250,000 to 385,000-Year-Old Stone Tools Found in India

posted by janrinok on Saturday February 03, @06:21PM
from the cutting-edge dept.
Science

takyon writes:

These Tools Upend Our View of Stone-Age Humans in Asia

Long ago in what's now southern India, early humans showed a knack for disruption that would've made Silicon Valley tech wizards envious. Over time, the ancient innovators rejected bulky hand-axes and cleavers, instead opting for sleek flakes of stone meant for cutting and tipping spears.

Similar disruptions occurred in Africa among the forebears of modern humans around the same time. But the timing of the Indian transition, spotted in the soil layers of a site called Attirampakkam, is eye-popping. At 250,000 years old—and possibly up to 385,000 years old—this tool transition occurred far earlier than it did at other sites in India.

The discovery, described in Nature on Wednesday [DOI: 10.1038/nature25444] [DX], pushes back the start of what's called the Middle Paleolithic culture in the region by more than a hundred thousand years. That, in turn, could reshape how scientists view the global spread of hominins—humans and their ancient relatives—before modern humans migrated out of Africa some 60,000 years ago.

Also at The Verge.

Related: Earliest Human Remains Outside of Africa Discovered

Original Submission


Related Stories

Earliest Human Remains Outside of Africa Discovered 16 comments

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Earliest Human Remains Outside Africa Were Just Discovered in Israel

For decades, scientists have speculated about when exactly the bipedal apes known as Homo sapiens left Africa and moved out to conquer the world. That moment, after all, was a crucial step on the way to today’s human-dominated world. For many years, the consensus view among archaeologists placed the exodus at 60,000 years ago—some 150,000 years after the hominins first appeared.

But now, researchers in Israel have found a remarkably preserved jawbone they believe belongs to a Homo sapiens that was much, much older. The find, which they’ve dated to somewhere between 177,000 and 194,000 years, provides the most convincing proof yet that the old view of human migration needs some serious re-examination.

The new research, published today in Science [DOI: 10.1126/science.aap8369] [DX], builds on earlier evidence from other caves in the region that housed the bones of humans from 90,000 to 120,000 years ago. But this new discovery goes one step further: if verified, it would require reevaluating the whole history of human evolution—and possibly pushing it back by several hundred thousand years.

Also at Binghamton University, BBC, and The Guardian.

Original Submission

(1)

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @06:31PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @06:31PM

    From here [soylentnews.org]:

    Modern brain shape (to say nothing of function) goes back at least 40k years, and anatomically modern bodies go back at least 300k years.

    That's a long time! Our modern civilization could have developed 8-to-60 times in a row.

    In only 150 years, the Titanic won't exist at the bottom of the ocean.

    It is said that Atlantis sank into the sea, but that's unlikely; we know only that water levels have risen by hundreds of feet since the last ice age. It seems likely to me that Atlantis was a global civilization that lived on the coasts of the world (just as our modern civilization does), and thus got inundated in what became known throughout the world's myths as "The Great Flood"; Atlantis was a civilization of megalithic architecture and religious astronomy, and its cities have been sitting in the depths not for centuries, but for millennia, so that they have been virtually obliterated by time. All that remains are a few mysterious megalithic structures on dry land, many of which have been built atop by later peoples, and thus mis-attributed.

    Where will our Civilization be in 10 thousand years?


    Yet, even our modern Civilization's engineers (with their modern tools) become confused by what the ancient people achieved with massive, precision-cut stones.

    So, your argument doesn't really work, now does it? In some things we are more knowledgeable, while in others, they were more knowledgeable.

    Megalithic structures exist, and we don't know how.

    There is ancient stonework that defies even our modern technology; we would not only struggle to lift many of these stones, but we find the exceptional craftsmanship difficult to reproduce even with computer-controlled diamond-based cutters.

    We have no idea how they did it, or who did it.
    This includes stonework [mis-]attributed to the ancient Egyptians, the Inca, the Romans, etc.

    YouTube it.

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @06:42PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @06:42PM

      People have noticed that certain stone structures have incredibly precise alignments to astronomical phenomena (such as as stars, constellations, solstices, equinoxes, etc.), but that such alignments only become obvious if they were built many thousands of years before civilization is officially supposed to have begun.

      There are even indications that there was knowledge of the Precession of the equinoxes [wikipedia.org], which not only suggests a very sophisticated system of astronomy, but one that must have involved centuries of meticulous recording.

      Add to that the fact that Earth's history has been punctuated by many enormous cataclysms over the last 150k years, and you get the idea that Civilization might have begun several times.

      Due to excessive bad posting from this IP or Subnet, anonymous comment posting has temporarily been disabled. You can still login to post. However, if bad posting continues from your IP or Subnet that privilege could be revoked as well. If it's you, consider this a chance to sit in the timeout corner or login and improve your posting. If it's someone else, this is a chance to hunt them down. If you think this is unfair, please email admin@soylentnews.org with your MD5'd IPID and SubnetID, which are REDACTED and REDACTED.

Invalid form key: zaEpgZ7huD

Great system, guys.

      Invalid form key: zaEpgZ7huD

      Great system, guys.

      by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @08:15PM

        by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @08:15PM (#632647) Homepage
        We are finding tiny artifacts from 200-300 thousand years ago. However we find nothing at all about the supposed civilization that lived, say, 50,000 years ago. That civilization, being able to construct megastructures, had to have a bit more tools than a cave-dwelling tribe that uses flint tools. Where are those tools? Would it be reasonable to suggest that they lived, say, 500,000 years ago, chasing the cave people away?

