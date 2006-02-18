Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Anti-Rape Pants Sell out very Quickly [Updated]

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 06, @07:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the shorts-in-short-supply dept.
Techonomics

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The safe shorts are available as running pants or hotpants. "Starting off, we only produced a small series, but it was sold out really quickly", tells us the entrepreneur from Oberhausen. The demand – 80% of it in Germany/from Germany (the article says, mostly German women buy it) – is high.

The shorts feature a padded crotch (to reduce groping), a locked-down waist draw-string, cut- and tear-resistant fabric, and a 130 dB alarm.

https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/02/german-women-in-fear-new-anti-rape-pants-sell-out-very-quickly/

[Update: Mea culpa! A comment to the original story provided evidence that the source of this story is less than entirely reputable. The above link cites, as its source, Das Bild. My German is rusty, but it appeared that the Voice Of Europe story is a nearly-literal translation of the story appearing in Das Bild... So, all is good, right? Umm, nope. Though Das Bild is extremely popular, Wikipedia notes: "It is the best-selling non-Asian newspaper and has the eighth-largest circulation worldwide." (No wonder I recognized the title of the publication!) Reading further, however, reveals: "...Bild has been described as 'notorious for its mix of gossip, inflammatory language, and sensationalism' and as having a huge influence on German politicians. Its nearest English-language stylistic and journalistic equivalent is often considered to be the British national newspaper The Sun, the second highest selling European tabloid newspaper, with which it shares a degree of rivalry."

Ugh. I apologize for letting a story such as this make it to the front page. There's too much discussion on this story to remove it at this point, so I would just ask that those posting comments please try to avoid inflammatory, bigoted, and/or racist remarks and, instead, focus on the shorts' construction and functionality. --martyb]

[ I still say you should have blamed it on Russian hackers. --TMB ]

Original Submission


«  China's Surveillance State and "Citizen Scores" | Personalized Monetization AI / iCrack Dealer  »
New Anti-Rape Pants Sell out very Quickly [Updated] | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 52 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:57AM (#633684)

    The scientist told the woman that he wanted to conduct an experiment, and that in order to do so, he needed her to give birth to 7 babies. Instantly, 7 babies appeared and the scientist responded as though the woman had given birth to them naturally. At last, there were enough resources to begin the experiment!

    The scientist began by grabbing one of the babies and smashing its head against the wall repeatedly until his vision was filled with red. Then, he grabbed another baby and tossed it through a glass window and into a nearby pond, leaving it to drown. Next, the magnanimous scientist stuck a baby in a file cabinet drawer such that only its head was sticking out; he then slammed the file cabinet shut repeatedly until no motion remained. The scientist looked at the remaining babies with a cold gaze, and slowly approached them. They screamed and they screamed and they screamed, but the scientist continued to meticulously carry out his grand experiment.

    The scientist led a group of his contemporaries through the house - which was now filled with blood and baby parts - so that they could see the results of the experiencement. Amazing. Phenomenal. Marvelous. As the group of researchers walked throughout the house, they clapped and repeatedly uttered, "The experiment is complete!" The group reached a closed closet, and then opened it to reveal someone. They found you.

    An adult became a file cabinet baby that day.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:08AM (17 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:08AM (#633688)

    Western liberals like to claim we have a rape culture... and then they want to import a real no-nonsense actually serious rape culture. WTF?

    If you swapped people between Japan and Iraq, which country would have a rape problem? It should be obvious.

    A country is not merely a chunk of land. It isn't even a system of laws. The people matter. You can take people out of the 3rd world, but you can't take the 3rd world out of people.

    • (Score: 5, Funny) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 06, @08:28AM (1 child)

      by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday February 06, @08:28AM (#633695)

      If you swapped people between Japan and Iraq, which country would have a rape problem? It should be obvious.

      Well, Iraq is very nearly landlocked, so I'm guessing far fewer tentacle sources there. I'll say Japan.

      • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:38AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:38AM (#633698)

        The man couldn't believe what he was witnessing. A fecal sow. A genuine fecal sow. It was his. He must have it. He charged. He charged in faster than he thought possible to satisfy his desires. His fetid little friend shot into your rancid, feces-filled rectum at the speed of light! Mushy feces hugged his diseased cock. What sort of concoction will result from his satisfaction...?

