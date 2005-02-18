The Berlin wall was erected on 13 August 1961. It was breached on 9 November 1989, after 28 years, 2 months and 27 days (10315 days, to be exact). Counting forward another 28 years, 2 months and 27 days (or just 10315 days, you get the same answer) takes us to tomorrow, 5 February 2018.

Below is the blog entry I posted on the twentieth anniversary of the Fall of the Wall, in 2009. Since then, I have continued to enjoy visiting Berlin; and I always pay my respects to the Wall and its memories, for me and for many others.

[Editor's Comment: I too had the pleasure of serving in Berlin on 2 separate tours of duty, alongside US and French colleagues. The city was vibrant and full of places to see and things to do. However, I never lost the feeling that we lived in a very restricted environment. I was one of the fortunate ones in that my military duties meant I also had the opportunity to work in what was then East Germany. I'm glad that those days are long gone.]