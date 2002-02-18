from the you-don't-own-anything-anymore dept.
When it comes to repair, farmers have always been self reliant. But the modernization of tractors and other farm equipment over the past few decades has left most farmers in the dust thanks to diagnostic software that large manufacturers hold a monopoly over.
Farmers using Eastern European cracking software for their tractors, and MS, Apple, etc. want to stop them.
Nebraska is one of eight states in the US – including Minnesota, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Wyoming, Tennessee and Kansas – seeking to pass "right to repair" legislation. All eyes will be on the Cornhusker state when the bill has its public hearing on 9 March, because its unique "unicameral legislature" (it's the only state to have a single parliamentary chamber) means laws can be enacted swiftly. If this bill, officially named LB67, gets through, it may lead to a domino effect through the rest of the US, as happened with a similar battle over the right to repair cars. These Nebraska farmers are fighting for all of us.
Big agriculture and big tech – including John Deere, Apple and AT&T – are lobbying hard against the bill, and have sent representatives to the Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, to spend hours talking to senators, citing safety, security and intellectual property concerns.
John Deere has gone as far as to claim that farmers don't own the tractors they pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for, but instead receive a "license to operate the vehicle". They lock users into license agreements that forbid them from even looking at the software running the tractor or the signals it generates.
Good way to lose website visitors.
Someone should mod this up, so it can be Spam modded.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @07:43AM (12 children)
I would offer our moderation system allow us to issue a spam mod to anything, instantly dropping it to -2... even if it was at -1.
One would have to have 40+ karma to do it though, and be willing to put it all on the line.
I think its gonna be a lot easier on everyone if we empower our most active users of these forums to take the trash out when the can's stinkin'. Basically, crowdsourcing the effort of keeping out place clean.
I think its asking a helluva lot of our TMB and other curators of this place to keep picking up the messes. We've already got the stinkin' POS on our screen, it could be just one keypress from oblivion, making it a helluva lot easier to get rid of than it was to post.
( I would also like to know why I go into my preferences, weight SPAM to -6, show only posts -1 and above, and still see posts moderated SPAM. If someone else thought it was SPAM, and was willing to put his karma behind him, I am quite sure he spoke for me as well. )
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @09:09AM (1 child)
This would be quite an interesting concept. If you invested part of your own Karma to just instantly drop these idiot posts down to the depths they came from. If you get the people in the 40+ range (or just unlock the roof so it doesn't stop at 50) and then if you want to just drop a post to -5 at once then do that so we can just purge all these AC spam posts. Should be easier the poor people that might have to do administrative tasks and weed out the idiot posts to just be able to instantly see these -5 or -6 posts and then check them to make sure it's just not some jackass that decided so try and sink some post they just didn't agree with for whatever reason.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @10:46AM
If some jackass killed someone's post without damned good reason, that jackass would only do it Once. The curators of this place could easily restore the post to its former glory, and the jackass would lose all of his karma.
He may well have to wait a year or more before he would be trusted again - even if he came back under another handle.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday February 03, @09:42AM (5 children)
You have to be logged in to moderate. Imagine the fun to be had if any AC could just kill a point of view on a whim. Nope, we demand people with at least the guts to be accountable to make such actions.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @09:59AM
Of course you can be logged in yet still post anonymously using the corresponding option. Or you can post while not logged in, but moderate while logged in. You could even use proxies to have your moderation and anonymous comments come from different IPs.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @10:42AM (3 children)
Exactly, jan... post obliteration is serious business, and one prankster could nail the entire site. Anyone with that kind of power needs to have his dog in the fight. In my mind, that means anyone who has contributed enough to this site to have accumulated that much karma, which does not come overnight. I might as well go for 50+, if the internal Karma limit was raised to, say 60, but the most that would display is still 50. Meaning one must have "perfect" karma to have the "Power of God" to strike down posts.
And be held totally responsible with ones own karma, which may have taken a year to accumulate, at stake. I do not think its unreasonable to ask any of us to be a member of this site for at least a year, maybe 3 to 5, before being given that kind of authority, given the temptation for abuse.
I think it would make it easier on all of us, as the curators of this place aren't constantly watching each and every forum, and hundreds of us are online and reading at any given time. If we already have the offensive post on our screen, just one button press from any of us would "flush the turd" so the rest of us will never even see it.
