from the HiFive-Unleashed dept.
Slowly but surely, RISC-V, the Open Source architecture for everything from microcontrollers to server CPUs is making inroads in the community. Now SiFive, the major company behind putting RISC-V c...
That's damned nifty but at a grand for a 1.5GHz system, I don't see them selling that many to consumers.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/02/03/sifive-introduces-risc-v-linux-capable-multicore-processor/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Monday February 05, @04:10AM (4 children)
Is it RISC-Vee, or RISC Five?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @04:19AM
Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
Alternatively, you can try "risk-fi-vee".
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @04:24AM (2 children)
Another pronunciation valid for the present is: "Too damn'd expensive".
Or the "I'm going to make a donation to keep them afloat, they do show a good promise" equivalent.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 05, @04:35AM (1 child)
I think that's the correct pronunciation: "Too damn'd expensive". I've been looking at options, and RISC-V has been one I've considered. I can't justify a thousand bucks for it though. My next build will almost certainly be AMD, just like the last ten or more.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @04:57AM
Well, that's not unexpected, I kinda suspect that "donation of thousand bucks" sound like foreign languages to you - Greek perhaps?
(grin - nothing malicious intended/implied though, no value judgement attached)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 05, @04:41AM
8 GB DDR4 is about $100 [newegg.com] instead of the $30 it should be.
If the rest of the board is worth $25, then this is only a $875 quad-core.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Monday February 05, @05:27AM (1 child)
can it run Crysis?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @05:47AM
Nope [board-db.org]:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @06:44AM
lethalpopcorn:
Sifive are not releasing the designs anymore. So yeah, it may be riscV based but story of the instruction set aside, it’s no different than your regular ARM processor or your 80xx based micro.