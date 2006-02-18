The safe shorts are available as running pants or hotpants. "Starting off, we only produced a small series, but it was sold out really quickly", tells us the entrepreneur from Oberhausen. The demand – 80% of it in Germany/from Germany (the article says, mostly German women buy it) – is high.

The shorts feature a padded crotch (to reduce groping), a locked-down waist draw-string, cut- and tear-resistant fabric, and a 130 dB alarm.

https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/02/german-women-in-fear-new-anti-rape-pants-sell-out-very-quickly/

[Update: Mea culpa! A comment to the original story provided evidence that the source of this story is less than entirely reputable. The above link cites, as its source, Das Bild. My German is rusty, but it appeared that the Voice Of Europe story is a nearly-literal translation of the story appearing in Das Bild... So, all is good, right? Umm, nope. Though Das Bild is extremely popular, Wikipedia notes: "It is the best-selling non-Asian newspaper and has the eighth-largest circulation worldwide." (No wonder I recognized the title of the publication!) Reading further, however, reveals: "...Bild has been described as 'notorious for its mix of gossip, inflammatory language, and sensationalism' and as having a huge influence on German politicians. Its nearest English-language stylistic and journalistic equivalent is often considered to be the British national newspaper The Sun, the second highest selling European tabloid newspaper, with which it shares a degree of rivalry."

Ugh. I apologize for letting a story such as this make it to the front page. There's too much discussion on this story to remove it at this point, so I would just ask that those posting comments please try to avoid inflammatory, bigoted, and/or racist remarks and, instead, focus on the shorts' construction and functionality. --martyb]

[ I still say you should have blamed it on Russian hackers. --TMB ]