Due to the severity of the mod, our curators need to have a log of every post so deleted, and who dunnit, so if any of us do get power-happy, they won't do it again for at least another year or so.
I would say give us "free" spam mods, but that would be way too dangerous. Just one guy could nail the whole site with a script. Best limit the damage to ten per moderator, as is presently done. If we do get a problem moderator, undoing his doings is probably not nearly as bad as trying to wade through all these spam posts.
I hardly consider offtopic or trolls to be sufficient grounds for obliteration - I think we all know what kind of posts I am referring to.
If nothing else, try it for a while, keep backups, and see what happens?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday February 03, @12:32PM (2 children)
Those who are logged in can already mark a post down to below the normal viewing threshold such that it should not become a problem for normal discussion to take place. Nervertheless, I'll point your post out to others on the staff and hopefully create a discussion on your suggestion, but I suspect that there will be downsides to your suggestion that neither you nor I have spotted. Still, it will be good to air the matter again and see if any views have changed.
There are also a small number of our community having high levels of karma who are, from time to time, prone to acting before thinking. The current system has some built in safeguards that prevent the majority of potential abuse from becoming a reality.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @01:07PM (1 child)
I tried to ferret out just posts moderated "Spam" in my preferences, and nail them with a strong negative number, so I would no longer see them, but I still wanted to see the other negatively moderated posts. There is probably a way for me to do it by giving the other negatively moderated posts positive bias.
I guess what I am asking about is the possibility of having one more level of "bad" that can only be reached by Spam.
I normally cruise at -1, because I still want to see offtopic and troll posts - some are quite good. I often "rescue" them. I'm sure you have logs that show how users use their modpoints.
I really hate to negatively moderate anyone...as they are just jumping at the chance to vent their feelings about something, but I will nail a spam pretty fast. I will even positively moderate posts I do not agree with - because he brought up a good point and made me think a bit.
I have been known to post several lengthy religious diatribes here as well, as I am curious as to what other people will say about it. Offtopic as all getout. Especially this group. I can't get a rational discussion in the church, believe me. They are terrified to talk about anything but canon and the doctrine they have been told to respond with.
I feel this place would just look a lot better if any of us could kill off these spam posts, so the rest of us don't have to see them as well. Like I said before, crowdsourcing the janitorial work.
If anyone really wants to see it all, cruise at the sewer level: -2.
I see our TMB has posted some of his take on this. I appreciate you guys considering it. I thought I would run the idea up the flagpole and see if anyone saluted.
I concede to your observations - as you are running this place and see a helluva lotta stuff I am not privy to.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday February 03, @03:05PM
There are 2 parts to this problem. The first is - "there is no such thing as a small software change" - particularly when it comes to moderation! This is beyond my area of expertise so I will leave it to the 'coding team' to let us know the what is actually possible (TMB at the moment!).
Secondly, we will have to think the entire problem through to see if it has consequences that are not immediately apparent. But you have explained what you want to see clearly so we have plenty to chew on and we can kick the idea around on IRC before coming up with our ideas.
We sometimes put those ideas out to the community for a bit more discussion so the entire process is unlikely to be fixed in the short term. TMB has plenty on his plate at the moment and he will have to prioritise this along with all of the other stuff he has to work on. He also has a life no matter how unlikely that sounds!
Thanks for raising the issue though. Without the feedback we probably wouldn't even be looking at the problem. It does seem that we are seeing more spam and crap postings than we did a while back but that is probably because we are attracting more readers - although most are not signing up for accounts. And also we actually support freedom of speech so we intentionally do not stamp on comments and/or submissions with a pair of heavy boots, despite what some in our community might think.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @11:32AM (3 children)
I don't believe current logic allows for a post's karma value to be treated as anything outside the range of -1 to +5. I'll look into it after tonight's update but it'll take a significant amount of hunting down, fixing, and debugging to make sure we don't bugger things up changing that logic.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:48PM (1 child)
Some people like to fart in public. Is that such a big thing? This place is pretty clean the way it is. Let's not ruin it just because some special snowflake takes offense every time they see "penis" and "pussy". If people can moderate posts that result in deletions, that system will definitely be abused. Besides, some of those "spam" posts are pretty funny, if even they aren't original. Like our dear friend realDonaldTrump, a fart's a fart. They still make me laugh. And I don't consider them spam at all. Advertisers, the kind that occasionally leak into the journal section, those guys are spam.
