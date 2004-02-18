from the power-distribution dept.
But now instead of being a large centralized battery system using Tesla's Powerpacks, the new project announced today is using Tesla's residential battery system, the Powerwall, to create decentralized energy storage, which basically results in creating a massive virtual power plant.
South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill announced the deal today – the biggest of its kind by far.
The 50,000 homes in the state will be fitted with 5 kW solar arrays and 13.5 kWh Tesla Powerwall 2 battery systems.
It will result in at least 650 MWh of energy storage capacity distributed in the state.
Tesla said in a statement:
"When the South Australian Government invited submissions for innovation in renewables and storage, Tesla's proposal to create a virtual power plant with 250 megawatts of solar energy and 650 megawatt hours of battery storage was successful. A virtual power plant utilises Tesla Powerwall batteries to store energy collectively from thousands of homes with solar panels. At key moments, the virtual power plant could provide as much capacity as a large gas turbine or coal power plant."
It will function much like Tesla's giant Powerpack system, which charges when demand and electricity rates are low and discharges when demand and prices are high.
Aims to install 5 kW solar arrays and 13.5 kWh Tesla Powerwall 2 battery systems in 50,000 homes by 2022.
Source: https://electrek.co/2018/02/04/tesla-powerwall-solar-virtual-power-plant/
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday February 05, @11:00AM
Sounds like a good idea to me
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 05, @11:31AM (2 children)
We just don't push solar energy very hard. Sure, the government offers a tax break, if you install solar. But, mostly, it's the wealthy and corporations that can afford to go that route. There is a large capital investment to get up and runnning, and after the job is complete, you get the tax break. South Australia is being very proactive here - putting money up front, and cooperating in drawing up the specs for the whole thing. SA is apparently pushing hard for energy cost relief for the less wealthy, as opposed to just giving a tax break to the wealthy, after the fact.
I know - Trump, blah blah blah. But, we don't have some legacy program left over from the previous administration, either. The US has historically been the largest consumer of energy. We have a real rival today, but even they are moving toward solar more quickly than we are. What is wrong with us?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @02:14PM
I don't get why it is so in US.
In Australia (not only South Australia), you can get 5kW-PV packages around $1-$1.4/W installed and with inverter included.
RoI in 2.5-3.5 years.
Storage battery solutions are expensive for the moment though. The effect of adding a PowerWall2 in the equation brings the RoI in 7.5 - 10 years (and the PowerWalls are guaranteed for a lifetime of 10 years)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 05, @05:43PM
> What is wrong with us?
Give me my cut and I'll tell you.