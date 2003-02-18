from the whose-car-is-it? dept.
The arrival of autonomous vehicles is an inevitability, so it makes sense that before mass adoption hits, companies like Lyft and Uber would want to band together to determine what our self-driving future will look like. Sounds pretty harmless, right?
Well, not so fast, because a new pledge by 15 big-name transportation companies seems designed to screw over city-dwellers who want to ride in their own self-driving cars. Item #10 of the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, co-signed yesterday by Uber, Lyft, Zipcar, and Didi Chuxing (China's largest ride-sharing service), reads as follows:
10. WE SUPPORT THAT AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES (AVS) IN DENSE URBAN AREAS SHOULD BE OPERATED ONLY IN SHARED FLEETS.
Due to the transformational potential of autonomous vehicle technology, it is critical that all AVs are part of shared fleets, well-regulated, and zero emission. Shared fleets can provide more affordable access to all, maximize public safety and emissions benefits, ensure that maintenance and software upgrades are managed by professionals, and actualize the promise of reductions in vehicles, parking, and congestion, in line with broader policy trends to reduce the use of personal cars in dense urban areas.
Translation: These companies want to make it illegal for individuals to use privately owned self-driving cars in big cities, effectively giving the signatories control of our autonomous streets.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 04, @01:33AM (1 child)
Fuck corporations and the politicians they rode in on.
Fucking asses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @05:32AM
That fine, deeper pockets to sue.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday February 04, @01:44AM (5 children)
There is a big win for cities if privately owned vehicles can be banned from dense urban areas: eliminate parking and all the space that is allocated to parking.
A fleet vehicle can work all day and then make its way out of the urban area overnight for maintenance, storage, etc.. A privately owned vehicle cannot be available and stored on the outskirts without a lot extra mileage coming from and returning to the remote storage just to transport its owners what could be a short distance. Those extra miles add to road congestion.
The real question is in what way will wealthy people corrupt the system so that they can have a personal vehicle on call?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @01:50AM
Huge bonus for corporations having exclusive use of publicly funded infrastructure. Imagine your taxes paying to build uber's roads.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 04, @02:01AM
The same way they have in Manhattan for decades: with money. If you've got $600/month for parking, you can have your car in the city. (IDK rates today, in 1988 it was ~$250/month in Midtown, or ~$70/month in Queens.)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:29AM (1 child)
There is a taxi company with 1 driver, 1 car, and 1 customer. It is otherwise a fully functional legit taxi company, with all the proper licensing.
That is what you can expect. If you require a minimum number of vehicles, then they buy extra vehicles. If you require multiple customers, then "customers" will be paid (by a different company) to drive around in the vehicles.
Suggestion: don't try to fuck with the free market.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday February 04, @06:18AM
Why so complicated?
"My customers? Well, my wife, my children, my friends …"
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 04, @02:46AM
Scroll up and read TFS. There's your corruption right there.
Big win for cities seems to be the big lockdown into your pet socialist ghetto.
(Score: 2) by iwoloschin on Sunday February 04, @02:41AM
Take my car, fine, I'll just ride my bicycle. You can pry that out of my cold, dead hands, presumably after you've run me over with your malfunctioning autonomous car.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @03:12AM
They forgot a few principles:
11. We'll ignore regulations if they hurt our business.
12. Our vehicles will stop in the middle of a busy street to pickup and drop off.
13. We'll block cross walks and bus stops at our convenience.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Sunday February 04, @03:27AM (9 children)
If only there were some way of having an organized set of vehicles that anybody could, for a fairly modest fee, hop on and ride. And until autonomous vehicle technology is well-developed, we'll hire human drivers to make these vehicles follow set routes, so people can mostly rely on them to be where they expect them.
I'm referring, of course, to the public transit systems that exist in most major cities and are widely used by millions of city-dwellers on a regular basis. And is chronically underfunded because there are also millions of people who live near cities who refuse to even check whether public transit as an option for getting around for reasons that largely add up to "being around other people is scary".
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 04, @03:51AM (1 child)
Not even allowed to have a thermos of coffee, let alone something to eat. Always late, surly drivers, smelly fellow passengers, random pissing, Hocking, brewery breath, and assorted other annoyances.
No thanks, I'll drive, or avoid your hive society all together.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday February 04, @04:38AM
Yes, public transport would be much more pleasant if you would stop doing those things, frojack.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 04, @03:58AM
(Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday February 04, @04:43AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 04, @05:01AM
Depends on the urbanization degree... the big cities in Europe suffers very little of what you describe.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 04, @04:59AM
Public transit systems - mmm.... YMMV.
Up until last year, I drove to the office - it would have been 15 mins of driving to the local tran station, 45mins to the central station, then another 30 minutes exchanging 2 trams. Double that for the return trip and it will make 3h wasted of my day plus the inconvenience of weather. By driving, I was saving 1h from the total time and paid about $500/mo in petrol and parking fees for the privilege
Switched workplaces, now the office is 3 mins walking from the central station - of course I'm driving only to the local station and then take the train.
Back in the country of origin in Europe I didn't even own a car, I didn't need to.
I guess the "each home with its own backyard in the suburbs, you don't hear the neighbours through the apartment walls" does come with a price tag.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 04, @05:14AM (2 children)
And the problem with that belief?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @05:36AM (1 child)
Besides NOT being a contributing member of society?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 04, @05:57AM
Easy, buddy... agoraphobics are just... what the latest PC term?... alt-abled, otherwise normal, contributing people inside an all-inclusive society.
(can you imagine the feelings of an agoraphobic being embraced by all people he meets in public? The overwhelming feeling of inclusiveness? - grin)