I still insist that the moderation system here and in the green site are probably the best in the business (much better here for its generosity in points given). Especially for sites that are this open with real anonymous posting. Please, don't rock the boat. Just teach people the magic of the "PgDn" key and the scroll bar.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @05:04PM
All I'm currently thinking about is allowing people to assign a per-user adjustment to Spam moderated comments that'll take them below -1 and collapse them even if they're browsing at -1. Some of the recent Spam has been overly verbose and I'd rather spend a week coding and debugging than the time it takes to click the "-" button on that post. I'm weird like that.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by isj on Saturday February 03, @03:53PM
Another thing that would help is to not allow AC to make the first post. That would make it harder for AC trolls to get noticed and also reduce the problem with "first" posts.
The downside is that if an AC had a valuable insight then he would have to wait until someone non-AC had made the first post, but I think that would be acceptable - if the insight is valuable it will get modded up and noticed by a larger audience.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:47AM (1 child)
Had this been dropped to -2, neither me nor the rest of us here would have seen this after the first moderator to mark it as spam did so.
But it would have showed up on one of TMB's logs so he could verify none of us was abusing the privilege.
( Same AC as lengthy suggestion above. )
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @11:41AM
Scroll up a bit for my reply about that.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday February 03, @09:29AM (8 children)
We don't record your IP and so have nothing to give to the FBI. We do store a hash of it but we cannot convert that back into an IP. When the site was first established this was discussed at some length. You own your comments, you are responsible for them, and we do not have the information identifying you (if you are an AC) to give to anyone if they should they ask for it.
However, some ACs do not follow very good security practices and as a result give themselves away. That is their own problem...
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @09:56AM (5 children)
What I always wondered: If you are logged in and use the "Post Anonymously" option, is it stored internally who posted it?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by beckett on Saturday February 03, @10:46AM (2 children)
iirc slashcode sets anonymous_coward_uid to 1.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @10:52AM (1 child)
Then how does this site know not to give me moderation options for the AC posts I made while logged in?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @11:49AM
The guys who did the writing before we got our hands on the code get credit for that. One-way hashs of your IP address and subnet are compared to those of every comment. If either matches, you don't get to moderate it. It can make debugging moderation a pain but I'm happy with how it works for a live site.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @10:47AM
It is stored, at least temporarily. I did an AC post, read more articles, came back to the article in which I posted AC, read new comments, and moderated a couple. Out of curiosity, I checked to see if I could moderate my own AC comment. Unpossible. I don't know if it's done on my own machine, or on the server, but the information is stored somewhere. When the wife isn't on her machine, maybe I'll post AC from it, then see if I can moderate it from my own machine. You've got me curious enough that I might remember to try . . .
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @11:45AM
No, but the IPID (one-way hashed IP address) will be the same for your logged in self and the AC post. It's one click for an admin to pull up that IPID's page and see who's been using it.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:30PM (1 child)
I hope you hash a random string into that at least.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @05:13PM
Random? No. Whatever salt we use, we'd need to reuse it for that address quite a lot of times most likely. So, it either has to be saved next to an actual copy of their IP address which would not be good or it has to be programmatically created in such a way as to get the same salt every time for a given IP address. Or you just use one salt for everyone like we do. None of the above are any more secure than the other, though they could waste up to five minutes of some fed's time.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @12:25PM (1 child)
If someone being a jackass once or twice a day on average is going to butthurt a visitor enough that they don't come back, they wouldn't have enjoyed their experience here anyway. We're not a cute and cuddly bunch.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @01:15PM
Maybe we are not so cute and cuddly, but most of us here have absolutely great bullshit detectors, and don't filter the output very much!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday February 03, @06:12AM (4 children)
Tractors as a Service (TaaS). No shit, it exists. You don't own 'em like you used to.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @09:33AM (1 child)
Just wait for the final step: Living as a Service (LaaS). Your body's functions get DRMed, and you'll have to pay a monthly fee in order to be allowed to use the life processes. If you fail to pay, your body gets shut down.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday February 03, @12:06PM
See film: In Time
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @11:54AM (1 child)
Leasing, many people do that these days.
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Saturday February 03, @03:05PM
It's not just leasing. There are several layers involved.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Saturday February 03, @06:14AM (5 children)
Back in early nineties I processed all the repair manuals for Deer tractors. The manuals were amazing. I am pretty sure anybody with basic skills could fix anything. Yes, in all major languages.
