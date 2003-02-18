from the they've-seen-the-light dept.
Openreach, the BT-owned firm that manages the UK's broadband infrastructure, has vowed to introduce "ultrafast" internet connections to three million premises by 2020. The company said it was accelerating its plan to run fibre connections directly to homes and businesses. It will increase internet speeds from 24 megabits a second under superfast broadband to 100 megabits. The first phase will begin this year, targeting eight cities across the UK.
[...] Too little, too late. That is how BT's many critics will characterise the plan to bring full fibre connections into as many as 10 million homes by 2025. They have always argued that the UK should have opted long ago for a national future-proof fibre-to-the-home network. Instead, BT's approach has been to lay fibre to cabinets on the street and then rely on good old copper cables to take broadband into the home.
[...] with the government switching tack and insisting "full fibre" is now the answer, BT has seen the light - though as its statement makes clear the speed of the rollout will depend on an "acceptable" return on its investment.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @08:57PM (5 children)
Jack couldn't get into the house fast enough, so he could grab
his cock and stroke it, nice and hard!
He got such a rush out showing his cock to little girls!
Watching them see it, for the first time, was one of those things
Jack lived for!
Even though she had only seen the outline, through his
pants.....it was almost as good, as if he had been naked.....the
way her eyes locked onto it! He loved the lewdness of purposely
doing it, for her to see....showing it off......right there, in
front of her!
He hoped, like mad, that she knew it was hard because of her.
Maybe, if she thought about it enough, she'd figure out what he
was trying to tell her, when he told her how there were lots of
things for pretty girls to do, here.
He hadn't dared be more explicit.....not till he had a chance
to see how she reacted to what she had seen. He hadn't actually
done anything overtly suggestive. He just let her see whatever
her little mind imagined it saw......if anyone were to make any
accusations.
But if the sexy little eight year old responds the way he hopes
she will, he'll reinforce her curiosity with even more explicitly
sexual tempting.
With luck, it won't be long before Rachel is seeing his
throbbing cock, without the pants getting in her way. Jack's
hand pumped his cock hard, as he thought about that happening.
The phone rang. It was Mandy. "Watch tonight, I'll cum for
you." And then the line went dead.
He looked at the clock. It was early.....not quite noontime.
He wished he could have Mandy come over, so she could watch him
jack off, over her. He wanted her to see how crazy hot she made
him masturbate.....to see the streams of cum shooting out of his
cock.....to hear them splattering on the papers, for her.
That was the part that was always missing, for Jack, when Mandy
did her sexy shows for him to watch. He needed her to see what
she does to him. Instead, he only had the papers, to show her
the long streaks, where he had shot his cum out, for her.
It would be so much better to have her there, to see it all
happening!
He vowed, the next time she came over, he would make her do one
of her bedroom shows for him, so he could masturbate the way he
does with the telescope, and have her see how he puts those long
stains in the papers.
Maybe she would call back? He could tell her to come over,
right away. He kept his cock hard, but now he was masturbating
over all the little girls surrounding him. They each had their
own way of getting him hot......their own specialness that made
him cum.
He teased his cock for over an hour, and then suddenly, there
was a knock at his door. A familiar light-handed knock.......his
heart leapt, as he straightened out his clothes, and then went to
the door to answer it.
As he hoped, it was Mandy. She rushed inside.
"I want to cum for you, so bad, tonight!"
"Do it now.....here.....upstairs, so you can watch how hot you
get me!"
"Now?"
"Yes! Right now......I need you, now......hurry!"
The little ten year old, ran up the stairs, with Jack quickly
behind her.
"Make believe this is your bedroom. Do everything just as if I
were across the street watching through the telescope......but
before you start......" he quickly went to the bedside table and
pulled open the drawer. He took out an eight inch dildo.
"I bought this for you."
She took it from him.....her hands running all over it, feeling
every bit of its realistic surface. As she did, Jack laid a new
piece of paper out on the floor, to the left of the bed.
"Go ahead.......make believe I'm not here."
He set the telescope aimed at his bed, and though she was too
close for him to actually use it, he acted as if he was, so she
could imagine him across the street, more easily.
He began stroking his erection, as soon as he got his pants
off. It took Mandy a few moments to gather herself, but then she
began, as if she were in her own room.
She slowly began taking off her clothes, until she was naked.