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:30AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:30AM (#633696)

      If we are going to profile immigrants/visitors based on rape statistics, then how about also profiling on assholativity. Then we can boot your Nazi ass out. QED.

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:32AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:32AM (#633697)

      What are you rambling about? Republicans are from the US, not some foreign country, and they are already *here*

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:08AM (#633704)

      What people seem not to get is that when you import people from such locations you're not just moving them geographically but also temporally. That is, you're importing people from the early iron age.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 06, @09:19AM (9 children)

      by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @09:19AM (#633706) Homepage Journal

      It's magic dirt theory [urbandictionary.com], of course. If you take a barbarian, and plant him on Western soil, he magically acquires Western morals and standards of behavior [independent.co.uk]. Every good SJW believes this, so should you.

      --
      Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

      • (Score: 2) by Wootery on Tuesday February 06, @10:28AM (7 children)

        by Wootery (2341) on Tuesday February 06, @10:28AM (#633720)

        That Independent article describes a single case. Not very informative.

        • (Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:02AM (3 children)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:02AM (#633731)

          If you pick any country with moslems you will see their behaviour in direct proportion to their presence. Any news against Merkel's agenda is hardly ever syndicated and stays only in local papers where it vanished from the front page in hours. Try poking round a little if you are serious and not just trolling.

          https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/how-britains-jails-hotbed-islamic-10091438 [mirror.co.uk]

          here's a good one from a few days ago:
          https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.aftonbladet.se/nyheter/a/qnR0qL/gang-atalas-for-mord-miljonutpressning-valdtakt-och-granatattack [google.com]

          https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.sydsvenskan.se/2018-02-06/tva-man-begars-haktade-for-dodsskjutning [google.com]

          https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.dn.se/nyheter/sverige/skador-pa-hus-i-malmo-efter-explosion/ [google.com]

          That's just one city. Pick one. Then pick a day. Though sometimes they do sit on news and then release it many days later.

          Here's another, also partial list:

          https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://mitti.se/nyheter/brott/tusen-inbrott-lagenheter/ [google.com]
          https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://mitti.se/nyheter/styckmordet-spanga-overklagas/ [google.com]
          https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://mitti.se/nyheter/pistolranare-nacka-station/ [google.com]

          The jargon varies from country to country. "asian man" in the UK "youths" in France "gangs" in Sweden refer to the same problem: islam

          If Sweden's not your thing, look at France, Austria, Germany, the UK, or anywhere else.

          • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Wootery on Tuesday February 06, @04:16PM (2 children)

            by Wootery (2341) on Tuesday February 06, @04:16PM (#633909)

            That's just one city. Pick one. Then pick a day.

            No demographic is crime-free.

            The relevant question is whether they're committing more crimes than the locals, and you've shown me nothing that indicates the affirmative.

            "asian man" in the UK "youths" in France "gangs" in Sweden refer to the same problem: islam

            I share your distaste for this silly terminology. It's used by deluded individuals who think it's somehow more polite to use a word that most people will interpret to mean 'oriental', than to just say 'ethnically middle eastern'.

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:27PM

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:27PM (#634003)

              no, they're not trying to be polite. are you really that brainwashed? they are purposely covering up the truth for their political agenda(or what they think their political agenda is). this is typical NWO strategy. cause trouble to gain control.

            • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:01PM

              by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:01PM (#634029)

              > The relevant question is whether they're committing more crimes than the locals, and you've shown me nothing that indicates the affirmative.

              And you won't get it packaged for you in a single article unless you go to reprehensible far right sites, none of which I'm willing to link to. The main reason for the lack of summary articles is that many countries have made it illegal to report in articles the ethnic background of those charged with crimes. Some had waves of daytime gang rapes already years ago perpetrated exclusively by islam. Laws were quickly passed and the news stopped saying who were the attackers. The results took the immediate pressure off the state, but kicked the can further down the road and now things are truly out of control in those places.

              *You* can get the information yourself by waiting for the police reports to be published, in some countries they are automatically public. Then *you* must connect the dots on your own between the original article, the police report and a follow up article. It's too much work for most private individuals and most journalists would be fired by their editors for breaching political correctness or similar ideological limits. So for most there is no summary on a silver plate.