There was (or perhaps still is) a company on Long Island that tested all the tractors and wrote the manuals. Their pride was that a tractor could be in an obscure place and still should be fixable by the farmer who bought it himself..
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @06:35AM (2 children)
Obvious fake.
The company is "John Deere". Deer tend to be rather light and small-hooved, which makes them unsuitable as draft animals. Thus Oxen are preferred, or Horses if they are big enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @07:12AM
I think he meant deer tractor... https://i.ytimg.com/vi/04pDiVk1Z7A/maxresdefault.jpg [ytimg.com]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @09:35AM
I hear Santa has made good experience with Reindeer tractors, though.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Saturday February 03, @08:16AM (1 child)
Their pride was that a tractor could be in an obscure place and still should be fixable by the farmer who bought it himself..
If you want that now, buy Indian made product.
Someone is heavily involved in Making America Crap Again
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:51AM
Constituting America Crap Again?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @08:22AM (2 children)
This has got to be a major frustration for farmers. Something go amiss with their machinery - No fun at all.
On a farm. things HAVE to happen On Time... or the harvest you worked so hard for is in jeopardy of being lost. Oh how a farmer must cry to see the rain falling on a harvest being rained on, while his tractor sits in a barn with problems - knowing full good and well what he worked all year for is going to go up in mold, mildew, and rot - because he did not harvest when he was supposed to. Nature is not going to go "on hold" while you fix your tractor.
Everyone knows how frustrating it is when you gotta go to work, but your car doesn't work. Yeh, we have AAA, and taxi service. But the farmer? Who does he call? Its not like he can easily tow the thing to them. He's gonna have to call up someone hours away, and arrange for a "field call", while the clock in ticking away on God's time - which holds for nobody.
Frankly, I am surprised farmers put up with it, but I guess they have to - for the same reason we put up with Congress and Microsoft: Too big to fight.
We should be having standards of interoperability, but instead, all this "rights legislation" being passed by our Congress is only resulting in the formation of technological cliques of machinery that does not play well with others.
We would be furious if someone was teaching our kids to behave this way... forming cliques for the express purpose of excluding others from the community... but we pass law to foment us having our machinery and technical infrastructure to do this?
And we still call those people "The Honorable ... "???
One of those people shake my hand... I want to wash... soon as possible.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:26PM (1 child)
I am not really understanding why they don't collectively form some sort of trade group of farmers and tell the companies to fuck off so bad that it'll hurt when we only buy used equipment until this shit stops.
And then do it
of course we already know the indians in india are using our last ditch effort antibiotics so they can make more money. I say strap those guys onto the broken tractors surrounded by chickens that are hosts to MRSA SARS and the rest of it and have them play chicken with the law to see which gets fixed first. If they die before the chickens, lawyers, or lawsuits do, then that's fine because one problem will be solved via their inability to curtail their own greed.
Then we can hope that legally the same thing will happen to the tractor companies. maybe we can ship them some infected chickens prepared as a meal.
really people besides the humor in the post, I really dont understand why consumers put up with so m uch that they do. they get the shaft and keep getting it and even willingly upgrade to worse problems because shiny and new. Then when it breaks they are out of luck. why? i mean this isn't even an obscure issue, its been in the news numerous times. those farmers have already found each other in europe at least.
If apple and microsoft want to stop them from being able to fix the stuff they own, then FUCK THOSE COMPANIES. Let them settle the legal matter in ireland and fuck the farmers there if someone has to be fucked.
then when that happens, maybe ireland will do something about how they are the bitch of companies the world over because of the tax policies that just make it worse for everyone else except for the shareholders.
(Score: 1) by dwilson on Saturday February 03, @04:00PM
Many of us DO buy, and only buy, used farm equipment. So much so, that the price of more sought-after tractors from the 1980's (meaning those that have the horsepower to pull the modern, wider implements) gets pretty crazy. Here in Canada, you can pick up one model of Steiger or Versatile 4WD tractor for a few thousand, but go up a model (and the corresponding HP increase) and the price jumps to upwards of fifty to a hundred thousand. And they're still hard to find, and sell quickly.
But it's not all doom and gloom for the equipment companies. There's a new breed of farmer now, generally younger, who inherited family farms and didn't pick up enough of the fix-it-yourself along the way. A thirty year old tractor piles up on you? You either fix it yourself or call the local ag mechanic and pay him to deal with it, if he's available. A modern, under-warranty tractor piles up? You call the dealer and they send someone. Immediately. There might still be fees, but not enough for them to care. They get prompt service, call it a cost of doing business, and onwards they go. It's all they know.
