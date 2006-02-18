from the how-do-you-kill-that-which-has-no-life dept.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgMw6punQrE
This a somewhat evil version of Neal Stephenson's "Young Lady's Illustrated Primer" that follows you around across multiple platforms (including RL) and dynamically adjusts your gaming experiences (and your in-game cash shop prices) to keep you hooked and spending on a specific video game. (That is any specific game for which the publisher pays these people their service fee).
Just to be clear, this is a service being sold to game publishers. The service probably gets their data directly from AT&T or whatever.
SidAlpha on youtube got his mitts on a leak of their sales presentation, and it includes all the usual social media gimmickry, but it also listens to your home life through your phone so it knows the best time to prod you to play again or when to layoff - purportedly if your phone hears your baby crying, the service will reduce the intensity of both your gaming experience and any ads within regardless of platform. Or so they say... a truly evil product would choose that moment to intensify its efforts!
Also, based on the input it collects, the AI moderates your in-game rewards, including not just loot drops but also the quality and length of the missions/quests it gives you.
This kind of intrusiveness makes loot crates look good, which makes me wonder if the whole thing wasn't ginned up in an EA public relations office.....
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 06, @10:31AM (1 child)
Is there a transcript available?

(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Tuesday February 06, @12:42PM
However this may be useful to you: https://imgur.com/a/rhFuj

(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @10:32AM
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:24AM (2 children)
Is it possible to get a comprehendible summary?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tonyPick on Tuesday February 06, @02:58PM (1 child)
The video links to a set of screengrabs of the presentation this covers: https://imgur.com/a/rhFuj [imgur.com]
TL;DR version is that "For each running game then collect in game information. Combine this with of game info from social media, and any other information you can get on this player (including direct A/V monitoring by the running app). Use AI to process this and tailor each instance of a game so as to maximise the revenue from that particular player by modifying difficulty, pricing and reward structures."
Personally - the language makes it sound to me like it's a fake ("bait and switch" - really?) and some of the later stuff looks implausible, but it's close enough to recent industry trends (see SW-battlefront, Destiny2, etc.) and the kind of thing a vendor might _claim_ to be able to do, to be almost believable.
Either way - SidAlpha's stuff is generally good, so it's worth listening to the videos if you can.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 06, @06:40PM
I'm so excited to play this game!
It sounds like all the fun of actuarial tables combined with Orwell's 1984. Sign me up!