from the shorts-in-short-supply dept.
The safe shorts are available as running pants or hotpants. "Starting off, we only produced a small series, but it was sold out really quickly", tells us the entrepreneur from Oberhausen. The demand – 80% of it in Germany/from Germany (the article says, mostly German women buy it) – is high.
The shorts feature a padded crotch (to reduce groping), a locked-down waist draw-string, cut- and tear-resistant fabric, and a 130 dB alarm.
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/02/german-women-in-fear-new-anti-rape-pants-sell-out-very-quickly/
[Update: Mea culpa! A comment to the original story provided evidence that the source of this story is less than entirely reputable. The above link cites, as its source, Das Bild. My German is rusty, but it appeared that the Voice Of Europe story is a nearly-literal translation of the story appearing in Das Bild... So, all is good, right? Umm, nope. Though Das Bild is extremely popular, Wikipedia notes: "It is the best-selling non-Asian newspaper and has the eighth-largest circulation worldwide." (No wonder I recognized the title of the publication!) Reading further, however, reveals: "...Bild has been described as 'notorious for its mix of gossip, inflammatory language, and sensationalism' and as having a huge influence on German politicians. Its nearest English-language stylistic and journalistic equivalent is often considered to be the British national newspaper The Sun, the second highest selling European tabloid newspaper, with which it shares a degree of rivalry."
Ugh. I apologize for letting a story such as this make it to the front page. There's too much discussion on this story to remove it at this point, so I would just ask that those posting comments please try to avoid inflammatory, bigoted, and/or racist remarks and, instead, focus on the shorts' construction and functionality. --martyb]
[ I still say you should have blamed it on Russian hackers. --TMB ]
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:57AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:08AM (17 children)
Western liberals like to claim we have a rape culture... and then they want to import a real no-nonsense actually serious rape culture. WTF?
If you swapped people between Japan and Iraq, which country would have a rape problem? It should be obvious.
A country is not merely a chunk of land. It isn't even a system of laws. The people matter. You can take people out of the 3rd world, but you can't take the 3rd world out of people.
(Score: 5, Funny) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 06, @08:28AM (1 child)
Well, Iraq is very nearly landlocked, so I'm guessing far fewer tentacle sources there. I'll say Japan.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:38AM
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:30AM
If we are going to profile immigrants/visitors based on rape statistics, then how about also profiling on assholativity. Then we can boot your Nazi ass out. QED.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:32AM
What are you rambling about? Republicans are from the US, not some foreign country, and they are already *here*
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:08AM
What people seem not to get is that when you import people from such locations you're not just moving them geographically but also temporally. That is, you're importing people from the early iron age.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 06, @09:19AM (9 children)
It's magic dirt theory [urbandictionary.com], of course. If you take a barbarian, and plant him on Western soil, he magically acquires Western morals and standards of behavior [independent.co.uk]. Every good SJW believes this, so should you.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday February 06, @10:28AM (7 children)
That Independent article describes a single case. Not very informative.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:02AM (3 children)
If you pick any country with moslems you will see their behaviour in direct proportion to their presence. Any news against Merkel's agenda is hardly ever syndicated and stays only in local papers where it vanished from the front page in hours. Try poking round a little if you are serious and not just trolling.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/how-britains-jails-hotbed-islamic-10091438 [mirror.co.uk]
here's a good one from a few days ago:
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/qnR0qL/gang-atalas-for-mord-miljonutpressning-valdtakt-och-granatattack [google.com]
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.sydsvenskan.se/2018-02-06/tva-man-begars-haktade-for-dodsskjutning [google.com]
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.dn.se/nyheter/sverige/skador-pa-hus-i-malmo-efter-explosion/ [google.com]
That's just one city. Pick one. Then pick a day. Though sometimes they do sit on news and then release it many days later.
Here's another, also partial list:
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://mitti.se/nyheter/brott/tusen-inbrott-lagenheter/ [google.com]
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://mitti.se/nyheter/styckmordet-spanga-overklagas/ [google.com]
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://mitti.se/nyheter/pistolranare-nacka-station/ [google.com]
The jargon varies from country to country. "asian man" in the UK "youths" in France "gangs" in Sweden refer to the same problem: islam
If Sweden's not your thing, look at France, Austria, Germany, the UK, or anywhere else.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Wootery on Tuesday February 06, @04:16PM (2 children)
No demographic is crime-free.
The relevant question is whether they're committing more crimes than the locals, and you've shown me nothing that indicates the affirmative.
I share your distaste for this silly terminology. It's used by deluded individuals who think it's somehow more polite to use a word that most people will interpret to mean 'oriental', than to just say 'ethnically middle eastern'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:27PM
no, they're not trying to be polite. are you really that brainwashed? they are purposely covering up the truth for their political agenda(or what they think their political agenda is). this is typical NWO strategy. cause trouble to gain control.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:01PM
> The relevant question is whether they're committing more crimes than the locals, and you've shown me nothing that indicates the affirmative.
