microsoft: You Will Go Where We Want You Today!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Saturday February 03, @03:55AM
I've got a lot invested in music software, hardware and in between. I love window's games. But you know what, I'm fucking out of here. I'll take a big hit time wise, and I'll have to replace some hardware I have. Probably most of the software. But I'm done. Screw you MS, may you live in interesting times.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday February 03, @04:09AM (1 child)
Apparently it has "greatly enhanced interoperability with MS Office formats." By this I hope it means it can be used as a replacement for MS Office for most people.
Eat my entire ass, Microsoft. Both cheeks. And then I'll pick up my legs and bludgeon you to death with them as I hop around on my upper body, since you'd've eaten what was connecting them.
> ...Both cheeks....
Wow, what are you smoking/drinking tonight? Somehow self mutilation doesn't make for a coherent insult...
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 03, @04:59AM (1 child)
Did I mention Microsoft reeeeallly wants you to upgrade to Windows 10?
Yea, Linux users can spit and sputter until they are blue in the face, but a LOT of people depend on Microsoft Office. And now, no Windows 7 for them. Nope. Time to buy all new stuff for Windows 10, keep those enslaved Chinese child laborers sweating, and leave the their old stuff to rot toxic chemicals in a landfill.
Thank you Statya Nadella, you can buy another yacht now.
They're more machine, now, than people. Twisted and evil. Very little is left of the original PC users.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Saturday February 03, @05:00AM (1 child)
Is that the support period for Office 2016 and 2019 roughly ends around the same time. If you are one of those poor bastards that needs Microsoft Office, unless Microsoft adds some fantastic new features in Office 2019 there is no real reason to upgrade. I think the author of the linked article may be on to something with his theory that Microsoft may have set a timetable to move Office entirely to the cloud by 2025. If so, Office 2019 is just a quick way for Microsoft to make a buck from businesses, governments, and home users that don't know any better.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 03, @05:13AM
If they do move it entirely to "Teh Cloudz" then Office is dead, and anyone who wants to use Microsoft's 1970's mainframe timeshare, I mean happyfunccloud, version is a fucking idiot.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @05:02AM (1 child)
I don't see much, or anything, about any new features. It all seems about support deals and attempts to force OS upgrades on their user-base. But very little about Word; the word processing program in question. What exactly does Office 2019 offer that I just can't live without? I'm fairly sure that my employer will upgrade since they more or less subscribe to updates from Microsoft. So I could upgrade personally to since we have that "benefit". But I somehow doubt I will, I still run Word 2007 at home and it sort of does and fills all my word processing needs. I'm not going to be typing faster or spelling better due to any software upgrades.
In that regard most of the new features during the last couple of decades have been what exactly in regards to the Office suit? Mostly shit? Completely pointless? Superficial? You made a program that does its thing. It's sort of done, not counting bugfixes etc. But how do you really improve on its simplicity without being forced or just filling it up with more useless shit? Is there anything beyond pointless visual eyecandy?
I can understand MS wanting to move all their customers to Windows 10 and the cloud and then just in a year or so change the service and support deal again so it's all subscription based and then they can charge everyone per day/month/word or whatever other scheme they can figure.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday February 03, @05:24AM
Didn't you hear? It has electrolytes! It is what plants crave! :P
If they were to bring back normal drop down menus, I might actually have to consider buying a copy. Until then it is Office 97 for me!
(But, but, but, but, new stuff is NEW! Old stuff is OOOOLLLLD!)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Saturday February 03, @05:18AM
Peoples is dumb.
"Fuck my ass AGAIN, MS! Harder!"
Glad I dropped that loser looong ago.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Saturday February 03, @05:42AM
Adding 5 more clicks to save a file in MS Office 2017 was the only "feature" I really noticed with that release. I can't imagine how they could make it much worse, but that's probably just my lack of imagination.
It wouldn't be so bad if Linux hadn't taken such a turn for the worse. All the new window managers are shit. Network Manager is trash. Pulse Audio is trash. sysD just flushed what I knew about linux admin down the toilet and I really don't care to relearn a buggy, half-baked init system that seems to be co-opting and running every other sub-system into the ground. Linux has made GhostBSD look good, and that's quite a feat.
Guess I'm buying a mac eventually?