Then, she climbed onto the bed and propped the pillows against
the headboard, sitting back against them.
Jack masturbated hard, over her beautiful nakedness. His
precum began dripping, again, after having had it dripping out
downstairs, before Mandy arrived.
"Oh man.....she is so sexy!" He said out loud, as if he were
watching her from across the street. "I love it when she gets
naked for me!"
Mandy smiled, quickly catching on. She slowly spread her legs
apart....teasing him the way she knew he liked it.....spreading
them wider and wider, till her puffy lips separated, revealing
the pink flesh inside her slit.
His hand stroked harder and faster, and soon you could hear the
wetness coating his cock, making it so nice and slick!
Mandy began playing with herself....pulling her lips apart,
even wider....opening her little fuck hole for him to stare
into......teasing her clit, till it stuck out, nice and stiff.
She rubbed it for the longest time.....and soon he could see the
glint of wetness in her slit.
"Oh ya baby......that's it......get it nice and wet!"
Her fingers got wet, slipping in between her lips.....up into
her tight little hole.
And you could hear Jack's cock get so much wetter, over the
sexually explicit little girl.
"Oh man....there's nothing more sexy than a naked little
girl!"
She quickly brought him right to the edge, and he had to
release the grip on his cock, so he wouldn't start shooting his
semen! His cock twitched madly, jerking to the left and
right.....up and down......his shiny red head bobbing in every
direction.......flinging the glistening string of precum hanging
off it, in every direction.
He fought to hold back the flood of cum in his balls, and was
successful, this first time rushing to the brink.
Mandy teased Jack, again and again, bringing him to the edge,
over and over again.......forcing him to fight harder to hold
back, each time.
"Oh God yes.......you sweet little cunt........get me hot! Use
that dildo......cum all over it for me!"
Mandy had forgotten about Jack's gift. On his prompting, she
quickly picked it up off the bed, and began rubbing it against
her wet slit. Slowly, she tried pushing it against her tight
little hole.....only getting a small part of the tip inside
herself. She slid her ass down toward the foot of the bed, till
she was laying down on her back, with only her head propped up on
the pillows.
She spread her legs as wide as she could get them, and tried
again. Slowly, the dildo's head began stretching her tight hole
open......pushing into her, fractions of an inch at a time.
Jack was out of his mind, with desire! His cock was so wet with
slippery juice......his hand moving back and forth along its
entire length blindingly fast!
Mandy's lips stretched tightly around the shaft of the dildo,
as she now had a good amount of it inside herself. She pulled it
back, bringing the head to her opening, and then pushed it in,
again. She repeatedly did it, getting faster and faster, each
time.
The sound of her cunt's wetness began matching the sound of
Jack's cock, adding a new dimension to the experience both of
them were having.
"Oh God, yes! You sexy little cunt! Cum all over it!"
Mandy fucked herself harder and faster....turning the wetness
on the dildo to a white froth that gathered on her lips, as
well.
Soon, she was getting hotter and hotter, lost in the rush
toward orgasm......staring at Jack, with the most priceless look
on her face......on the brink of orgasm!
She began to tremble as the dildo slid in and out of
her........and then, as was always the case, her trembling turned
into visible shaking in her legs.....growing in intensity till
she shook all over, frozen still, with the dildo buried deep
inside herself.....cumming all over it, as Jack had wanted!
Jack, himself, had been rushing toward his own orgasm, as he
watched the naked little girl tremble, as she fucked herself
harder and harder. As the shaking overtook her whole body,
Jack's wet streams of semen began to shoot out.......long milky
jets of jism........splattering loudly onto the paper that
stretched out in front of him, on the
floor........splaaaaaaat..........splaaaaaaaaaaat.........splaaaa
aaaaaat.......one after another.........soaking into the paper,
as Mandy watched the long wet streaks shooting from his
incredibly huge cock.....arcing through the air.....shooting out,
so far.....listening to them splatter on the floor......so
exciting......making her cum harder.......squeezing the dildo
inside her...... her muscles clamping down on it, so tightly!
Jack's spurts of jism slowed, till finally only drops were
falling to the floor.....splat......splat, splat,
splat.......splat, splat........splat. The sound of cum falling
to the floor, the only sound in the room........until the sucking
sound of Mandy's dildo being pulled out of her tight cunt, joined
it, seconds later.