And you won't get it packaged for you in a single article unless you go to reprehensible far right sites, none of which I'm willing to link to. The main reason for the lack of summary articles is that many countries have made it illegal to report in articles the ethnic background of those charged with crimes. Some had waves of daytime gang rapes already years ago perpetrated exclusively by islam. Laws were quickly passed and the news stopped saying who were the attackers. The results took the immediate pressure off the state, but kicked the can further down the road and now things are truly out of control in those places.
*You* can get the information yourself by waiting for the police reports to be published, in some countries they are automatically public. Then *you* must connect the dots on your own between the original article, the police report and a follow up article. It's too much work for most private individuals and most journalists would be fired by their editors for breaching political correctness or similar ideological limits. So for most there is no summary on a silver plate.
Other times you can get a hint based on neighborhoods which are exclusively one group or another. Others you just have to go with common sense:
https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.expressen.se/nyheter/hel-skolklass-konsstympad/ [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:12AM
Steven Pinker has completely demolished the noble savage myth. [ted.com]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Nuke on Tuesday February 06, @11:15AM (1 child)
Not quite sure of what you were looking for. The magic dirt theory (I had not heard of that term, bit it is a good fit) is something you see and hear all around in the UK. Many people seem to believe that the moment you land an immigrant here he will see how vastly superior our way of life is to his own previous one, so he will very soon try (and succeed) to become just like a David Niven / Roger Moore / Hugh Grant screen character clone - a perfect English gentleman in fact. It is actually a form of racism - like saying "see how superior we are, and copy it".
This does not happen, and the liberals then explain this by claiming that the immigrants are "not integrated enough" - which is just another stage in the argument. What happens more is that the westerners start copying the immigrants. In the history of the world it is usually the immigrants who come to dominate even while in a minority (Anglo-Saxons over Romans in Britain, British over Indians in the Raj, Jews over Arabs in modern Israel etc).
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 06, @12:25PM
I don't see it as racist at all. It's simply human nature, in both directions.
As a Westerner, I like Western culture. I personally believe it is better than anything else around. Someone from another culture undoubtedly believes their their culture is the best. It's what they have, it's what they know, it's what they are.
So: an immigrant from culture A moves into a country dominated by culture B. If the immigrant is an adult, or even a teen, their culture is an inherent part of them. Even if they want to adapt (which is not a given), they will never entirely be able to do so. Their children will have a foot in both cultures. At earliest, their grandchildren may fully be part of the local culture.
This is reality. Integration takes generations. If you allow too many immigrants from a single culture, they form cultural islands, which slow or even stop the integration process. Hence, immigration needs to be carefully controlled: limited numbers of people from any one area, widely dispersed through the local population. The current European policy towards Africa (and American policy towards Central America) of allowing unlimited illegal immigration is idiotic, precisely because it makes the process impossible to control.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:07AM
It's actually bullshit [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 06, @05:13PM (1 child)
Western liberals like to claim we have a rape culture...
Well we are talking about grope-proof pants here. It's funny everyone is blaming Muslims considering who our president is....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:53PM
Everybody leaves off the beginning of the Trump quote. He says "They let you".
Well yes. Women get turned on by rich and powerful men. Women can be horny. Women do in fact like to be grabbed by the pussy.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:39AM (6 children)
For anti-rape shorts, they're kinda hot...
(Score: 4, Touché) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 06, @08:55AM (4 children)
They must be. If nobody attempts a rape, how could those shorts prevent it?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @12:07PM (3 children)
You're saying my favorite ball cap may not prevent tiger attacks then?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday February 06, @02:29PM (2 children)
We need some empirical data.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:28PM (1 child)
Twenty-some-odd years, zero tiger attacks whist wearing said hat.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by beckett on Tuesday February 06, @06:16PM
n=1
(Score: 2) by driverless on Tuesday February 06, @02:25PM
They're also not exactly new, these things have been around since the middle ages [livescience.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:05AM (1 child)
s/t
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:24AM
And an AC made a sucker from every Soylenter [soylentnews.org], thanks to the lack of attention of a certail editor that shall be remain unnamed here.
We've been trolled.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday February 06, @09:32AM (5 children)
When I saw the headline, for some reason I envisaged they would have a special paint on them that would indelibly mark any assailant with a unique signature for easy identification. A bit like that anti-vandal paint you see advertised sometimes.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:53AM (4 children)
You're confusing the pants with the dye pack suppositories. The dye packs explode to release indelible dye and pepper spray when triggered.
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 06, @10:19AM (3 children)
See Nipples and Dye.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @10:29AM (2 children)
What?
Sounds interesting but I'm missing the reference.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 06, @10:45AM (1 child)
http://www.roguery.com/cities/naples/mystery/seenaples/ [roguery.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:11AM
!!!!
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:04AM (4 children)
Or at least link to well known troll sites, like breitbart.com, we'll now how much shit we can give about the Fucking Article.
Don't try to slip these faeces under the guise of Radio Free Europe [wikipedia.org] or the "Voice of America", it is neither of the two.
