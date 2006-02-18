from the that's-$5-billion-plus-one-Jeff-Bezos dept.
Broadcom Raises Hostile Bid for Qualcomm to About $121 Billion
Broadcom Ltd. has raised its bid for Qualcomm Inc. to about $121 billion, in an attempt to force what could be the largest-ever technology deal.
The new offer of $82 a Qualcomm share will be Broadcom's final offer, according to a statement Monday. The deal would take the form of $60 in cash and the remainder in Broadcom shares.
Qualcomm's board previously rejected Broadcom's original $105 billion acquisition, and has since dug in against the threat of a takeover, with Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf dismissing the bid as not being worth consideration.
Broadcom also plans to offer Qualcomm a higher-than-usual breakup fee in the event regulators thwart the deal, according to the sources. Typically, such break-up fees equate to approximately 3 percent to 4 percent of a deal's size.
Previously: Broadcom Offers $105 Billion for Qualcomm; Moves HQ Back to the USA
Broadcom Considering Unsolicited $105 Billion Bid to Acquire Qualcomm
Broadcom is deciding whether to proceed with the largest-ever attempted acquisition of a chipmaker:
Broadcom Ltd. is considering a bid of more than $100 billion for Qualcomm Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the biggest-ever takeover of a chipmaker. Broadcom is speaking to advisers about the potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private. The offer of about $70 a share would include cash and stock and is likely to be made in the coming days, the people said. A final decision on whether to proceed has not been made, they said.
[...] Qualcomm finds itself in a weakened state. A legal battle with Apple is costing revenue and jeopardizing a business model that for years made Qualcomm one of the most successful chipmakers. Before today, its shares had slumped 16 percent this year, compared with a 41 percent surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. A change of management at Qualcomm might help resolve the dispute with Apple more quickly, and thereby make Qualcomm's licensing and chip businesses more valuable, according to Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Stacy Rasgon. Earlier this week, Qualcomm executives said the legal process would "proceed under the court's schedule," indicating no resolution soon.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 06, @01:55AM (1 child)
Let's see if the next offer is one he cannot refuse...
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 06, @03:50AM
Stop horsing around.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 06, @02:11AM
"Quala, I want you to be mine!"
"But Broady, I'm not sure, You just wave money around. I'm not that kind of woman."
"You are right, Quala. Money is no object for you. I just got a tax cut, have another 16 billion!"
"Oh Broady ... You're so appealing right now!!!"
Will she? Won't she? Will Aplo step in and ruin their romance with talks of patents and his own big checkbook? What will Gloo think, after his engagement to HecTiC?
Tune in next week, for a new episode of "My merger's bigger than yours", the Silicon Soap that keeps thousand on the edge of their ejector seat!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @02:18AM
Some sources are calling it $146 billion after $25 billion of Qualcomm's debt is accounted for.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/broadcom-submits-final-146-billion-offer-in-qualcomm-takeover-bid/ [zdnet.com]
https://www.ft.com/content/aae857a6-0a0c-11e8-8eb7-42f857ea9f09 [ft.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Tuesday February 06, @02:53AM (2 children)
That's what I'm concerned about.
Whether you love Obama or hate him, he let a LOT of manufacturing companies that are absolutely CRITICAL to national security become almost entirely bought out by the Chinese, and if you care about "Russian Hacking" but not "Chinese Hacking" you would be a hypocrite.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @02:58AM
Don't worry, Broadcom is aware of the optics:
Broadcom Offers $105 Billion for Qualcomm; Moves HQ Back to the USA
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by petecox on Tuesday February 06, @03:22AM
[wikipedia] Singaporean Avago bought 'Broadcom' for $37 billion less than 3 years ago, with an estimated merged value of $77 billion.
It sounds like funny money but let 'em crash and burn. I'd be very nervous as an investor as to (a) how NXP can value-add within Qualcomm (b) how these entities mesh together in yet a larger organisation.