from the case-cracked dept.
The UK high court has finally ruled on the extradition of Lauri Love, the Finnish-British student accused of cracking U.S. government websites. He will not be extradited to face trial in America. The court accepted both of the main arguments that there is no reason he cannot
not be tried in England and that he might suffer serious damage to his health if he were extradited.
Source: Hacking Suspect Lauri Love Wins Appeal Against Extradition to US
Previously: Lauri Love to be Extradited to the U.S.
Lauri Love's Appeal Will be Heard in the UK on November 28th and 29th
Related Stories
BBC reports:
An autistic man suspected of hacking into US government computer systems is to be extradited from Britain to face trial, a court has ruled. Lauri Love, 31, who has Asperger's Syndrome, is accused of hacking into the FBI, the US central bank and the country's missile defence agency. Mr Love, from Stradishall, Suffolk, has previously said he feared he would die in a US prison if he was extradited.
Also at Ars Technica , The Guardian , and Reuters . Here is the judgment against Love (PDF).
Lauri Love[*], in the UK, is facing extradition requests from three separate US court districts and a potential 99 year prison sentence for his alleged involvement in the online protests that followed the death of Aaron Swartz. Depsite no evidence offered by the US, the British courts have preliminarily agreed to extradition and his appeal will be on the 28th and 29th of November. Again, no evidence has been presented against him, but if he were tried in the UK he would be facing a maximum of 32 months in prison, not 99 years as the US is aiming for.
[*] According to Wikipedia's entry for Lauri Love:
Lauri Love is a Finnish-British activist charged extraterritorially with stealing data from United States Government computers including the US Army, Missile Defense Agency, and NASA via computer intrusion.
Previously: Lauri Love to be Extradited to the U.S.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Monday February 05, @07:25PM (18 children)
The actual extradition ruling [judiciary.gov.uk] (warning for PDF) turned up a while after posting the first draft. It mentions a lot about his health but does not adequately express the conditions in the US prisons. Even if he were without his current health problems, he would quickly pick up nasty ones during his stay in any US prison. One of the big nasties is hepatitis C, a long standing problem [miamiherald.com], which is spread through things like razors and nail clippers, if nothing worse happens. When cells are tossed, inmates possessions end up in a big pile and they might not be getting your own equipment back in the chaos. As a result all the prisons are major reservoirs of disease. And that's not counting the frequent assaults he'd get for being any one of foreign, nerdy, small, or aspergery.
The decision by the British court is a big relief. It gives hope that if they do try him in the UK, that they'll actually approach the situation with rationality. But it's really too early to say that for sure.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Monday February 05, @07:30PM (17 children)
Paraphrased "You judge a civilization by how it treats its weak and its prisoners"...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @08:51PM (1 child)
Which in the US seems to oscillate between "fuck off and die" and "get raped and die". In case any foreign readers don't know, we also remove the right to vote after someone has paid their debt to society.
(Score: 4, Informative) by NotSanguine on Monday February 05, @09:35PM
That's only true in four states [nonprofitvote.org]:
Florida
Iowa
Kentucky
Virginia
In those states, an ex-convict must appeal to a government panel to request having their voting rights restored (good luck with that).
Note that the above (I don't know much about Iowa, but I guess they're trying turn their state into a shithole like the other three) states are generally among the most regressive and punitive of states in the US.
Another group of states are *almost* as punitive:
Alabama
Delaware
Mississippi
Nevada
Tennessee
Wyoming
As they do allow for voting rights to be automatically restored (for specific types of convictions), otherwise one must appeal to some sort of government panel.
In a plurality of states, once you have "paid your debt" to society (meaning you've either completed your sentence, whether it be a full prison term or served time in jail, then on parole and probation), voting rights are automatically restored.
Other states have various rules about this, some allowing restoration once parole is completed (probationers are allowed to vote) and others once they are released from prison.