First google search page include:
Voice of Europe - about us [voiceforeurope.com]
Snopes mentions it in the context of far right web sites [snopes.com]
A Quora answer [quora.com]
If you like to know the kind of shit they are peddling, here's an archive [orthogonalideas.com], go and read it alone.
Note the opening phrase of:
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:57AM (3 children)
You may disagree with their politics but to infer that debates that begin by rejecting the prevalent dogma of our time are inherently bigoted is a non-sequitur. These people may, in fact, be bigoted but the concept of the white male patriarchy is also absolute, disprovable bigotry. Bigots beget bigots and sometimes that is a necessary social good.
I'm with the science, statistics and empirical evidence, none of which are politically correct to either side. When the far-left effectively claims that reality is a tool of white supremacy, we should be thankful another side has emerged. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @12:16PM (2 children)
I provided you with the link you like, so go read it and spare me of non-sequiturs.
The fact that I like them or not does not make them true, neither makes them relevant.
Yeah, mate, I'm Something of a Scientist Myself, right?
Materialistically speaking that is.
Now, shoot me, will yea?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:54PM (1 child)
All I see are Polish Christians who aggregate news from sources all over the EU. Perhaps they're funded by aliens from outer space or by Yahweh himself? What else could explain their promotion of a conservative Christian view of European society that would have been considered centrist and mainstream just two decades ago?
Nah but best of luck with your ballistic materialism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:40PM
I know next to nothing about Europe, do you?
Two decades ago Europe has been more secular and less religious than now [tandfonline.com].
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 06, @11:08AM (7 children)
Well I think this will be a better solution than the "rape bracelets" that they tried. In the long run bringing in immigrants can be helpful when you have jobs that need filled, but there is downside of the period of time it takes for them to adjust to your culture. The west has typically brought in people from the far east and europe who have the same general ways of viewing the world due to being a former colonial power or being a former colony, so what we have dealt with so far is people who at the very least understand common law and think about justice in the same way as we do. A random person from china, korea, vietnam, mexico, spain, hungary, or poland will see rape as a crime while someone from a country rooted in sharia might not see rape as a crime. I think this is the biggest difference, until the bulk of the people we are taking in come from muslim countries we did not see the effect of bringing in people with fundimentally different views on law, and in some cases their law and religion are so tied together to ask them not to rape is to ask them to throw away their religion.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:58AM (2 children)
The problem with the Sharia-type countries you mention is their culture. Islam is anti-rape and does not support rape and there are laws against rape:
Islamic law about rape [thoughtco.com]
One cause people have mentioned is that these young men (who are involved in the rape culture) are frustrated with their lives and so on.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:58PM
That may actually be part of the problem. When people are used to extremely harsh punishments, they never develop the morality that should prevent them from doing bad things, and thus when they see a country where it is "relatively legal" (aka. much less than death penalty), nothing stops them from doing it.
Compare with all the American Christian fanatics that admit that if there was no Hell, they would be right out murdering people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:49PM
"According to Islamic law, rape victims are often punished by Islamic courts as adulterers. According to sharia, rape can only be proven if the rapist confesses or if there are four male witnesses. Otherwise, rapists are never punished. Women who allege rape without providing four men as witnesses actually have confessed that relations occurred. If they or the accused happens to be married, then it is adultery. And adultery is punishable by death."
http://www.meforum.org/6691/should-europe-tolerate-muslim-rapists [meforum.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @12:09PM (3 children)
I prefer an anti-rape-45. They're proven effective.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @01:00PM
Heavy.
You may want to try these as well...
Rape axe [nytimes.com] your own vagina dentata for only 50-60 cents [oddee.com]
FemDefense [google.com] - a tampon that penetrates the penetrator.
Hairy Stockings [cnn.com] - keeps away the discerning perverts.
SHE (Society Harnessing Equipment) [bbc.com] - the lingerie equipped with GPS, GSM, pressure sensors, and a device that is capable of delivering 3,800 kV.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 06, @04:21PM
I'm pretty sure no one ever has or ever would attempt to rape you, short of you ending up in some prison cell somewhere with Bubba the Love Sponge.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 06, @06:04PM
Problem is depending on where you live carrying that could earn you some shiny bracelets to wear, absolutely free of charge, and government housing with an ironically higher incidence of rape. Even if you live in a more civilized area, often there is quite a bit of bureaucracy involved. Secondary issue, none of the women who I have known who were afraid of being out alone after dark would accept the 45, nor even the 38, refusing even the taser/baton/pepper/whoopee cushion/Indian burn/rubber chicken etc...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:00PM
if only ones political "vote" were as well protected ...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @01:46PM (2 children)
Sincere congratulations, that is.
A-a-a-aaa! Mistakes, lessons, learning, something-something...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:29PM (1 child)
Humor's in the eye of the beholder, I suppose. I certainly would have laughed.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @03:35PM
02:35AM here, that's my excuse.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:53PM
The German newspaper is just called "Bild", without "Das".