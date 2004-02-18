from the common-sense dept.
Mathematician Keith Devlin writes about how the capabilities to work with maths have changed since the late 1960s. He summarizes what he considers to be the essential skills and knowledge that people can focus on as more and more is turned over to software.
The shift began with the introduction of the digital arithmetic calculator in the 1960s, which rendered obsolete the need for humans to master the ancient art of mental arithmetical calculation. Over the succeeding decades, the scope of algorithms developed to perform mathematical procedures steadily expanded, culminating in the creation of desktop and cloud-based mathematical computation systems that can execute pretty well any mathematical procedure, solving—accurately and in a fraction of a second—any mathematical problem formulated with sufficient precision (a bar that allows in all the exam questions I and any other math student faced throughout our entire school and university careers).
So what, then, remains in mathematics that people need to master? The answer is, the set of skills required to make effective use of those powerful new (procedural) mathematical tools we can access from our smartphone. Whereas it used to be the case that humans had to master the computational skills required to carry out various mathematical procedures (adding and multiplying numbers, inverting matrices, solving polynomial equations, differentiating analytic functions, solving differential equations, etc.), what is required today is a sufficiently deep understanding of all those procedures, and the underlying concepts they are built on, in order to know when, and how, to use those digitally-implemented tools effectively, productively, and safely.
Source : What Scientific Term or Concept Ought to be More Widely Known?
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday February 05, @05:59AM (2 children)
Statistics. Specifically how they can be selectively used by others.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @06:09AM
That's not statistics, that's defensive statistics.
Unless you learn some offensive statistics, you will lose 9 in every 10 encounters, with a standard deviation of +/-11 (that's an example of offensive statistics).
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday February 05, @06:25AM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @06:05AM (2 children)
TFA
Learning how to do computations on the back of the napkin is a valuable skill: you'll look to still be able capable to compute something* after a good meal in a restaurant with so much wine that your table palls can't contradict you** even if they'd be tempted to.
* for the purpose, the scribble doesn't need to make sense when sober
** that is, unless one of them have similar skills
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday February 05, @06:44AM (1 child)
Ah, the B.A.C.* tarrif: whoever is drunk enough to put their credit card in without checking the bill gets to pay**
* Blood Alcohol Concentration
**only works in New South Wales, damn Victorian restaurants just happily divide the bill equally across all the cards offered.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @06:49AM
Keeps the patrons honest - no matter how high their B.A.C.
In turn, this encourages consumption.
(who said that honesty doesn't pay?)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by drussell on Monday February 05, @06:07AM (1 child)
Truth
(Obtainable from distilling down something we used to call facts.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @06:17AM
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 05, @06:15AM
One term I enrolled in Computational Physics at Caltech, the next term I taught it.
The students were free to use absolutely any programming language they wanted. I used assembly code for some simple graphics. At first I used BASIC but then later I used C.
A very important tool in numerical modeling is the Runge-Kutta method. Roughly what it does is minimizing the accumulation of error by alternatingly underestimating than overestimating the result of a physical process.
My favorite program was a planetary motion simular. That actually worked quite well on an 8086 PC-XT without even an 8087. Doing it the straightforward way resulted in all the orbits spiraling in or out. With Runge-Kutta they stayed in proper elliptical orbits.
Once I had that all working well, I added a rogue star that would enter the solar system then gravitationally hurl the earth into interstellar space. Everyone else thought that was quite cool.
Today the same class is taught using Matlab. There is a place for Matlab but it should not be used in an introductory course. Instead the students should be taught how to create something like Matlab by coding it from scratch.
I expect today's computational physics students don't acquire more than a cursory understanding of how computational physics actually works.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by physicsmajor on Monday February 05, @06:23AM (1 child)
The myth of endless growth in a closed system (for example, a planet, or a country's economy).
We need to become a species enamored of stability; instead everyone is chasing the next biggest bubble before it bursts. From financial derivatives to loan interest to the truly insane growth of medical expenses, if the whole population knew how exponential functions work we'd be in a better place - or at least a place where lucid discussions could be had about what is and isn't feasible.
Instead it looks like we'll accelerate right up until we hit the wall, again and again.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday February 05, @06:49AM
economics should be less widely known and taught.
It is, after all, neither a science, nor an art (excepting in the way magic can be art, of fooling people)
Economists should be treated the same way we treat astrologers (no, not like some US Presidents treated astrologers)
Novelty acts, right only by accident, relegated to the same page in the paper as the comics.
