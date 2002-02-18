from the modern-day-punishment dept.
Fire good. AI better:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says artificial intelligence is going to have a bigger impact on the world than some of the most ubiquitous innovations in history. "AI is one of the most important things humanity is working on. It is more profound than, I dunno, electricity or fire," says Pichai, speaking at a town hall event in San Francisco in January.
A number of very notable tech leaders have made bold statements about the potential of artificial intelligence. Tesla boss Elon Musks says AI is more dangerous than North Korea. Famous physicist Stephen Hawking says AI could be the "worst event in the history of our civilization." And Y Combinator President Sam Altman likens AI to nuclear fission.
Even in such company, Pichai's comment seems remarkable. Interviewer and Recode executive editor Kara Swisher stopped Pichai when he made the comment. "Fire? Fire is pretty good," she retorts. Pichai sticks by his assertion. "Well, it kills people, too," Pichai says of fire. "We have learned to harness fire for the benefits of humanity but we had to overcome its downsides too. So my point is, AI is really important, but we have to be concerned about it."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday February 03, @10:13AM (5 children)
What scares me is mixing AI and GREED.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by beckett on Saturday February 03, @10:23AM
don't be afraid to mix upper and lower case, though.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by r1348 on Saturday February 03, @11:50AM
Electricity was also mixed with greed, and probably was fire too. It still turned out pretty good for humanity.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 03, @01:11PM (1 child)
Yes, AI needs to be open sourced, not captured and tortured to do corporates bidding.
(Tongue in cheek, but serious: take it out of the hands of the 1% and give it to everyone.)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:55PM
Doesn't really matter if it is open sourced. Ai creates its own paths to solve a problem. These paths generally are so abstract they defy explanation. The creates a problem for systems where lives are at stake because we cannot explain how the AI came to the decision.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 03, @03:08PM
What scares me is that the prime mover of AI is GREED, a little mixing is healthy, when 99+% of all AI applications (by investment dollar) are driven by GREED, we're going to have a GREED driven outcome that serves the largest investors disproportionately.
Starting in the 1980s, the photolithography (microchips) put the power of computers in the hands of common people.
Starting in the late 1990s, the internet put the power of communications networks in the hands of common people.
I'm not seeing the opening of strong AI development to common people, yet.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by beckett on Saturday February 03, @10:20AM
When asked about Fire, Grog responded, "Fire? Fire good, well kill people too". On Wheel, Grog continued, "Wheel is important, but we have to be concerned about it"
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @10:24AM (8 children)
This is demonstrably wrong. Without electricity, there cannot be AI. Therefore electricity is more important than AI, as it is a prerequisite of AI, but can be put to use also without it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @10:31AM (1 child)
You are thinking too small, we could just use sla-I mean hire bureaucrats to process results.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by beckett on Saturday February 03, @10:33AM
sure i could do that... For Money
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 03, @11:02AM (3 children)
Just wait for them to unearth the giant Chinese AI abacus. It took an army of minions to run ...
OK all silliness aside it's indeed a bit odd that AI is somehow more important then electricity (or fire). Whatever happened to standing on the shoulders of giants and all that? I guess electricity or fire just won't hype his personal stock-options as much as AI will tho so that is why it's being heralded as the greatest thing since sliced bread (which also wouldn't be a thing without fire .. or electricity). Lets just imagine then 50 years from now when AI is so common that we don't even care then it's going to be some other thing that is more profound and important and AI was just some trivial thing in the darkages of mankind that has no relevance today when we have {insert awesome fantastic never heard of before tech here}.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday February 03, @02:59PM (1 child)
Why the assumption that prior accomplishments, no matter how necessary, are more important than future ones? For example, to launch the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX will need to obtain approval from some government agency (either FAA or NASA, IIRC). Does that mean that the approval, since it is necessary for the launch to proceed, is more important than the launch?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @05:10PM
You are comparing apples with office hours: Those are not even in the same category.
Here's a hint for you: The approval isn't necessary for the launch, it is necessary for the company not to get into deep trouble because of the launch. The Falcon Heavy would take off even without a permit.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 03, @03:12PM
You know what else was "more revolutionary than the wheel?" Ginger, aka the Segway.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:57PM
We all stand on the shoulders of giants that came before. AI is no exception.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:01PM
We all stand on the shoulders of giants. AI is no exception.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday February 03, @10:31AM (16 children)
I've worked in the field of AI off and on since, gawd, 1985. As part of my studies in 1985, we looked at the history of AI, which actually goes all the way back to the 1950s. Perceptrons were first discussed in 1957. Rule-based systems weren't formalized until the 1970s, but only because people took predicate logic for granted, and wrote rule-based systems without putting labels on them.
