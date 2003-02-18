from the how-much-of-that-is-cat-videos? dept.
Backblaze has released its hard drive statistics for 2017.
Beginning in April 2013, Backblaze has recorded and saved daily hard drive statistics from the drives in our data centers. Each entry consists of the date, manufacturer, model, serial number, status (operational or failed), and all of the SMART attributes reported by that drive. As of the end of 2017, there are about 88 million entries totaling 23 GB of data. You can download this data from our website if you want to do your own research, but for starters here's what we found.
[...] For 2017 we added 25,746 new drives, and lost 6,442 drives to retirement for a net of 19,304 drives. When you look at storage space, we added 230 petabytes and retired 19 petabytes, netting us an additional 211 petabytes of storage in our data center in 2017.
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Saturday February 03, @09:40PM (6 children)
The presentation of the charts is ripe for misinterpretation by those who won't read the caveats and I predict this, like so many other drive studies will be quoted far and wide and WRONG for years.
So I'll start first: ;-)
I'm surprised that even ONE drive failed after only 1255 drive days.
Just sayin...
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 03, @10:26PM (3 children)
Above is about the closest thing to an endorsement as you will find in the article.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @03:27AM (1 child)
Toshiba 4GB is pretty good, too. Given the statistics, their underlying failure rate could be just as low.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @03:30AM
I mean 4 TB. 😀
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Sunday February 04, @03:57AM
Yeah. The stats on the link all mix together all the drives at different points of their lifespan. So new drives appear worse, and drives where all the questionable ones have already died off appear better. You can see this in the "by year" chart.