Only two states allow imprisoned individuals the right to vote:
Maine
Vermont
tl;dr: There are a variety of laws regarding convicted felons and the political franchise, ranging from the "fuck off and die" arrangement to "you may be convicted, but you're still a citizen and are endowed of political rights" arrangement.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:12PM (14 children)
He could have avoided being tried in the US by not committing a crime in the US. There's no question that he did what he's accused of, and had he just allowed extradition, it's likely that he'd already be out of prison by now. And that's assuming he was found guilty, which isn't necessarily the case. He might well have been able to plea bargain it down to a suspended sentence or community service.
It's hardly only the US that wants to prosecute people like that, this is hardly the first time that the UK decided to fuck us out of our ability to try people that committed crimes against us. Magrahi is a pretty good example, he was allowed to live for years after being released by the Scots on compassionate grounds even though he murdered hundreds in the Lockerbie bombing.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:51PM (4 children)
> He could have avoided being tried in the US by not committing a crime in the US.
How is this always a one-way street? By that logic, pretty much the entire population of US and Europe should be extradited to Saudi Arabia/China/Russia/Thailand/etc.
If he broke British laws by cracking those websites, he should be tried in the GB. If he broke US laws, tough luck - unless he was physically in the US at the time, he's not under US jurisdiction, for fuck's sake! This "world police" shit is ridiculous.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 06, @01:29AM (3 children)
For what offense? Note the distinction of committing a crime in that country.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday February 06, @04:27AM (2 children)
Lauri Love has never visited the United States.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:44AM (1 child)
The servers were in the US therefore, that's the proper place to consider the crime committed. Making the crime where the perpetrator is, makes it basically impossible to enforce computer crimes as many countries won't prosecute their own citizens for crimes committed against foreign bodies.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday February 06, @05:05AM
So if you make any comment on a website that turns out to be physically in Singapore, you won't mind being extradited to face trial for insulting the king, right?
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Monday February 05, @10:08PM (7 children)
He did what he did in his own country, not in the US.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 06, @01:35AM (6 children)
Let's consider this hypothetical example. I fly to another country and wire a bunch of funds from my employer's accounts to a private one of my own. And then fly back. All good because I didn't steal their money in the employer's country, right?
It's silly to propose such rules in a world where one can easily commit a large variety of crimes from anywhere in the world. Shop around for the jurisdiction which is least likely to care and do the crime there.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:50AM (5 children)
This guy was neither an American citizen nor in America when the supposed crime was committed, unlike in your example where you would still be a citizen of the country of the person you wronged. The US simply has no jurisdiction here.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 06, @02:46AM (4 children)
And no one has yet to explain why that matters or should matter. As to the "supposed" nature of the crime, why should it be legal to break into computer systems from other countries? As I noted in my earlier reply, this naturally extends to anything else that could be considered crime, like embezzlement or theft.
And there's always the obvious rebuttal that the US did indeed pursue justice legally via extradition. The UK too considers such things crimes. And the judge in question could and perhaps should have approved the extradition request.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by sjames on Tuesday February 06, @04:37AM (2 children)
It isn't in this case. He is subject to UK law and will have to face the consequences in the UK.
But in general, just how many sets of kooky national laws do you think the whole world should memorize? People should be subject to the laws of their home country and to some degree the country they are physically in.
The alternative is that you might one day use a forbidden word on some site somewhere where using that word is subject to prison time. Perhaps you didn't even realize the server was in that country since it had a .com domain name. Would you care to be extradited to that country to stand trial in an unfamiliar legal system and face what any westerner would consider an outrageously disproportionate punishment?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:47AM (1 child)
You just memorize the laws for the server you're breaking into. Or, better yet, you don't break into servers.
If you want to post something defaming the Thai king on servers outside of Thailand, that's your own business and likely legal. But, if you post those defamatory comments to a server in Thailand, then I fail to see why they shouldn't get a shot at prosecuting you.
