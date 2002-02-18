Stories
Truck Driver Damages Nazca Lines UNESCO Site

posted by janrinok on Saturday February 03, @07:44AM   Printer-friendly
from the nazca-graffiti dept.
/dev/random

takyon writes:

Truck Driver Plows Over Peru's 2,000-Year-Old Nazca Lines, Leaving 'Deep Scars'

A semitrailer driver ignored warning signs and drove over Peru's famous Nazca Lines on Saturday, causing significant damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Jainer Jesús Flores Vigo, was detained and released, according to newspaper Peru21.

[...] The rig left "deep scars" across a 50 meter by 100 meter (164 feet by 328 feet) area, the Culture Ministry said, affecting the surface of the ancient site and damaging three of the geoglyphs.

Argentine newspaper Clarín reports that the driver said he didn't know the area because he had never traveled there before and that he left the road because of a mechanical problem. The newspaper speculated that the driver actually drove off the Pan-American Highway to avoid paying a toll.

[...]

This isn't the first time people have damaged the site. In 2014, Greenpeace activists left footprints as they planted a message there in advance of U.N. climate talks in Lima.

Original Submission


  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @07:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @07:52AM (#632404)

    If it was a self driving truck, we could lynch Elon Musk.

    Aw fuckit, let's lynch Elon Musk anyway!

    Kill that fucker Elon Musk!

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:01AM (#632406)

    Apparently, no one in Peru has heard of a Jersey barrier. [google.com]

    -- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Saturday February 03, @09:06AM (2 children)

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @09:06AM (#632427) Homepage Journal

    I hadn't realized that there was a highway basically right through the midst of the figures. Given the cultural importance of the figures, it's really odd that there are no barriers to prevent people driving off the road.

    Anyway, this guy's an idiot. If he had a mechanical problem, he could have pulled over - no need to drive through the sand for a hundred meters. From the looks of things, he may well have just gotten stuck in the end - and now he's making up some story to save his hide.

    --
    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by cubancigar11 on Saturday February 03, @10:04AM

      by cubancigar11 (330) on Saturday February 03, @10:04AM (#632446) Homepage Journal

      The article says the other journalists are speculating that the driver just wanted to avoid the toll on pan american highway.

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by beckett on Saturday February 03, @10:29AM

      by beckett (1115) on Saturday February 03, @10:29AM (#632456)

      I hadn't realized that there was a highway basically right through the midst of the figures. Given the cultural importance of the figures, it's really odd that there are no barriers to prevent people driving off the road.

      But the plans were on display...

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @10:53AM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Saturday February 03, @10:53AM (#632471)

    How will the alien overlords from space know where to land now or what the giant ants (ok it's apparently supposed to be a spider -- I always thought it was an ant) look like from the way up there in space.

    If it is such an important place why have they not put up a little fence around them? Yes they are huge and all but still. It wouldn't take much. They are not that dirt poor. I'm sure some of the fat-cat-UN-nations would love to spend money on that project so they can feel all good and fuzzy about themselves. Also it's much easier to charge gullible tourists money for something if they just can't walk in on their own.

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:37PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:37PM (#632516)

      We'll put up a wall... It'll be a great wall. And we'll make those pesky green aliens pay for it.

  • (Score: 2) by isostatic on Saturday February 03, @02:07PM

    by isostatic (365) on Saturday February 03, @02:07PM (#632523) Journal

    They've been glitched!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocy34gAaXfM [youtube.com]