Jack licked the little girl's soaked flesh.....sucking the
little girl cum from her hole, before pulling her to the side of
the bed, to suck his cockhead clean.
Now, they both knew what the other's experience was, during the
bedroom shows, and most importantly for Jack, Mandy had finally
experienced the streaking of the papers......seeing just how hard
she made Jack cum! It always mattered, to Jack, that he was able
to watch his little girls, watching him do what he did best!
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @10:22PM (4 children)
Time to leave this shithole. Jokes are one thing but this guy has problems. How do you delete your account?
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @11:12PM (3 children)
And now this shit is marked as "off topic" so there is no way to properly mark/report it as Spam. Brilliant.
Around here, this IS the sort of thing that will get someone hauled off and burned at the stake if they are even caught with the page in browser cache.
Do the mods here also have some bug up their butt about not deleting posts? This shit needs to be DELETED. And the moron who posted it needs to be locked up permanently, or worse.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @11:38PM (2 children)
Maybe you should use a VPN or Tor if you live in Saudi Arabia.
The comment is at -1, same as it would be with spam. If the anon is blocked by spam they will just switch to a new IP anyway. Maybe you posted the spam and are now advocating censorship to destory the site.
(Score: 1, Funny) by frojack on Monday February 05, @12:39AM (1 child)
AC whining because they can't mod, and wanting to delete their account!
Wow.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @01:29AM
Yup, so before I leave... Fuck off. This site is worse than /. now.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday February 04, @09:11PM (2 children)
One is left to wonder for what they need this high speed. Isn't it the same country that wants to ban almost everything online (gambling, porn, streaming ...) and have no encryption. So what do they need the 100 megabit connections for? Except to commit crimes. Seems almost like entrapment to install it. I guess it's easier to build that future dystopian surveillance society if you have good infrastructure in place from the start.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 04, @10:29PM (1 child)
It's so Big Brother can look in your bedroom and make sure you're not violating any laws - need high def to determine the legality of some of those limey kinks.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 05, @12:38AM
Depends on whether its a symmetrical connection or not.
Government spys can't ex-filtrate your entire hard drive on the typical asymmetric broadband connection. After 20+ years of pushing for lower upload speeds, (to prevent flood attacks - so they claimed) seeing government providers starting to push super fast connection seems suspicious to me.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday February 04, @09:17PM (1 child)
Right.
For example, here on the east cost of the United States, I, for example, have 200Mbit down/20Mbit up broadband because my neighborhood has only copper cables, not fiber. Neighborhoods near here where the fiber is already rolled out (and coincidentally, the average income is higher) can get 1Gbit down/100Mbit up. This is made much easier by the NSA already having illegal-search-and-seizure data processing equipment installed further upstream.
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday February 04, @11:15PM
I'll tell you, it's no coincidence. The copper, it's already in your house. They plug in the other end, bing bing, bong bong, bing bing bing, you have that Internet. The fiber, it's not in your house, right? So they have to send a guy. He goes in your yard, maybe your dog bites him. He digs a ditch, maybe your tree dies. He goes in your house, maybe he trips over your baby. So many lawsuits, it gets expensive. They're in business to make money. So they put in the fiber cyber where people have a good income. But don't worry, we gave you a raise. In December I signed the most massive Tax Cut in history. Give a big thank you to our guys in Congress, they worked on that one for years.
In April I did a great thing for our Internet companies. Our terrific Congress passed, and I signed, the repeal of Obama's Internet privacy rules. Which made it very hard for our Internet companies to make money, they had to keep so much information secret. Let me tell you, it isn't secret any more. And they can make money from ads and from so many things. You like women, you see ads for women. You like tractors, the ads are for tractors. You see the ads for the things you buy. Big money in that, now our Internet companies can put in better Internet, because they make more money off of it, without charging you more. Everybody wins, see? That's another one our guys in Congress worked very hard on.
And in January I went to Atlanta, I saw some amazing football there. The NCAA, not the NFL. What a difference! They brought me onto the field, we did the national anthem. There’s plenty of space for people to express their views and to protest, but we love our flag and we love our anthem and we want to keep it that way. No kneeling. We want our flag respected. And we want our national anthem respected also. The South is fabulous. They love our anthem and they love me. Even Kendrick Lamar, he gave it his all.