It's not like the domain name has some sort of address which can be used to know what country it's located in is freely available to the public.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Tuesday February 06, @05:10AM
It's also not like the server necessarily has a domain name that reflects the country it's located in.
A lot of U.S. servers have a .fm domain, for example. Many servers around the world have .com addresses.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Tuesday February 06, @06:18AM
The sooner Americans get the notion through their head that the world is not our jurisdiction, the better off the rest of the world will be and the better off the American populace will be because all that money we burn up creating terrorists by randomly bombing schools, hospitals, and weddings, could be spent on bridges, roads, healthcare, education, etc. at home employing people here.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 05, @11:18PM
How many Americans are extradited to shithole countries around the world? If I hack an Iranian site, and I'm exposed, is the US going to send me to Iran for trial? I don't think so.
How many Americans have been surrendered to the World Court for alleged "War Crimes"? (Jesus H - that would be a real mess - starting with that collateral murder video, which shows not one single war crime, we would be surrendering dozens of people!)
Have we extradited ANYONE to North Korea?
If you expect for nations around the world to surrender random citizens to us whenever we demand, then we must reciprocate by surrendering our citizens upon demand. Fair is fair, right? Treaties and agreements are supposed to be reciprocal, right?
This particular dilrod has never been to the US. He has never crossed our borders. He has never made a statement to US Customs authorities. He has never eluded our Border Patrol. He hasn't even spit on our sidewalks, never mooned a preacher in the US, or flipped the bird to a US Senator/Congressman during a parade. HE IS SIMPLY NOT SUBJECT TO US JURISDICTION!!
Maybe he committed a crime. If so, he should stand trial - within the jurisdiction where he allegedly committed that crime.
Justice is served with this decision. The American sense of indignant vengeance is not served.
I don't think much of the British justice system. For starters, I don't recognize any lord of anything, not even the lordy-dude who made this decision. But, in this case, he got something right.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday February 05, @09:11PM (3 children)
Why do cyber hackers always, always talk in such a complicated way? Like "no reason he cannot not be tried in England," it's very hard to understand.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:40PM (1 child)
I think this may be the first time I think the realDonaldTrump has actually said an insightful comment. It should be "there is no reason he cannot be tried in England..."
Bother, I have to support realDonaldTrump. I don't think it's possible to say enough Hail Marys to absolve myself of this sin.
For what it's worth, it's also missing a comma: "The court accepted both of the main arguments that there is no reason he cannot be tried in England, and that he might suffer serious damage to his health if he were extradited."
(Score: 2, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday February 05, @10:13PM
Many lawyers are habituated not to use commas. It seems weird, but it is true. Commas are regarded as potentially introducing dangerous ambiguity, so contracts and wills (and other legal documents) have traditionally been written in many jurisdictions without the use of commas. There isn't a hard-and-fast rule
http://www.adamsdrafting.com/drafting-without-punctuation/ [adamsdrafting.com]
http://languagelog.ldc.upenn.edu/nll/?p=1618 [upenn.edu]
(Score: 3, Informative) by NewNic on Monday February 05, @11:21PM
The phrase "cannot not be tried.." appears to be a typo by the original submitter.
It makes no sense, runs contrary to the headline claim and a google search finds that phrase only on Soylent news.
(Score: 2) by mendax on Tuesday February 06, @12:39AM
I write letters to prisoners and conditions in American federal prisons are not all that bad from what my prisoner correspondents tell me. Furthermore, Lauri Love's fear of being held in solitary confinement are likely unfounded. I doubt he would be housed in a supermax; his crime is just not one that would require him to be segregated from other prisoners. However, he would be facing (unfairly I think) decades in prison if he were tried in the United States. He does not face that in the UK if I understand the situation correctly. To me, that is the elephant in the room.
Having said all that I'm glad that the British court came to this decision. A British courtroom is where Love ought to face the music.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.