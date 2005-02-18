from the no-tipping-please dept.
Wanted criminals have already been tracked using biometric imaging, but now an Irish company is targeting dairy cows with a new form of facial recognition.
Irish company Cainthus appears to be ‘raising the steaks’ in facial recognition with an unusual plan to roll out the technology to dairy farms around the world.
The data solutions company based in Dublin has partnered with agriculture giant Cargill to produce a predictive imaging system that can identify cows from their facial features and hide patterns. The software will also provide dairy farmers with data on their animal’s temperature and food intake.
I'm definitely bullish on this idea.
Source: https://www.rt.com/news/417752-cow-facial-recognition-cargill/
(Score: 1) by DECbot on Monday February 05, @04:34PM (7 children)
I read the headline: "...Irish company rolls out cow fecal recognition." Which I thought was quite impressive, pointless, and disgusting.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 05, @05:00PM (2 children)
Cow shit's actually not all that revolting, relative to many other kinds of shit. Herbivore shit, as a general rule, is less disgusting to have to be around than most other varieties.
The above does not apply to omnivores who choose a herbivore diet, vegans. Your shit does still in fact stink. You prove so regularly with your drastically increased output of ass-gas.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @05:46PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @07:01PM
Speaking of bullshit
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday February 05, @05:08PM
Don't give them ideas!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @05:15PM
Raised cattle farm with uncles also in same business.
Facial recognition would save money over today’s ear tags an barcode scanners. Or RFID. Would help automate milking parlars. Yes they automated today even with merry go round measure of milk production per animal. Prevent re-entry of same cow. In breeding knowing whom by who. Stock yard sales tracking animals
Add to that, fecal recognition you can determine animal health worms fungui even what has been ingested
Win all the way around because cost lowering. Less meds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @05:23PM
Man! You fucked that up! You were supposed to come out with a Emily Nutella routine...
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 05, @06:54PM
Standard progression of science.
The first hypothesis was to work on cow fecal recognition, but then they realized that not modeling as a spherical cow in a vacuum opened up more advanced possibilities.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 05, @05:33PM
mistake --> Miss Steak
We're talking female bovines here, not irish.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Grishnakh on Monday February 05, @05:43PM (10 children)
Wouldn't it be simpler to just put RFID tags on the cows' ears?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Monday February 05, @05:56PM (4 children)
Wouldn't it be simpler to use a horse and buggy rather than an immensely complex machine, loaded with technology, to get you places?
The thing is, once it is reliable and affordable, you take it for granted and accept it as "simple". Now people see Chromebooks as "simple". Take one back to 1980 and it would be amazing beyond belief. People would say wouldn't it be simpler to use pencil and paper?
As in my post below, when we get affordable reliable AI security cameras, and other AI computer vision applications (eg, is the toast done properly), we'll take them as simple. The technology eventually, yes really, will be almost disposable, like pocket calculators are today. Let alone the amazing transistor radios that preceded pocket calculators. There was a time when today's disposable ball point pen was an expensive luxury item. (See here [wikipedia.org] where ballpoint pen in 1945 was worth $170 in today's dollars.)
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 05, @05:57PM (2 children)
Just to add: you could buy a Chromebook today for what that 1945 ball point pen cost (in today's dollars).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 05, @06:20PM (1 child)
The 1945 ball point pen could conceivably have had equal or greater ROI in 1945 compared to a Chromebook today. Sign checks, documents, contracts, draft letters or even a book - the Chromebook has tremendous potential, but what are most of them really used for? How much do they actually benefit their owners?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday February 05, @06:55PM
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 05, @06:24PM
You're comparing apples and oranges. A Chromebook can do things you can't even imagine doing with pen and paper.
According to TFS, this machine vision system's purpose is simply to identify individual cows, so you can track them individually. You don't need bovine facial recognition to do that, you just need eartags, like they've been using for ages. What does the vision system do that you can't do with eartags?
As for horse and buggy vs. cars, let's compare cars and walking. Which is better? Well, if I just need to go across the street and back, the more complicated solution (car) is pretty stupid: you're expending far more resources, and dealing with far more complexity (including maintenance), just to do something that you can do just as quickly, or perhaps more quickly, without any technology at all.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 05, @06:17PM (4 children)
Agree, that (why not RFID?) was my first thought, though facial recognition might be easier to use in certain environments / use cases.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Monday February 05, @06:35PM (2 children)
That's what I want to know. What does facial recognition get you that simple RFID doesn't?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 05, @06:49PM
You don't have to implant the cows and then irradiate them all the time. You observe their faces, which is more respectful.
By showing a more humane attitude towards the cows, you give a giant middle finger to the Vegans.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Monday February 05, @07:04PM
Who said you only had to do one of those?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday February 05, @07:03PM
You can remove RFID tags. Have you tried removing a cow's face without anyone noticing? This is partly to combat crime when cattle and/or other livestock are stolen,
Secondly, you can identify cattle at a distance providing that you can get an acceptable image of its face. A RFID tag is very limited range.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 05, @05:46PM
In Sci Fi, you sometimes see udderly amazing levels of technology in ordinary everyday things. Nevermind the cpu power that runs these neural nets, and learns to recognize animals. The usefulness of a practical application will drive the miniaturization and ruggedness so that a "cow recognizer" is just a box you buy at the hardware store. It gives a whole new meaning to "electric eye".
Next, you'll see a cow recognizer attached every five or six fence posts to keep detailed track of the inventory. Alert the owner if an unfamiliar or unauthorized animal is in the area. It could almost be a scene where Luke and Uncle Owen are bargaining for used droids.
Put one in the front yard to notify you in case a cow is where it doesn't belong. Or an unauthorized person.
Next security cameras get smart and recognize whether a person is committing an obvious crime. Stealing a box off your front porch. It can swivel, get the license plate, and alert the police, with attached video. This would unemploy bored security workers who aren't staring at their security monitors constantly.
Republicans can put AI cameras in people's bedrooms to ensure nobody commits unauthorized sexual acts or behaviors. To keep us all safe.