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:47PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:47PM (#632657)

          Different AC. Doesn't stone last longer? If you built something like the pyramids in Egypt and South/Central America out of steel and concrete how long would they last?

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:49PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:49PM (#632659)

          They are always the unique, incredibly high-precision foundations of other structures, or they are buried (sometimes deliberately) or sit as ruins.

          Go look up Göbekli Tepe [wikipedia.org] for an example of the first archaeological find that really made the "mainstream" historians start to re-think their understanding of humanity's past.

          Also, a whole continent's worth of coastal land has been swallowed up by the rising oceans; archaeologists tend not to go looking in hundreds of feet of water, because their view of history "informs" them that there cannot be anything down there, and even if there were, our own titanic wouldn't last but a few centuries, so what of the materials of a less industrial civilization?

          Also, we live today among hunter-gatherer peoples; there are reportedly some tribes in the Amazon that don't even know our Civilization exists.

          Please, there are a lot of resources on this topic now. Don't sit there smugly thinking you've got it all figured out, because you don't. There are a lot of questions, and 100s of thousands of years of obscure history.

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:49PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @08:49PM (#632660)

      YouTube it.

      Why not try learning from twitter instead?

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @04:44AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @04:44AM (#632797)

        Ad hominem.

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:26AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:26AM (#632751)

      The best explanation I've seen for that legend is the Santorini event [wikipedia.org].

      A supervolcano created a tsunami that creamed the north shore of Crete and took out the Minoan civilization there somewhere between 1642 BCE and 1540 BCE.

      If the watery end was a gradual thing, it seems logical that the Atlantians would have moved inland and just carted their stuff with them.

      -- OriginalOwner_

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @05:02AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @05:02AM (#632805)

        Plato says that Solon (c. 638 BC – 558 BC) visited Egypt, where he was told that 9000 years before, tragedy befell Atlantis in an abrupt cataclysm.

        So, this story depicts an event far further in the past than yours.

        Moreover, the date ~9500 BC coincides with the abrupt, downright cataclysmic end of the Younger Dryas [wikipedia.org] period, which also began in an abrupt, downright cataclysmic fashion; indeed, there is growing evidence that Earth may have been struck by devastating impacts.

        • (Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 04, @05:26AM

          by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 04, @05:26AM (#632813) Journal

          Plato says that Solon (c. 638 BC – 558 BC) visited Egypt, where he was told that 9000 years before, tragedy befell Atlantis in an abrupt cataclysm.

          Plato also claims that Athens whupped Atlantis in a straight-up naval fight 9000 years before. Where's the evidence that Athens has been around for 11,000+ years and had a navy back then?

  by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday February 03, @07:07PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Saturday February 03, @07:07PM (#632633)

    250,000 to 385,000-Year-Old Stone Tools Found in India

    And they were still in use by an outsourcing IT company.

  by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @07:18PM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @07:18PM (#632636) Journal

    Why all these DOI and DX links in articles which point to the same paywalled articles as the main citation?
    I'd rather see the link to the Russian sources for non-paywalled articles.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @08:57PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @08:57PM (#632662) Journal

      In Russia, the source codes YOU. Or something like that. :^)

      --
      #cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @11:03PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @11:03PM (#632707)

      Maybe some of the editors want to avoid DMCA notices?

      IIUC, you could use those DOIs in a certain way to do certain things...

      Just sayin'.

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday February 03, @11:42PM

      by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday February 03, @11:42PM (#632714) Journal

      The DOI is always useful. You can put it in a search engine, and even use it to look up and pirate the paper cough cough.

      I put (DOI: 10....) when the article is paywalled, and (open, DOI: 10....) when it is freely available.

      As for the DX link, someone complained about me linking to the current direct URL of the paper, which could be subject to change. The DX link links to dx.doi.org/10.blahblah or doi.org/10.blahblah which should redirect to the correct location no matter what (in theory).

      If there is an arXiv link for a paywalled paper, and I notice it, I will throw that in beside all that other stuff. There isn't an automatic way to find this out since arXiv isn't linked to the final form of the paper in any database I know of.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday February 03, @11:44PM

      by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Saturday February 03, @11:44PM (#632715) Journal

      I don't link the (DOI: 10....) text because my extension can detect it and link it to the search engine of your choice. No matter how Russian that search engine may be. If you don't want to run my entire extension, the portion of code that deals with the DOI can be ripped out of it and put in your own userscript.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @08:14PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @08:14PM (#632645) Journal

    Is that racism I smell? Why are these old tools found in India, and not Africa? It's probably just white people trying to prove their superiority again. Damn those Indians! They probably stole their tools from a bunch of Africans, which is why the Africans don't appear to have any tools!

    --
    #cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!

  by Provocateur (6855) on Saturday February 03, @08:25PM

    by Provocateur (6855) on Saturday February 03, @08:25PM (#632651)

    Africa hadn't set up its Nigerian prince scam yet.

    While India figures out Can't we make money doing this??

    Outsourcing isn't an ancient thing -- it's a prehistoric thing.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @10:49PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 03, @10:49PM (#632702)

    ... and yet, they haven't discovered the toilet yet.

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @11:19PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 03, @11:19PM (#632711) Journal

      Well - let's be fair. Indians like to squat in fields, where their body waste becomes fertilizer. Americans, however, prefer to flush their waste into the streams and rivers, where the waste is eventually washed into the seas, producing huge dead zones within the seas. Which is better?

      --
      #cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @12:03AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @12:03AM (#632719)

        Definitely the designated shit street...

(1)