Sort of like fusion, the AI breakthrough is always just a few years away. And yet, somehow we are no closer now than we have ever been. The only reason that AI is more successful today than it was in the 1950s is the sheer amount of computing power that we can now throw at it. Somewhere, we are still missing a fundamental clue.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Disagree) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @10:51AM (8 children)
The development of AI seems to go along this path:
Of course if you continuously move the goalpost as soon as you approach it, you'll never reach it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday February 03, @11:10AM (3 children)
I'm sorry, no, Strong AI [wikipedia.org] is defined for quite some time.
And we aren't much closer to it.
Bu I can see why CEO with a finger in massive NNs today are very happy to claim AI - works wonders for the stock value.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 03, @01:19PM (1 child)
I prefer to call it Strong Blockchain: seems to do better for IPO's.
;)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @05:12PM
Artificial Blockchain Intelligence? :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @05:19PM
Yes, but nobody (except you, apparently) was talking about strong AI. Saying only strong AI is true AI is like saying all those industrial robots are no robots, because they don't look anything like the robots in SF movies.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @11:16AM (3 children)
Artificial intelligence seems at least moderately well defined. We built it, and it's capable of assessing a situation, and coming to a decision on a course of action, on it's own, without any input from humans being necessary. An AI can and will disagree with it's creators sometimes, and make arguments in favor of it's chosen course of action. An AI will no longer be dependent on humans to make decisions. Artificial intelligence.
That AI may be dependent on us for energy, or for supplies, or whatever. It may need us for "feel good" - that is, to satisfy some need for a sense of a accomplishment.
Most things that we call AI today are pretty feeble attempts, in that light. A complex program is still just a program, designed to perform a set of tasks, then to shut down and await further input. Even lower animals are more "intelligent", in that, they can continue all on their own, without any intervention from mankind. Eat, sleep, defecate, make home more comfortable, eat, sleep, defecate, defend from predator, copulate, rinse and repeat endlessly.
Maybe the AI people need to introduce the computers to sex to get things kicked off?
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 03, @12:58PM (2 children)
Humans don't function well on their own. Total isolation is considered torture for a good reason.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday February 03, @01:22PM (1 child)
Shit, give me a good computer and the internet and I'm fine!
Ooooo, yeah. Sex.
Never mind....
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:18PM
no, the computer can come with interfaces for that sort of network penetration as well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday February 03, @11:02AM
What we are missing is a true AI.
For the time being, all we have are sophisticated classifiers - not even particularly robust ones [blog.xix.ai]
The para I like the best in the linked:
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @11:05AM (3 children)
Maybe thats your clue? Along with training the AI for 10-20 years, I dont see why that couldnt be the solution.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Arik on Saturday February 03, @11:51AM (2 children)
"Couldn't be the solution?" There's so much packed into that phrasing, and so inappropriate.
Can we absolutely rule out, a priori, the notion that simply throwing resources at tasks we do not understand will magically result in AI? No more than you can absolutely rule out the notion that the universe was created in a flash by the will of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.
It's ludicrously bad thinking. Computers are big calculators. Intelligence is not artificial, it's a quality of (some) programmers, not of computers. When you build a ludicrously complex system you don't understand, feed it a bunch of numbers and then obey its output, that's not artificial intelligence, it's just modern superstition.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday February 03, @11:59AM (1 child)
So, you're talking about children, then.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @01:37PM
> ... and then obey its output, ...
Well, my mother (88) certainly fed me a bunch of numbers, letters, and a lot of good food. But she's not ready to obey my output yet (except in a few specialized domains like figuring the tip at a restaurant).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:15PM
Yeah all that human computing power via those captchas.
And the way things are being done nowadays even if they succeed in making a major AI breakthrough they might not even understand it. Keep dumping random stuff into a cauldron and one day somehow it works and nobody knows why :).
The current state of AI is like where Alchemy was before Chemistry and the other sciences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:23PM
So you entered the field just when the irrational exuberance of that time had worn off, and mentioning AI would get you a laugh and a kick in the ass out the door.
