from the we-can't-be-silenced dept.
From a fine publication, The Modern Farmer, an intriguing exposé!
Twitter, specifically, has been a source of contention. It all started when the official National Park Service account was asked to stop tweeting after it shared photos that compared the crowd size of Trump's inauguration to the crowd size of Obama's inauguration in 2009. Then the official Badlands National Park Twitter went rogue and started tweeting facts about climate change. The tweets were later removed and blamed on "a former employee who was not authorized to use the park's account."
Since those tweets were removed, over 40 "alt" or "rogue" Twitter accounts have sprouted up to fill in for many agencies and National Parks. Some of them already have a pretty big following—currently, AltUSNatParkService has more than 1.27 million followers. So far we're seeing climate facts, inspirational quotes about the environment, cute photos of animals, and a lot of snark (this is Twitter, after all).
TFA includes the a few of the more interesting ones, including:
- AltEPA : He can take our official Twitter but he'll never take our FREEDOM. Unofficial EPA #resistance. #factsmatter. If loving science is wrong, we don't wanna be right. #factsmatter
- AltUSForestService : The unofficial, and unsanctioned, #Resistance team for the U.S. Forest Service. Not an official Forest Service account, not publicly funded, citizen run. Read it while you can! https://t.co/rTbMl0n3Zc
- AltUSDA : Resisting the censorship of facts and science. Truth wins in the end. Read the USDA Climate Change Solutions page while you still can: https://t.co/99G1M2zuYG #resist #science #climatechange.
- AltFDA : Uncensored FDA
- AltUSFWS : The Alt U.S. Fish Wildlife Service (AltUSFWS) is dedicated to the conservation, protection and enhancement of fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats
Being Twitter, some of these seem to have difficulty staying on-topic and seem to think that anything is fair game.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday February 03, @04:25PM (1 child)
Or we'll end up with Alt-Prez [enca.com].
Do not put it past this man.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:07PM
The woman's face was flat and covered in blood, as if her nose had been smashed in. She had been thoroughly utilized. Despite this, all the nearby men walking down the sidewalk would simply look at her, smile, and nod, as though they were witnessing something right and proper. Yes, this was part of the restoration of men's rights.
Later that day, a corpse replaced the woman.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:41PM (3 children)
Go figure.
VIMs are for 2 kinds of person:
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:11PM (2 children)
1 old grandma smacks a disobedient kid and Liberals declare it the 4th reich. It HAS to be, because otherwise they wouldn't satisfy their own gigantic egos via imagining themselves as noble freedom fighters. So therefore Trump must equal Hitler, Bush is Hitler, Reagan is Hitler, Nixon is Hitler, Rutherford B Hayes is Hitler, Hitler is two Hitlers.....
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:37PM
You made the ridiculous comparison to the 4th Reich and then began dismantling that comparison.
It's easy to win arguments when you make them up yourself, eh?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:45PM
Is that you Adolph?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @04:48PM
The dems have picked up on their dirty game since their wimpy sniveling after the 2000 election.
The reps made it so easy. Just had to replace Obama with Trump and "Kenyan Muslim" with "racist, climate killing Nazi".
Resist!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @05:39PM
Are they sure about not being the alt-Evil Empire to an Evil Empire instead?
Reply to This