There's more to it than that, of course. The family farms with tens of thousands of acres to farm? They'll buy new stuff. And whole spare units, to. When you've got that much land under the plow, it's actually pretty hard to lose money, provided it's spread out enough that local weather effects can't hit everything at once. Too much/little moisture for the whole region is about all that can do you in, at that point. There's always money to spare for equipment upgrades at that point.
I assume the corporate farms also don't bat an eye at buying new equipment every few years for the warranty, because that's 'just business'. I can't speak to that personally though; For all the talk about the family farm dying and corporate outfits consuming all, I've yet to actually see a truly corporate farm. I'm sure they exist.. somewhere.
- D
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @09:16AM (14 children)
One wonders if there shouldn't be a market soon for items that are actually repairable by the common user, such as tractors or cars or whatnot without having to swap out entire blackboxes or having to take the machine to a special dealer just so they can hook it up to their magical diagnostics unit and then tell you that it will be about an arm and a leg to replace that one component that is unfortunately broken and now is preventing the entire machine from working or that the component in question is no longer part of their supply so your machine is now broken forever -- but they have a totally sweet deal for you on a brand new John Deere deluxe X5.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @10:11AM (9 children)
You'd have to rewrite the firmware from scratch like Compaq|Phoenix did with the IBM PC's BIOS. [google.com]
(You can't just rewrite -parts- of the code; you aren't allowed to reuse ANY of the original code.)
A great many have noted that the law is a hindrance. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @10:24AM (8 children)
That is an option. I was thinking more about suggesting that they try actually build engines again that are not dependent on computers at all. Yes in several ways they have made things better farming wise, you can hook up tons of senors to the tractor and it can pretty much drive itself in perfect lanes and plant the seeds and lay out nutrients / manure etc. It clearly worked before all the wonders that is sensors -- somewhat less efficient but it worked. That said efficiency is king in modern large scale farming. But considering what a giant pain in the arse all these computerization has become, there is a giant backside that they don't tell you about as you purchase your new tractor from John Deere (or whatever) and that is that you are basically their bitch now for as long as that machine keeps running. If you want a senor pack you add that on not build it in so that shit can't get worked around and one little sensor breaking fucks the entire machine over.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @10:41AM (1 child)
An alternative would be a tractor that has all those computers and sensors, bu can be used without it. That is, have a core engine that works without it, and a driving mechanism that can operate the core engine, but can be bypassed if necessary. If the core engine fails, the farmer can repair it. If the driving mechanism fails, the farmer can fall back to using the tractor the traditional way until the driving mechanism gets repaired.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @10:45AM
Yes. That would be the best solution probably.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @11:06AM (1 child)
Yes, but HOW MUCH less efficient? Given a thousand acres of crops, did the farmer burn two extra gallons of fuel, then harvest six bushel of grain less? Did he burn 200 gallons extra fuel, and harvest 600 bushel less? Someone needs to quantify this increase in efficiency. Typical smaller farms in the northeastern US probably don't see great increases. A 150 acre crop farm can't see an efficiency increase that will pay for a new John Deere tractor in ten seasons, so whatever efficiency Deere promises is meaningless.
I have always felt, and still strongly believe, that when I put cash in a salesman's hands, whatever I have bought belongs to me. Doesn't matter how many diodes, capacitors, and transistors are in it, or how much software it takes to make it run - I own the damned thing. I can do whatever the hell I want with it, from burning it down to the ground, to having it gold plated as a monument to human stupidity. It's mine, and the person who sold it to me can't tell me what to do, or what not to do with it.
Had people understood this twenty years ago, and refused to agree to EULA's like Microsoft, demanding their money back, we wouldn't be where we are today.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @12:25PM
You certainly did not tell him what he could do with the money! It was his to use as he sees fit.
Just how asinine would it be to even think you could place that kind of limit on the trade?
Legislation gone amuck...
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @12:00PM (3 children)
That was one of my prime reasons for wanting an old diesel van instead of the new stuff. Reliability. Maintainability. Total costs of Ownership.
While looking around for something to replace my aging small rice-burner, I spoke with many buyers of new stuff, only to be told tales of remorse and the irritations they are experiencing. I had lots of chats with my mechanic, who has worked for 30+ years on my old Toyota ( and who is telling me to get something else... he does not want to see my old car in his shop anymore... he can't get parts for it! ) and he mentioned the old-school diesel.
