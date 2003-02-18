from the progress++ dept.
Over at the Open Source Initiative, Simon Phipps writes about the past, present, and future of Open Source Software as it turns 20 this year. Thought of in a strategy session on how to make Free Software more palatable to certain business interests, the orignal idea was for it to be a stepping stone from proprietary to Free Software by focusing first on the advantages of the developmental model.
Thirty-five years ago when Richard Stallman decided that he could no longer tolerate proprietary software, and started the free software movement, software freedom was misunderstood and dismissed. Twenty years ago a group of free software advocates gathered in California and decided that software freedom needed to be brought to the business world. The result was a marketing program called "open source". That same month, February 1998, the Open Source Initiative (OSI) was founded as a general educational and advocacy organization to raise awareness and adoption for the superiority of an open development process.
Of course, old-timers will remind us that originally software was source and binaries did not count. Up until the late 1970s or early 1980s, when you bought software, it was source.
Source : Happy Anniversary—The Next 20 Years of Open Source Begins Today
(Score: 5, Funny) by aristarchus on Sunday February 04, @06:36AM (2 children)
I feel a massive disturbance in the source! It is as if millions of free software coders cried out, and vanished.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @04:41PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @04:47PM
(Score: 5, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 04, @07:08AM (7 children)
Why Open Source misses the point of Free Software [gnu.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @09:03AM
As the source of the mail, I expect you to be freely open. Otherwise I won't look at it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Sunday February 04, @09:23AM (2 children)
From TFA:
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday February 04, @11:40AM (1 child)
So they're going to seek to find relevance by... becoming what they rebelled against?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @12:42PM
Not so much a rebellion but a (poorly thought) marketing exercise.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @04:37PM (2 children)
No, it doesn't miss the point at all, it simply doesn't aspire to the same level of Freedom that Free Software does.
There's a whole range of software freedom out there, ranging from completely closed-source and proprietary at one end, to Stallman's ideal Free Software at the other end. Not all software needs to be at one end of the spectrum or the other. For instance, Microsoft's crappy "Shared Source" is still better (for customers who have access to it) than completely closed software, because at least you can inspect it and see how it works internally if you're having some problem. Yeah, you can't really compile it or modify it, but it's better than nothing. Other licenses might place the source code (plus all build tools needed) into escrow, so that a customer can have access to everything needed in case a vendor folds. Again, not as good certainly as the GPL, but still better than being SOL if your software vendor disappears. A license allowing you source access and the ability to modify, but prohibiting redistribution, could be a good option for a software vendor and customer. The GPL is great for Free software, but it makes profiting off software sales pretty much impossible. For stuff like Linux, that's fine, the contributors to Linux (kernel) aren't trying to profit from software sales. For a company that profits entirely from support services, that could be a fine option too. Someone trying to make a living off of sales, however, isn't going to get far with the GPL since their first customer can just post it on the internet for the whole world to use for free.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Sunday February 04, @06:35PM (1 child)
Redhat seems to have found a way.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @06:38PM
What works for one company isn't guaranteed to work for others. Red Hat doesn't even make any application software to my knowledge, they just handle the OS.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 04, @03:56PM
