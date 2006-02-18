from the Trouble-In-Bitcoin-City dept.
An article on Ars Technica notes the continuing slide downward of Bitcoin prices (down below $9,000 per coin from a December peak of $19,500). It also notes some recent news about Facebook ads and crypto, SEC Action against a different cryptocurrency project, and rumors about a still different coin's possibility of insolvency.
Meanwhile, rumors are swirling about Tether, a cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to the United States dollar. Tethers are supposed to be redeemable for dollars at any time, but in recent months Tether has struggled to gain access to the conventional banking system and has failed to produce a financial audit demonstrating its solvency.
I'm not sure if the article is connecting unconnected stories of problems or if the theme of trouble in crypto-land generally is valid. But this quote got me to thinking how much the state of cryptocurrency may be like the Free Banking Era in the United States in the 1800s and the Wildcat Banking that signaled its demise. We discuss cryptocurrency a lot on Soylent, but are the troubles of various operators all linked or is it unrelated coincidence?
[Ed. Note: The linked story at Ars Technica was updated to report that the price of one BitCoin dropped below $7000. As of this writing, coinbase reports the price dropped to about $6400 (Javascript required). Note this price is still $5500 ahead of where it was this time last year when it had just inched above $1000.]
(Score: 1) by tftp on Tuesday February 06, @03:22AM (10 children)
(Score: 1) by tftp on Tuesday February 06, @03:24AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @03:30AM
Oh, is it? I wasn't aware the guvernator being in a constant state of rotation.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @03:25AM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:29AM (2 children)
As soon as the media started talking up BitCoin, anyone with half a brain stayed in for just a couple more days to make sure they could take the money from the next schmo... then they got out because the game was up. Anyone pouring their money in because they heard about it on the telly basically was being had.
It's like that with everything: as soon as everyone else starts pouring in money and savings, you know the game/good time is about to end.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Tuesday February 06, @03:32AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:08AM
BitCon, where the fact that you were being had, has been immutably recorded in the blockchain forever...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 06, @03:57AM (2 children)
That's just it: There has almost never been a currency based on intrinsic value. It's almost always based on social value, because the whole concept of currency is a social concept.
Yes, even when it's been based on precious metals. Gold and silver have substitutes that aren't as good as gold and silver for what they do, but are about 1000 times cheaper. For practical applications like tools, they're actually worse than most other metals because they're too soft and hard to come by. And governments could and did debase the currency even when the coins in question were gold and silver. Basically, they're valuable because they're pretty and stay pretty over time.
BitCoins, like all other currencies, have value because people believe they have value. Unlike currencies with government backing, that's all they have going for them. By contrast, currencies with government backing have guys with guns who will come explain that you do in fact need to come up with a certain amount of that currency for the tax man if you know what's good for you.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:23AM
Bitcoin, like other currencies, had value because people believed it provided a functional means of exchange that got around issues presented by conventional currencies.
At this point, just about all of those issues are worse with Bitcoin than they are with other currencies (it's slow, it's expensive to transact, at this point everyone realizes it's anything but private, etc).
Cryptocurrency has a future. Bitcoin MIGHT...but it really depends on how the rollout to the Lightning network fares. Even if it goes well, there are projects like Monero that do mostly what it does, but with added functionality (with monero, that functionality being fungibility, or as some like to think of it, a "built in laundry service"). I will not be surprised if we turn out to have seen Bitcoin's highest peak.
That said, I won't be shocked if it breaks its record again. After all, Dogecoin spiked despite having been abandoned for over a year in the clamor to a market cap of $2 billion. People are crazy, and markets are people. Hail Eris, All Hail Discordia.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:37AM
gold and silver have value because they don't degrade.
"noble" metals they are called, because they generally don't do chemical reactions.
this makes them ideal for coins because the coin won't change much over a hundred years or so.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:02AM
Did anyone else read Cringely's prediction?
https://www.cringely.com/2018/01/24/prediction-4-bitcoin-crashes-booms-crashes-booms-2018-traders-figure-not-currency/ [cringely.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:46AM
Oh no! What does this mean for Michael David Crawford's cryptocompany, Soggy Blockchain?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 06, @03:48AM (1 child)
I got a bitcoin (actually .9986 BTC) back in 2010 when it was "worth" about $4, hardly worth thinking about cashing in.
Then in ~2013, it was spiking around $200, so I bothered to figure out how to get somebody to give me spendable money for this bunch of numbers in my computer.
Whoever paid $200 for that BTC is still doing pretty good today at 8000 (if they HODLed).
The whole thing could evaporate back down to $3 per BTC and I would still think they're over-valued.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 06, @07:39AM
Given that in December it peaked at above $20000, yes, $8000 is down.
OTOH if you've bought earlier last year, you're still up.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:56AM (1 child)
With all that confirmation lag in the network, how fast can the price drop? It is faster to drive to a gold coin dealer, wait for the store to open, buy some gold eagles, and drive home with a meal stop than to buy these bitcoins.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:27AM
You sound like you're thinking of a price drop the wrong way. When the price is falling, it's not necessarily being transacted at each step along the way. Someone is making an offer to sell, and then before it is purchased, someone makes another offer, lower. Meanwhile, sales aren't going through, or they're going through slower than people are scrambling to sell. When people see the price is falling, those few remaining buy offers tend to dry up, and the drop accelerates.
Basically, there's not much of an upper limit on how fast the price can fall, because the price falling doesn't require a single transaction to actually take place...they just usually do in practice.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 06, @05:27AM (1 child)
I thought derivatives were supposed to help prevent wild swings in underlying financial instruments. Do these not exist or is this not happening for bitcoin?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 06, @07:35AM
Weren't derivatives the source of wild swings ever since the Great Depression?
Also, was it a coincidence that the Bitcoin course went wild right after Bitcoin futures were allowed on Wall Street?
Anyway, currently we don't have a wild swing, but a very steady downwards trend since roughly the beginning of the year. Which isn't the first time BTW, it also happened in the second half of 2014 (in the first half of 2014 it also was going down, but not as steadyly). You can explore it here; [coinmarketcap.com] unfortunately I couldn't find a way to link to specific date range selections, so you'll have to set the date ranges yourself.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.