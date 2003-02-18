from the ears-to-you-kid dept.
Scientists have grown a perfectly compatible ear in a lab and grafted it onto a patient, in what they said was a world first in regenerative medicine.
The groundbreaking technique saw them use the patient's own ear cartilage cells to form a new one.
Five children suffering from a condition known as microtia, in which the external ear is underdeveloped, have undergone the experimental surgery.
The first child to have the procedure two-and-a-half years ago was showing no signs the body has rejected or accidentally absorbed the new cells, the Chinese team who developed the procedure wrote when they published their findings in the journal EBioMedicine.
Currently the widely used treatments for microtia include the use of silicone prosthetic ears, or rib-cartilage reconstruction, which has mixed results.
The new technique involves taking a scan of the child's unaffected ear, reversing the dimensions and 3D-printing a biodegradable mould punctuated with tiny holes.
Cartilage cells taken from the recipient's other, unaffected ear are then used to fill the holes while the new ear is still in the lab.
Over three months the cartilage cells begin to grow in the shape of the mould, and the mould itself begins to break down.
While this process is underway, the ear is grafted onto the recipient.
"It's a very exciting approach," Tessa Hadlock, a reconstructive plastic surgeon at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston, told New Scientist, which first reported on the research.
Guangdong Zhou, et. al. In Vitro Regeneration of Patient-specific Ear-shaped Cartilage and Its First Clinical Application for Auricular Reconstruction, EBioMedicine, DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2018.01.011
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @11:45AM (3 children)
That is, before and after the operation. Something you'd expect in the summary.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 04, @12:58PM
Doctor walks around yelling "Can you hear me now?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:52PM
My guess -- Takes awhile for the subject to re-align their stereo sound image (location of a person speaking, etc) with their visual image. In the meantime, they are easy to prank-you stand to one side and speak, and they turn the wrong way to try and look at you...
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @04:25PM
What about it? Your external ears have nothing to do with your actual hearing, aside from better funneling sound waves into the ear canal. You can cut your ears off and still hear just fine, just not quite as well (esp. directionally). These kids will surely experience slightly better hearing, though it'd probably be hard to actually measure objectively, and far better aesthetics so they won't be teased and tormented mercilessly by other kids, and will do much better in life overall by not looking deformed, even if the underdeveloped ears were mostly a cosmetic problem.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @04:27PM (8 children)
With this technology, they could grow new ears for people with points like Spock, or make them much larger to look sorta like a cat's (but on the sides of the head).
I predict that in 50 years, instead of just seeing people with ear piercings, and gigantic holes in their earlobes, you're going to see all kinds of radical-looking ears.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 04, @04:31PM (7 children)
Yes, the true test is whether people are willing to get rid of their perfectly functional ears/arms/etc. in favor of upgraded or cosmetic replacements.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @05:10PM (5 children)
Can the ear be acoustically improved?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 04, @05:57PM (2 children)
Idk, but a major improvement would be to find a way to regenerate inner ear hair cells, which could reverse damage caused by loud noises as well as bring your hearing back to the range you had in infancy. Unfortunately, you could become susceptible to The Mosquito [wikipedia.org].
https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-03-20/new-treatment-could-combat-hearing-loss-regenerating-hair-cells-inner-ear [pri.org]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @06:10PM (1 child)
Some of us can still hear that, even into middle age.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 04, @06:17PM
https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/health/statistics/age-which-hearing-loss-begins [nih.gov]
I wanted to find a chart/table that lists frequency ranges for every 1-3 years, but I couldn't find that and saw this instead.
8-16% don't experience "hearing loss" until age 70+!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @06:07PM (1 child)
Absolutely, yes. Our ears really kinda suck acoustically. Cats have far better hearing. But it's a trade-off: our ears are relatively small and out of the way. Cats' ears are enormous (relative to the size of their head) and not compatible with things like hats. We could replace someone's ears with big parabolic dish like ears, and that really should result in noticeable improvement in hearing acuity, but it'd be clumsy having these things on your head.
Just try it for yourself though: you can notice improved hearing directionally just by cupping your hands behind your ears.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 04, @06:20PM
It could work. [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 04, @06:04PM
Well, to be fair, your ears aren't really that critical for anything in life. You could cut them off and still hear, just not as well (but in today's noisy society it probably wouldn't be a problem), so if something goes wrong with your cosmetic replacements, it's not the end of the world. Your arms are far more important to your everyday quality of life.