              Other times you can get a hint based on neighborhoods which are exclusively one group or another. Others you just have to go with common sense:

              https://translate.google.com/translate?depth=1&hl=en&prev=search&rurl=translate.google.co.uk&sl=sv&u=https://www.expressen.se/nyheter/hel-skolklass-konsstympad/ [google.com]

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:12AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:12AM (#633738)

          That Independent article describes a single case. Not very informative.

          Steven Pinker has completely demolished the noble savage myth. [ted.com]

        • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Nuke on Tuesday February 06, @11:15AM (1 child)

          by Nuke (3162) on Tuesday February 06, @11:15AM (#633739)

          That Independent article describes a single case. Not very informative.

          Not quite sure of what you were looking for. The magic dirt theory (I had not heard of that term, bit it is a good fit) is something you see and hear all around in the UK. Many people seem to believe that the moment you land an immigrant here he will see how vastly superior our way of life is to his own previous one, so he will very soon try (and succeed) to become just like a David Niven / Roger Moore / Hugh Grant screen character clone - a perfect English gentleman in fact. It is actually a form of racism - like saying "see how superior we are, and copy it".

          This does not happen, and the liberals then explain this by claiming that the immigrants are "not integrated enough" - which is just another stage in the argument. What happens more is that the westerners start copying the immigrants. In the history of the world it is usually the immigrants who come to dominate even while in a minority (Anglo-Saxons over Romans in Britain, British over Indians in the Raj, Jews over Arabs in modern Israel etc).

          • (Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 06, @12:25PM

            by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @12:25PM (#633765) Homepage Journal

            I don't see it as racist at all. It's simply human nature, in both directions.

            As a Westerner, I like Western culture. I personally believe it is better than anything else around. Someone from another culture undoubtedly believes their their culture is the best. It's what they have, it's what they know, it's what they are.

            So: an immigrant from culture A moves into a country dominated by culture B. If the immigrant is an adult, or even a teen, their culture is an inherent part of them. Even if they want to adapt (which is not a given), they will never entirely be able to do so. Their children will have a foot in both cultures. At earliest, their grandchildren may fully be part of the local culture.

            This is reality. Integration takes generations. If you allow too many immigrants from a single culture, they form cultural islands, which slow or even stop the integration process. Hence, immigration needs to be carefully controlled: limited numbers of people from any one area, widely dispersed through the local population. The current European policy towards Africa (and American policy towards Central America) of allowing unlimited illegal immigration is idiotic, precisely because it makes the process impossible to control.

            --
            Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

      • (Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:07AM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @11:07AM (#633734)

        It's actually bullshit [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 06, @05:13PM (1 child)

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Tuesday February 06, @05:13PM (#633949) Journal

      Western liberals like to claim we have a rape culture...

      Well we are talking about grope-proof pants here. It's funny everyone is blaming Muslims considering who our president is....

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:53PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:53PM (#634022)

        Everybody leaves off the beginning of the Trump quote. He says "They let you".

        Well yes. Women get turned on by rich and powerful men. Women can be horny. Women do in fact like to be grabbed by the pussy.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:39AM (6 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @08:39AM (#633699)

    For anti-rape shorts, they're kinda hot...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @09:05AM (#633703)

    s/t

  • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday February 06, @09:32AM (5 children)

    by acid andy (1683) on Tuesday February 06, @09:32AM (#633712)

    When I saw the headline, for some reason I envisaged they would have a special paint on them that would indelibly mark any assailant with a unique signature for easy identification. A bit like that anti-vandal paint you see advertised sometimes.

    --
    Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:04AM (4 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @11:04AM (#633732)

    Or at least link to well known troll sites, like breitbart.com, we'll now how much shit we can give about the Fucking Article.
    Don't try to slip these faeces under the guise of Radio Free Europe [wikipedia.org] or the "Voice of America", it is neither of the two.

    First google search page include:

    Voice of Europe - about us [voiceforeurope.com]

    Voice For Europe is not your average Christian TV program! This show is designed to awaken and challenge the church of Jesus Christ in Europe. God is looking for people who want to make a difference in their communities, and who are willing to be equipped to do it. God wants to use ordinary people to be filled with His power, and who will be a bold voice....