I predict we'll have another bust, and we'll go back and call this work machine learning and pattern recognition again, because the term AI is poison for funding.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 03, @02:24PM (3 children)
We don't have a stellar track record ourselves. Near constant warfare, because we're so competitive and we keep getting into avoidable situations that are too tempting to solve with war. We could afford this behavior when we lacked the power and numbers to really trash the environment. No longer.
So far, we have not used nuclear weapons since WWII. But the whole time, we've been flirting with that possibility, with Mutually Assured Destruction. That's only the most obvious no-no. We have not done so well on other fronts. CO2 pollution is likely to put us in another bad spot that we'll be tempted to fight our way out of. We're also busy causing a massive extinction event, basically out of sheer greed. We've taken almost all the good land for ourselves, and shoved most wild animals into tiny, fragmented, marginal areas where they are barely hanging on. Their continued existence is now so fragile that one industrial accident, reckless military exercise, or massive construction project can easily wipe out the last of a species.
AI could easily conclude that we and the Earth would be better off without so many people. Reduce the world population to 1 billion, maybe less. But that's only a proximate cause. AI could also decide that we must change our basic natures. We're somewhat blind to ourselves, and AI arguing these points with us is going to be at the least uncomfortable. But can we go on the way we have, without any AI and refusing to use our own native intelligence, keep blundering into trouble? Maybe not. It's easy to sneer at, say, cats for stupidly climbing up trees they can't climb down, and ostriches for burying their heads in the sand to blind themselves to danger, but we do that too, in less obvious and larger, more damaging ways that we nonetheless have the intelligence to perceive. Like Global Warming. We've spotted the danger, but we just keep pushing. Further, what have we done about the possibility of a large asteroid hitting the Earth? We know about that danger now, but we've done basically nothing, trusting in the low odds to keep us safe.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @02:59PM
10% have self awareness and 95% think they do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday February 03, @04:37PM
Dystopian Sci-fi (and what you describe is pure fiction and will be for generations, if not centuries or even ever) fantasies like yours where uncaring, inscrutable computer intelligences decide the fate of humanity just feed the egos and raise the profiles of those whose power bases are linked to computing resources.
Generalized computer intelligence on a par with humans, cephalopods, cats or even lab rats is so far beyond the scope of our current technology and understanding of how consciousness and intelligence function, that it's ridiculous (except in fiction) to entertain such ideas seriously.
Get a grip.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 03, @05:12PM
While that's a great rant, let's have something a little based on fact. "Near constant warfare" ignores that wars are a lot less destructive [soylentnews.org] now than they were prior to the end of the Second World War and that the body count from such things has been steadily improving. A few people sniping at each other is just as much a war as a billion people launching a few thousand nuclear warheads at each other are. But the first isn't likely to make the news while the second ends those news sources.
Potential != actual.
Sorry, I think that's 180 out of phase. CO2 pollution is due to activity that improves the human condition and that in turn reduces rather than increases the number of "bad spots". Sure, global warming could eventually cause trouble that does elevate the risk of warfare, but according to the research, that is many decades or centuries out. In the meantime, we can use fossil fuel consumption to do the opposite and make the world a better place.
Already solved problem. Just set land aside for wild habitat.
With the greatest improvement ever [soylentnews.org] in the human condition globally? Maybe that AI wouldn't see the need to do anything at all.
Because global warming is not the only problem. Don't fall into the mindset of the paperclip optimizer [lesswrong.com] where everything is reduced to optimizing one thing. That is not just a danger for AI, it's a danger for us as well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday February 03, @04:27PM
Are the egos of those making such claims and the effort (now much less than even before) required for such obvious and ridiculous self-promotion.
At the current level of the technology, the idea that "AI" is somehow more transformative than fire or electricity is just self-promotion and ego masturbation.
The *functional* "AI" we have today (and will have for the foreseeable future) are solely expert systems that operate in incredibly narrow domains. When an artificial construct can (or at least a significant subset thereof), as Heinlein put it:
then we'll have what most consider to be "AI". Until then, we just have a bunch of narrowly focused expert systems that can (sometimes, perhaps even often) do one thing well.
That's not to say that having these expert systems is a bad thing. In fact, such systems are, for the most part, great to have and provide significant to us. I expect that trend to continue.
But all the hype is just that, hype.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
Reply to This