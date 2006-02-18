Broadcom Ltd. has raised its bid for Qualcomm Inc. to about $121 billion, in an attempt to force what could be the largest-ever technology deal.

The new offer of $82 a Qualcomm share will be Broadcom's final offer, according to a statement Monday. The deal would take the form of $60 in cash and the remainder in Broadcom shares.

Qualcomm's board previously rejected Broadcom's original $105 billion acquisition, and has since dug in against the threat of a takeover, with Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf dismissing the bid as not being worth consideration.