Ars Technica is reporting on San Francisco's initial steps to create a citywide fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) open-access network where ISPs compete for customers.
According to Ars Technica:
San Francisco is trying to find network providers to build a city-wide, gigabit fiber Internet service with mandated net neutrality and consumer privacy protections. It would be an open-access network, allowing multiple ISPs to offer service over the same lines and compete for customers.
The city yesterday issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find companies that are qualified "to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a ubiquitous broadband FTTP [fiber-to-the-premises] network that permits retail service providers to lease capacity on the network." The project would also involve a free Wi-Fi service for city parks, city buildings, major thoroughfares, and visitor areas. Low-income residents would qualify for subsidies that make home Internet service more affordable.
ISPs offering service over the network would not be allowed to block or throttle lawful Internet traffic or engage in paid prioritization. ISPs would also need customers' opt-in consent "prior to collecting, using, disclosing, or permitting access to customer personal information or information about a customer's use of the network."
Could this be the first major US metropolitan area to create a real free market in broadband Internet? Do any Soylentils have similar municipal networks?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Aiwendil on Monday February 05, @12:18PM (2 children)
Ehm, that isn't standard in the civilized world?
Here (sweden, you should all know where I live by now [roughly the same shape and size as californa]) Open Access network are standard in pretty much any city and starts to become very common out on the countryside as well (we even have several competeting open access networks).
Usually the municipal grid in denser cities are Open Access, and outside the dense areas there tend to be telco's or co-op's networks, which means you need to find out who operate in your area but after signing up for that and getting it installed you pick and chose internet/tv/telephone as you like from the numerous providers.
Where I live there also is an coax-style private net offered via the television service (ComHem).
And this in addition to that (foo)ADSL are offered across the country by multiple competitors as long as you have a telephone substation close enough.
Oh yeah, and those open access networks. 100/10 is the normal thing to get, after that 100/100 and 10/10 are both common, and pretty much all of them offer 1000/1000 or higher (at extra charge).
Welcome to sweden - we are the backwards country that is falling behind in the nordics :)
And net neutrality is the law, even just exempting from traffic metering (on mobile, we don't have it in other things) to some sites will land you in court.
(and being a UEER-subject datalogging that will be handed over to the police is required by the overlords, basically only Bahnhof fights it tooth and nail)
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @12:55PM
No, the norm in the United States is for the local government to hand an exclusive right-of-way contract to one or maybe two companies, and then for those companies to sit on the contract until a Federal Grant comes along to "improve access" and pays them to build their network, which they then abandon partway through because the money ran out and "there is no demand" anyway.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Immerman on Monday February 05, @03:09PM
Maybe so, but this is about the US, not part of the civilized world.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 05, @02:42PM (9 children)
Is it just me that doesn't trust SF to get a better result than the cities that sell exclusive access rights to one or two companies? I mean, if you're going to do something like this, shouldn't it be done by people who understand the capitalism/competition dynamic and why it's a Good Thing? Kudos to them for trying to mandate competition and all but I'll reserve judgment until I see how it's implemented and functions.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Nerdfest on Monday February 05, @03:22PM (3 children)
I think it'll work quite well, even with government running it. I wouldn't trust a bunch of private companies to handle my water delivery, and I'm getting to be pretty much at that point with internet as well. They don't have the interests of the public factored into their plans for the most part. Competition is fine as long as there are basic rules that must be respected. There hasn't been anywhere near enough competition or respect for rules lately.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 05, @04:32PM (1 child)
You have way less faith in governmental ability to fuck up anything they touch than I do.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Nerdfest on Monday February 05, @05:26PM
In my experience, governments and medium-large corporations both fuck things up, in amazingly similar ways. One of them theoretically at least has my interests as one of their central reasons for existence. Corporations could achieve a theoretical advantage because of competition, but that's almost never the case in reality.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Monday February 05, @04:49PM
Who said anything about the government running the network?
From TFA:
What's more, having implemented and managed large networks, I can tell you that while there certainly are challenges to the success of any large project, it's not all that difficult as long as you have buy-in and (here's where we need to suspect the corps, not the government) good-faith efforts to meet the agreed upon terms of the contract.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Monday February 05, @03:41PM
Those exclusive rights are the direct cause of all the issues we have with internet service. But don't sweat it. The entire budget for this will be used up defending against lawsuits from the industry, and city will still be blamed for the waste of money.