    Marcin Podżorski
    Executive Producer

    Meet Pastor Marcin Podżorski, executive producer of Voice for Europe, and Pastor of Church of Glory in Warsaw, Poland. Pastor Marcin oversees many other Churches of Glory across Poland, and has a desire to plant other churches across Europe...

    Mary Seidler
    Hostess of Voice For Europe

    Mary Seidler is an American Missionary sent from World Revival Church of Kansas City, MO to Poland. She has her A.A. degree in Biblical Studies through the World Revival School of Ministry, a B.S. degree [is this a BullShit degree?] in Elementary Education from the University of Central Missouri.

    Snopes mentions it in the context of far right web sites [snopes.com]

    In early 2018, far right web sites turned their attention to a years-old episode of a long-running German soap opera, claiming that a conversation about Islam between a fictional woman and her son was evidence that the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel was using propaganda to persuade Germans to convert to Islam, or accept Islam within German society.

    The show caused a quite a stir in those circles. “Germany is brainwashing children to become Muslim for more than a decade,” read a headline of one such article, on the Voice of Europe web site. “German state TV is working to prepare the German people for their future,” wrote Robert Spencer for Jihad Watch. The Vlad Tepes blog wondered aloud whether the scene constituted “brutal German state propaganda to encourage children to be Muslims.”

    A Quora answer [quora.com]

    Is "Voice of Europe" a fake news site run by Russian trolls based in pro-Russia countries?
    1 Answer
    Guido Müller, German citizen, but love to travel all around Europe
    Answered Feb 7 2017

    At least it has nothing to do with one of the established media houses.

    As far as I can see, it is right-winged and anti-EU. anti-foreigner and all the usual mixture of news out of context and a good deal of blank lies (aka fake-news, alternative facts…).

    And since all forces, who try to bring down the EU as such (like Marie Le Pen in France, AfD in Germany, Wilder in the Netherlands) are enthusiastically supported (with finance and content) by Russian government agencies, it is very likely to be the same with this page, without going too much into depth.

    If you like to know the kind of shit they are peddling, here's an archive [orthogonalideas.com], go and read it alone.

    Note the opening phrase of:

    Today, as on most Fridays, I’m co-hosting the Internet radio show The Voice of Europe, alongside Lucian Vâlsan and James Huff. Join us as we discuss gender relations and sexual politics in Europe from a pro-male and anti-feminist perspective.

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:57AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:57AM (#633753)

      Join us as we discuss gender relations and sexual politics in Europe from a pro-male and anti-feminist perspective.

      You may disagree with their politics but to infer that debates that begin by rejecting the prevalent dogma of our time are inherently bigoted is a non-sequitur. These people may, in fact, be bigoted but the concept of the white male patriarchy is also absolute, disprovable bigotry. Bigots beget bigots and sometimes that is a necessary social good.

      I'm with the science, statistics and empirical evidence, none of which are politically correct to either side. When the far-left effectively claims that reality is a tool of white supremacy, we should be thankful another side has emerged. [wikipedia.org]

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @12:16PM (2 children)

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @12:16PM (#633762)

        You may disagree with their politics but to infer that debates that begin by rejecting the prevalent dogma of our time are inherently bigoted is a non-sequitur.

        I provided you with the link you like, so go read it and spare me of non-sequiturs.
        The fact that I like them or not does not make them true, neither makes them relevant.

        I'm with the science, statistics and empirical evidence

        Yeah, mate, I'm Something of a Scientist Myself, right?
        Materialistically speaking that is.

        Now, shoot me, will yea?

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:54PM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:54PM (#633782)

          I provided you with the link you like, so go read it and spare me of non-sequiturs.

          All I see are Polish Christians who aggregate news from sources all over the EU. Perhaps they're funded by aliens from outer space or by Yahweh himself? What else could explain their promotion of a conservative Christian view of European society that would have been considered centrist and mainstream just two decades ago?

          Yeah, mate, I'm Something of a Scientist Myself, right?
          Materialistically speaking that is.

          Now, shoot me, will yea?

          Nah but best of luck with your ballistic materialism.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:40PM

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:40PM (#633797)

            What else could explain their promotion of a conservative Christian view of European society that would have been considered centrist and mainstream just two decades ago?