So I did a lot of research and liked what I saw... its called an IDI engine. Indirect Diesel Injection. Very simple and reliable mechanical diesel. Early Fords, Cummins, Mercedes, and GM had these designs. All had strong points and various design flaws that revealed themselves over time. I chose what I thought was the lesser of the evils... the cavitation problem my 7.3L IDI has if I don't keep the correct corrosion inhibitors in the coolant. Just means I have to be picky about getting the right coolant in it, and it costs about double what the WalMart cheapie coolant costs. Chevron Delo Industrial ELC. Its red, not green or yellow. And its rated for 750,000 miles / 10 years or so...
I have to buy special lubricant to put into the diesel fuel, as the old ones like mine have high pressure Stanadyne fuel injection pumps which meter the fuel to each cylinder.... and the new diesel fuels are not very lubricating. Its not like these are throwaway things... people are getting a million miles on these things if they just give it a modicum of care.
Mine had 250K miles on it as purchased, and is running very steady. My mechanic detects no problems at all with the engine, although the radiator was a different story. Well, its got a new radiator now. New electric fuel pump too. External to the tank. So it can be easily replaced if it ever decides to quit.
There are enough people out there with this old engine to keep aftermarket suppliers active. If worse comes to worse and I do "lose" an engine, I can re-sleeve it and keep going. Or send the core in for remanufacture.
I am fortunate to live in an old farming area that has several diesel shops nearby. My mechanic referred me to one of them who I consulted with before purchasing this thing off of Craigslist. I had him vet the van for anything really bad, then after I bought it, I have about 8K$ worth of fixing to do. Quite understandable for a 20 year old thingie that needed new cooling system, HVAC, rear end, suspension, tires, paint, upholstery, and numerous little squeaks and leaks addressed.
I am getting older... and I want something that will last me the rest of my life, and give me something useful to pass on to my nephews.
If they don't want it, there are a lot of farmers on the diesel forums I am on that would love to have it. They know what this thing is.
These aren't made anymore.
I am not trying to impress anybody at the light. I just want to get from here to there. Safely and inexpensively.
A well-made old thing beats new POS in my book any day.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @12:17PM (2 children)
See, I would have gone with either a VW Bug or a new Toyota. The former is hands down the easiest car on the planet to work on (one stout guy or two average guys can pull the engine by hand), while the latter won't need any significant work for several hundred thousand miles if you take care of it.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @12:35PM (1 child)
Both are nice cars!
I really wanted something bigger.
And compatible with California law.
I have a Toyota... been with me for 40 years. If it wasn't for California smog laws as far as modifying the engine, I would pull the 2TC head ( carburetor ) and go to fuel injection ( Megasquirt ). These new ethanol fuel mixtures are playing hell with some diaphragms in the old carburetor. I run rich as hell when those diaphragms harden and split, and you can smell me coming a mile away.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:50PM
If your Toyota is 40 years old, you can put any mod you want under the hood.
"Currently, smog inspections are required for all vehicles except diesel powered vehicles 1997 year model and older or with a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVWR) of more than 14,000 lbs, electric, natural gas powered vehicles over 14,000 lbs, motorcycles, trailers, or gasoline powered vehicles 1975 and older."
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @10:22AM
...and domestic producers would likely try to get a massive tariff put on any foreign manufacturer who would compete on that level--if one was even interested.
Seems like a good time to be in the used|dumb tractor overhaul|resale business.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @11:18AM (1 child)
This is just another example of how much we need free hardware. First step is to stop giving money to the proprietary peddlers.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday February 03, @12:01PM
See, this is what we call a Money-Making Idea. Make quality equipment that farmers can work on and I guarantee they'll buy it over something with a million bells and whistles that they can't. Now you've got a choice though. You can either go out and try your ass off to get this goal funded and realized or you can give up your right to complain that you're not filthy rich.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:14PM
There won't be such a market, because the existing companies will make sure that there are regulations that require the lock-in. Whether it be pollution controls ("can't let the user touch those or they might turn them off"), safety regulations ("can't let the user touch those or they might turn them off"), or whatever else ("can't let the user touch those or they might turn them off"). The big players already have their politicians leased, so good luck on an upstart newcomer outbidding them.