I'll say it again, the people have a right use their representatives as they see fit. Using the government to compete gives those of us without all the capital a bit of clout in the capitalist system. Lawyers, guns, and money for everybody!
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday February 05, @04:02PM (1 child)
There is this thing, I'll say it slowly, called reg-u-la-tor-y cap-ture, and this other thing called lob-by-ing (legalized bribery) that make the market solution a guaranteed nonstarter. Also read what Adams said about natural monopolies, PLEASE.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 05, @04:30PM
Darlin, you're not saying anything I don't already know. I'm a capitalist. Capitalists believe in competition. Anything that harms or prevents competition over the long term is not my friend.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday February 05, @04:13PM (1 child)
The capitalism/competition dynamic you are speaking of is fundamentally undermined in any system that gives "exclusive access rights to one or two companies". The SF plan can't be worse than the common US plan these days for the government to mandate certain things and contract out the administration of those things to profit-seeking corporations not subject to any free market.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 05, @04:22PM
Yes, I'm quite aware of this. That's why I mentioned it.
If anyone can manage to do worse than crony-capitalism it's a bunch of socialists.
In theory, this should work a hell of a lot better than the crony-capitalism regulatory capture approach. But you know the old saying: In theory, practice and theory are the same. In practice, they are not.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by meustrus on Monday February 05, @04:16PM (4 children)
This has been tried before across the US. The typical response is that the state government gets involved and pre-empts local government from doing what its citizens want to do.
Hopefully for SF that won't happen because California leans too socialist for it. It should help that the silicon valley companies (and Hollywood) hold a lot of sway in Sacramento and have a business interest in having cheap, good internet for themselves and their customers.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 05, @04:53PM (1 child)
I think you have your terms confused. If they were acting like socialists, they'd be picking winners and losers in the state assembly and regulating the everlovin fuck out of them. They'd be showing a surprisingly capitalistic bent if they chose competition over regulatory capture.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday February 05, @05:11PM
Okay. I take back what I said here [soylentnews.org], TMB.
It seems it goes the same for you, not double. My apologies. ;)
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @05:07PM (1 child)
You (and others) keep using that word.
I do not think it means what you think it means.
Socialism [wikipedia.org]:
Given that I am unaware of *any* "social ownership" or "democratic control" of the means of production *anywhere* in the US, I'm confused.
It seems to me that a lot of folks around here use that term as a general pejorative. Unless you can give specific examples of this, I can only assume that you have no actual arguments and simply label anything you dislike as "socialist."
Which is poor argumentation and adds nothing to this (or any) discussion. And that goes double for The Mighty Buzzard.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday February 05, @05:08PM
My apologies. I did not mean to post the above as AC.
I, NotSanguine, authored the above.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @04:53PM (1 child)
This is being tried in Utah, covering several cities in the Utah Valley region; they call it UTOPIA. [wikipedia.org] Gives good service, decent competition among the various ISPs that are available. The big hurdle has been paying for the construction costs, as setting it up costs $2,750/house. With 160,000 residences and businesses in the covered region, that comes out to $440 million. This doesn't count the numerous legal challenges they've had to stave off from established cable providers who miss their physical monopoly on the home wiring.
Another Utah city decided to go independent and created their own fiber network, iProvo. Construction costs got away from them, too, and they sold the whole network (and its $30 million in construction debt) to Google for $1 in 2013. [ibtimes.com]
In general, I'm in favor of municipal broadband as a utility, and I hope the SF folks are looking at previous projects' stumbles so they know what to expect.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Monday February 05, @06:32PM
This doesn't count the numerous legal challenges they've had to stave off from established cable providers who miss their physical monopoly on the home wiring.
This should be easy to pay for: just enact some punitive taxes on those cable providers to force them to pay back those legal costs. If they try to raise rates, enact more laws to prevent this. If they pull out of the area, pass laws to seize their property and rights-of-way. While they're at it, they can get their cops to hassle company employees and give them tickets, impound their vehicles, etc.
I really don't see why local governments aren't able to force companies like this to do their bidding more.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 05, @07:00PM (1 child)
Maybe SanFran should instead work on getting more reasonably-priced housing...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 05, @07:21PM
Better networks will help with the deployment of the upcoming Unicorn "Uber for sleeping under porches, bridges and in nooks and sewers" ?