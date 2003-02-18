from the si-un-maya-se-desmaya-sigue-siendo-maya? dept.
'Game Changer': Maya Cities Unearthed In Guatemala Forest Using Lasers
By raining down laser pulses on some 770 square miles of dense forest in northern Guatemala, archaeologists have discovered 60,000 Maya structures that make up full sprawling cities.
And the new technology provides them with an unprecedented view into how the ancient civilization worked, revealing almost industrial agricultural infrastructure and new insights into Maya warfare.
"This is a game changer," says Thomas Garrison, an archaeologist at Ithaca College who is one of the leaders of the project. It changes "the base level at which we do Maya archaeology."
The data reveals that the area was three or four times more densely populated than originally thought. "I mean, we're talking about millions of people, conservatively," says Garrison. "Probably more than 10 million people."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Saturday February 03, @01:22PM (9 children)
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Saturday February 03, @02:59PM (8 children)
I find it kind of amazing how quickly (in the hundreds of years range sure, but still quickly) evidence of these cities was swallowed up by nature.
Even very large structures [wikimedia.org] were almost completely enveloped by the time archeologists started investigating [wikipedia.org] the lost civilization in the early 1800's.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @03:30PM (7 children)
Modern brain shape (to say nothing of function) goes back at least 40k years, and anatomically modern bodies go back at least 300k years.
That's a long time! Our modern civilization could have developed 8-to-60 times in a row.
In only 150 years, the Titanic won't exist at the bottom of the ocean.
It is said that Atlantis sank into the sea, but that's unlikely; we know only that water levels have risen by hundreds of feet since the last ice age. It seems likely to me that Atlantis was a global civilization that lived on the coasts of the world (just as our modern civilization does), and thus got inundated in what became known throughout the world's myths as "The Great Flood"; Atlantis was a civilization of megalithic architecture and religious astronomy, and its cities have been sitting in the depths not for centuries, but for millennia, so that they have been virtually obliterated by time. All that remains are a few mysterious megalithic structures on dry land, many of which have been built atop by later peoples, and thus mis-attributed.
Where will our Civilization be in 10 thousand years?
Great system, guys.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 03, @04:00PM (5 children)
What's the point of something "seeming likely" when you don't have evidence for it? Argument from ignorance is just another fallacy. As we see here, the jungle swallowed up these structures and hid them, but it didn't make them go away.
It may vanish as well, but there will be a vast amount of evidence of its passing. They'll still be digging up coke bottles millions of years from now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:14PM (4 children)
Others of us have consumed many resources on the subject, which bring forth very interesting questions; I invite you to look into the matter, if only for your own entertainment.
Atlantis need not have been a civilization of glass coke bottles to have been a civilization of global influence and organization.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 03, @04:42PM (1 child)
So - Atlantis never discovered the coca plant? Or they didn't discover carbonated beverages? Obvious is obvious - any civilization is going to make and distribute beverages. Beer is the first stop for any civilization, immediately after fire and cooked foods. As soon as parents get tired of drunken toddlers falling into the fire, they invent soft drinks. Coca cola is inevitable.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:56PM
Yet, even our modern Civilization's engineers (with their modern tools) become confused by what the ancient people achieved with massive, precision-cut stones.
So, your argument doesn't really work, now does it? In some things we are more knowledgeable, while in others, they were more knowledgeable.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 03, @05:20PM (1 child)
It's just the smart bet. How does one get "megalithic architecture" without the hand tools to make that architecture? How does one have a global civilization without any sort of common equipment (not to mention absence of common languages and culture)? The answer is, one doesn't. We've been digging up human stuff dating back several million years and we have a pretty good idea what people were using at any given time. There's no sign of "Atlantis" or the technology it would need in order to exist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:47PM
There is ancient stonework that defies even our modern technology; we would not only struggle to lift many of these stones, but we find the exceptional craftsmanship difficult to reproduce even with computer-controlled diamond-based cutters.
We have no idea how they did it, or who did it.
This includes stonework [mis-]attributed to the ancient Egyptians, the Inca, the Romans, etc.
YouTube it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:35PM
Did you mention the Titanic? Do you realize that the swimming pool aboard that ship is still filled after all these years? Amazing technology, eh?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:36PM
The Mayans knew all about them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:54PM
Apparently it is very useful to be able to look through the jungle canopy.
https://angkorlidar.org/history/ [angkorlidar.org]