            I know next to nothing about Europe, do you?
            Two decades ago Europe has been more secular and less religious than now [tandfonline.com].

  • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 06, @11:08AM (7 children)

    by Sulla (5173) on Tuesday February 06, @11:08AM (#633735) Journal

    Well I think this will be a better solution than the "rape bracelets" that they tried. In the long run bringing in immigrants can be helpful when you have jobs that need filled, but there is downside of the period of time it takes for them to adjust to your culture. The west has typically brought in people from the far east and europe who have the same general ways of viewing the world due to being a former colonial power or being a former colony, so what we have dealt with so far is people who at the very least understand common law and think about justice in the same way as we do. A random person from china, korea, vietnam, mexico, spain, hungary, or poland will see rape as a crime while someone from a country rooted in sharia might not see rape as a crime. I think this is the biggest difference, until the bulk of the people we are taking in come from muslim countries we did not see the effect of bringing in people with fundimentally different views on law, and in some cases their law and religion are so tied together to ask them not to rape is to ask them to throw away their religion.

    --
    I post without karma bonus, you should too

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:58AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:58AM (#633754)

      The problem with the Sharia-type countries you mention is their culture. Islam is anti-rape and does not support rape and there are laws against rape:

      Islamic law about rape [thoughtco.com]

      Rape is completely forbidden in Islamic law, and is a crime punishable by death.

      One cause people have mentioned is that these young men (who are involved in the rape culture) are frustrated with their lives and so on.

      • (Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:58PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:58PM (#633784)

        Rape is completely forbidden in Islamic law, and is a crime punishable by death.

        That may actually be part of the problem. When people are used to extremely harsh punishments, they never develop the morality that should prevent them from doing bad things, and thus when they see a country where it is "relatively legal" (aka. much less than death penalty), nothing stops them from doing it.

        Compare with all the American Christian fanatics that admit that if there was no Hell, they would be right out murdering people.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:49PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:49PM (#634060)

        "According to Islamic law, rape victims are often punished by Islamic courts as adulterers. According to sharia, rape can only be proven if the rapist confesses or if there are four male witnesses. Otherwise, rapists are never punished. Women who allege rape without providing four men as witnesses actually have confessed that relations occurred. If they or the accused happens to be married, then it is adultery. And adultery is punishable by death."

        http://www.meforum.org/6691/should-europe-tolerate-muslim-rapists [meforum.org]

    • (Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @12:09PM (3 children)

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Tuesday February 06, @12:09PM (#633759) Homepage Journal

      I prefer an anti-rape-45. They're proven effective.

      --
      Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!

      • (Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @01:00PM

        by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @01:00PM (#633786)

        I prefer an anti-rape-45

        Heavy.
        You may want to try these as well...

        Rape axe [nytimes.com] your own vagina dentata for only 50-60 cents [oddee.com]

        FemDefense [google.com] - a tampon that penetrates the penetrator.

        Hairy Stockings [cnn.com] - keeps away the discerning perverts.

        SHE (Society Harnessing Equipment) [bbc.com] - the lingerie equipped with GPS, GSM, pressure sensors, and a device that is capable of delivering 3,800 kV.

         

      • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 06, @04:21PM

        by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @04:21PM (#633917)

        I'm pretty sure no one ever has or ever would attempt to rape you, short of you ending up in some prison cell somewhere with Bubba the Love Sponge.

        --
        I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...

      • (Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 06, @06:04PM

        by insanumingenium (4824) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @06:04PM (#633987)

        Problem is depending on where you live carrying that could earn you some shiny bracelets to wear, absolutely free of charge, and government housing with an ironically higher incidence of rape. Even if you live in a more civilized area, often there is quite a bit of bureaucracy involved. Secondary issue, none of the women who I have known who were afraid of being out alone after dark would accept the 45, nor even the 38, refusing even the taser/baton/pepper/whoopee cushion/Indian burn/rubber chicken etc...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:00PM (#633756)

    if only ones political "vote" were as well protected ...

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @01:46PM (2 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 06, @01:46PM (#633803)

    Sincere congratulations, that is.

    [ I still say you should have blamed it on Russian hackers. --TMB ]

    A-a-a-aaa! Mistakes, lessons, learning, something-something...

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:53PM (#633842)

    The German newspaper is just called "Bild", without "Das".

(1)