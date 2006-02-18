Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Broadcom Raises Bid for Qualcomm to $121 Billion

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 06, @01:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the that's-$5-billion-plus-one-Jeff-Bezos dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Broadcom Raises Hostile Bid for Qualcomm to About $121 Billion

Broadcom Ltd. has raised its bid for Qualcomm Inc. to about $121 billion, in an attempt to force what could be the largest-ever technology deal.

The new offer of $82 a Qualcomm share will be Broadcom's final offer, according to a statement Monday. The deal would take the form of $60 in cash and the remainder in Broadcom shares.

Qualcomm's board previously rejected Broadcom's original $105 billion acquisition, and has since dug in against the threat of a takeover, with Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf dismissing the bid as not being worth consideration.

Also at NYT and Reuters:

Broadcom also plans to offer Qualcomm a higher-than-usual breakup fee in the event regulators thwart the deal, according to the sources. Typically, such break-up fees equate to approximately 3 percent to 4 percent of a deal's size.

Previously: Broadcom Offers $105 Billion for Qualcomm; Moves HQ Back to the USA

Original Submission


«  Extended Evolutionary Synthesis: Inheritance of Acquired Characteristics Possible? | Bitcoin's Recent Slide -- Harbinger of Cryptocurrency Problems in General?  »

Related Stories

Broadcom Offers $105 Billion for Qualcomm; Moves HQ Back to the USA 8 comments

Broadcom Considering Unsolicited $105 Billion Bid to Acquire Qualcomm

takyon writes:

Broadcom is deciding whether to proceed with the largest-ever attempted acquisition of a chipmaker:

Broadcom Ltd. is considering a bid of more than $100 billion for Qualcomm Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the biggest-ever takeover of a chipmaker. Broadcom is speaking to advisers about the potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private. The offer of about $70 a share would include cash and stock and is likely to be made in the coming days, the people said. A final decision on whether to proceed has not been made, they said.

[...] Qualcomm finds itself in a weakened state. A legal battle with Apple is costing revenue and jeopardizing a business model that for years made Qualcomm one of the most successful chipmakers. Before today, its shares had slumped 16 percent this year, compared with a 41 percent surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. A change of management at Qualcomm might help resolve the dispute with Apple more quickly, and thereby make Qualcomm's licensing and chip businesses more valuable, according to Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analyst Stacy Rasgon. Earlier this week, Qualcomm executives said the legal process would "proceed under the court's schedule," indicating no resolution soon.

Broadcom Raises Bid for Qualcomm to $121 Billion | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)