And in Atlanta I took the first step to expand access to broadband internet in rural America so you can compete on a level playing field, which you were not able to do. Not fair. So I made an Executive Order, I said, let's use all viable tools to accelerate the deployment and adoption of affordable, reliable, modern high-speed broadband connectivity in rural America. Part of the mess I inherited from President Obama, 39% of our great rural Americans don't have broadband. That's millions of people. Disgraceful!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @09:50PM (3 children)
Yeah, right. I received a letter from BT last week proposing to be among the first to get that FTTH. Different types of contracts with 100Mbps to 300Mbps and a 100Mbps guaranteed minimum speed. The downside: only available as 18-month contracts with huge cancellation fees, and priced at 70£/months.
Thanks, but no thanks.
(Score: 2) by Absolutely.Geek on Sunday February 04, @09:58PM (2 children)
lame.
In New Zealand I pay $80/month (~£41.5) for 100/20 Mbps unlimited fibre. I could go as high as 1000/500 but that would be a "business" connection and be around $250/month. I often see DL speeds in excess of 10MB/s
Don't trust the police or the government - Shihad: My mind's sedate.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Absolutely.Geek on Sunday February 04, @10:02PM
Just checked through my provider; I could now get a residential class connection at 900/400 Mbps for $105/month....almost tempting.
Don't trust the police or the government - Shihad: My mind's sedate.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Sunday February 04, @10:42PM
I am in the same boat.
It did however take me about 3 weeks to get the actual speed changed to 100 mbps.
The dirty lying liars at my ISP kept telling me it really was 100 when I could see it was 30. They might have got sick of me complaining and fixed it.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday February 04, @10:17PM
And how much of my taxes are being used to "incentivise" BT shareholders to get this done?
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Sunday February 04, @10:32PM
Ultrafast as defined by who? BT?
Probably Ultrafast compared to 300 baud dial-up - on a good day.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday February 04, @11:06PM (1 child)
The Australian National Broadband Network ("nbn", with lower case letters, so you know it is trendy) will be the thing that makes the UK version look fast.
Australia can't even manage one technology - screwed it up so badly, some already want their ADSL back.
https://www.nbnco.com.au/learn-about-the-nbn/network-technology.html [nbnco.com.au]
https://thenewdaily.com.au/life/tech/2018/02/02/optus-5g-nbn-faster-speeds/ [thenewdaily.com.au]
https://www.whistleout.com.au/Broadband/Guides/why-your-nbn-is-slow-and-what-you-can-do [whistleout.com.au]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 1) by petecox on Sunday February 04, @11:33PM
That's Fraudband Mal's fibre-to-the-node in a nutshell. Oh and "Sir" Linton Crosby honed his craft in Australia before joining the UK Tories.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday February 04, @11:10PM (2 children)
Okay, so I read a bit of TFA.
It turns out that 24Mbit is officially called "superfast." That isn't super-fast, but whatever.
This "ultrafast," also called "full fiber" Internet, is ~4 times as fast at 100Mbit.
The article mentions that instead of focusing on fiber to the home in the past, the focus instead had been on fiber to the pedestals, and then copper from there. Fair enough.
My neighborhood also has fiber to the pedestal and copper to the homes, while other neighborhoods near me have fiber to the home.
My copper to the home speed is 200Mbit (theirs is a superfast but relatively slow 24Mbit).
Fiber to the home in nearby neighborhoods provides 1000Mbit (whereas theirs is an ultrafast but disappointingly slow "Full Fiber 100Mbit," slower than the copper here).
The article did not explain who came up these speed names, which call to mind the alsosilly speed names of USB 1.0, 1.1, 2.0, 3.0, 3.1, etc (where "superspeed" at least means 5 or 10 Gbit). And while you are making up silly speed names that do not describe reality, how is it that "ludicrous speed" gets left out?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Monday February 05, @02:54AM (1 child)
> how is it that "ludicrous speed" gets left out?
That is reserved for the next version of USB (3.11 for workgroups?)
I ponder what they will call later versions of USB. At some point after "superduperludicrous speed" they will run out of any higher words. Same issue with broadband marketing really.
As for the broadband, it is a meh to me. What good is 100mbit fibre to the home when they make no mention of contention ratio. You pay through the nose and they shove 100 people down the cabinet each with 100mbit, and at peak times you will be lucky to get 1mbit/s.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday February 05, @03:02AM
If they believe that "full fiber speed" is 100Mbit, I worry about the size of the pipe serving that cabinet.