Intel is launching plain-looking smartglasses that beam a monochrome red image directly into your retina using a laser. There are no cameras on the device:
Intel has launched an impressively light, regular-looking set of smart glasses called Vaunt, confirming rumors from Bloomberg and others. Seen by The Verge, they have plastic frames and weigh under 50 grams, a bit more than regular eyeglasses but much less than Google Glass, for example. The electronics are crammed into the stems and control a very low-powered, class one laser that shines a red, monochrome 400 x 150 pixel image into your eye. Critically, the glasses contain no camera, eliminating the "big brother" vibe from Glass and other smart glasses.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Arik on Monday February 05, @08:58PM
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:06PM
Relax. I've worked for Intel twice and like their CPU and SSD.
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Arik on Monday February 05, @09:10PM
I'm glad to know they hire bone-headedly stupid people. And re-hire them even.
Their products are defective by design and how you *feel* about them is of absolutely no relevance to that.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:15PM
It's a boy?! Send him to the operating room for reconstructive genital surgery!
Evolution; defective by design.
(Score: 4, Informative) by requerdanos on Monday February 05, @10:31PM
This is one of the most important facts that babies need to learn about the universe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @10:39PM
I'm glad you feel that way.
or *citation_needed
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:11PM
Wow, what a testimonial. Thanks for this deep insight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:12PM
Just sayin'.
I mean, IME aside, Linux basically Just Works with Intel's stuff.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:23PM
--Andy Tanenbaum [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday February 05, @11:56PM
I mean, sure, it's built on a sandbar, but what a pretty house! Don't you love the trim?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:34PM
Laser directly into your retina, what could go wrong? Anyway I'd be cautious, I've heard recently about an Intel thing called metldown so don't wanna experience eyeball meltdown.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 05, @10:29PM
Caution: Do not look into Intel glasses with your remaining eye
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday February 05, @10:57PM
A secret auction is currently ongoing to decide which lucky advertiser gets the "burn text into retina" laser power unlock code.
Sadly, half of the black hats already guessed it's 123456 (the others didn't think it could be as dumb as a luggage code), and are conducting their own secret auction.
The future is bright! (with dark logos imprinted)
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Monday February 05, @11:33PM (1 child)
Rest assured, nothing. They are smart glasses, remember? They wouldn't do anything stupid.
(grin)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:03AM
smartglassessmartasses. FTFY
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 06, @12:41AM
Just make sure you use the eye drops [youtube.com].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Monday February 05, @09:43PM (10 children)
"As it's beamed onto the back of your retina, it's always in focus, regardless of whether you have prescription or non-prescription lenses."
So, you could have it beam the environment around a blind person (or someone with bad sight) directly onto their retina and have them see in perfect focus?
IANAOpthamologist.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Interesting) by wonkey_monkey on Monday February 05, @09:52PM (1 child)
When we see a point source, the eye is focusing many rays of light that hit the lens at different points into a single point on the retina. But if you could somehow reduce the point source so that only a [i]single[/i] ray hit your lens, it would always be a point on your retina because it can't be blurred.
I'm not quite sure how this works when you're projecting a multi-pixel image, but at a guess, people with different prescriptions would see differently-distorted - but still fundamantally sharp - images. And that distortion could be corrected in software.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 3, Funny) by requerdanos on Monday February 05, @10:33PM
Oh, yeah, blow off the problem and let the coders deal with it. Thanks again Engineers!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @09:54PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hemocyanin on Monday February 05, @10:04PM
At 400x150 pixels, the world would be pretty blocky. Of course the future holds better resolution.
For me though, I must be getting old. I have zero interest in getting phone notifications right in my eyeball.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday February 05, @10:21PM
It's where they end up anyway. Unless you get yours delivered in Morse code via vibration.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday February 05, @11:21PM
Watch out: creeper behind you!
:)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @11:39PM
May i interest you in getting them left into your eyeball? 'Left there' as in 'permanently engraved there'.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday February 05, @11:44PM
Same here, but.... at greater resolutions some pretty neat things are possible. That being said, it either requires a camera, sending very precise telemetry to Intel, or a very powerful localized mobile computer.
I'd like to see augmented reality like that where a red path winds off into the horizon, and that's my hiking trail. Grab my wrist, and my vitals come up on the "screen".
This looks like the start of something at least.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday February 05, @10:24PM
I've remembered the example I meant to give earlier, but couldn't think of - it's like the speckle pattern you see when you point a laser pointer into your eye (don't do this!) - it's always "in focus", such as it is, regardless of your prescription.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 05, @10:42PM
wouldn't the shape of the lens have an inpact? As in I'd suspect the image would move/distort differently if you're focusing on something nearby verses something far away.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:44AM
the spectre of my eyeballs meltingdown encourages me to leave intel outside.