from the more-money-than-sense dept.
The NYT reports that a loosely knit group of crypto-currency multi-million/billionaires have chosen Puerto Rico to set up shop -- several reasons are given including a tax haven for US citizens and low real estate prices since the hurricane Maria destruction last year. https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/02/technology/cryptocurrency-puerto-rico.html
Dozens of entrepreneurs, made newly wealthy by blockchain and cryptocurrencies, are heading en masse to Puerto Rico this winter. They are selling their homes and cars in California and establishing residency on the Caribbean island in hopes of avoiding what they see as onerous state and federal taxes on their growing fortunes, some of which now reach into the billions of dollars.
And these men — because they are almost exclusively men — have a plan for what to do with the wealth: They want to build a crypto utopia, a new city where the money is virtual and the contracts are all public, to show the rest of the world what a crypto future could look like. Blockchain, a digital ledger that forms the basis of virtual currencies, has the potential to reinvent society — and the Puertopians want to prove it.
For more than a year, the entrepreneurs had been searching for the best location. After Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico's infrastructure in September and the price of cryptocurrencies began to soar, they saw an opportunity and felt a sense of urgency.
[...] The movement is alarming an earlier generation of Puerto Rico tax expats like the hedge fund manager Robb Rill, who runs a social group for those taking advantage of the tax incentives.
"They call me up saying they're going to buy 250,000 acres so they can incorporate their own city, literally start a city in Puerto Rico to have their own crypto world," said Mr. Rill, who moved to the island in 2013. "I can't engage in that."
I suggest that the SN posters who write, "everything should be organized by contracts, not government" please buy a one-way ticket to PR now! And then see if you can actually make it work. [With limited electricity and thus limited internet, they may not pester the rest of us so often.]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 06, @11:19AM (10 children)
I share the submitter's skepticism. Some random bunch of dweebs are going to make a utopia? Probably not. But, they may make things work well. It's possible that among the lot, are a few who understand what it takes to make a city work, and work well.
Given enough money, water, sewerage, electricity, all the necessities are pretty easy to do, after all. Most cities have problems collecting enough money to make all this happen. Of course - graft and corruption are an ever present threat. What's going to make this attempt at utopia immune to graft and corruption? Their enthusiasm? Yeah - good luck with that.
One thing is sure. They are going to find that life in Puerto Rico is very different from life in California. The "highway system" is going to be shock, for starters! Even a large island is still just an island, and people who grew up on a continent sometimes just don't adjust. That 500 horsepower engine under the hood will never see an open stretch of highway where it can be put to the test.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @11:27AM (2 children)
Well of course it's a pipe dream. Any form of utopia is always going to be. Even fishing on the lake in your own boat has its down sides.
That said, a pipe dream on a Caribbean island is still generally going to be better than a pipe dream most other places. Plus the island certainly could use the economic infusion building a city would provide.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday February 06, @12:29PM (1 child)
> "everything should be organized by contracts, not government"
Isn't that the cyberpunk future?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @12:39PM
I dunno. The only form of *punk I recognize as anything but lameass posers is hardcore punk.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 06, @01:50PM (3 children)
Utopia is easy when the price of entry is >$10M per head.
(Score: 2) by termigator on Tuesday February 06, @04:31PM (2 children)
Not all rich people play well together.
You also need plebs to do the needed maintenance tasks of a society, at least until self-maintaining robots can do it all.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Taibhsear on Tuesday February 06, @05:20PM
That's presumably what the desperate poor people, whose lives were decimated by the hurricane, are for.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @05:35PM
Like this, you mean?
http://www.angryflower.com/atlass.gif [angryflower.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:32PM (1 child)
thwy may make things work well for themselves. ftfy.
thats the whole point of contract law.
the main goal ts to be the one writing...er, defining the conditions and terms, in the proto-contract, the one that becomes the basis for all the other contracts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:02PM
Imagine an entire society, as volatile as the stock market, a kind of libertarian "bubble" as it were, where once the shorts on the contracts start being called, the entire thing devolves into a blood bath. Hobbes was right!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:04PM
"What's going to make this attempt at utopia immune to graft and corruption? Their enthusiasm?"
it's called FOSS and a smart contract. :)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @11:21AM (17 children)
Guys, stories need attribution or it looks like an op-ed from us. This one should be attributed to AC.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @11:33AM (16 children)
And double-check the sources for AC submission under the risk of being trolled with non-stories from bullshite sites [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @11:54AM (15 children)
As opposed to being trolled by non-stories from mainstream sites?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @12:18PM (11 children)
At least they are sites everybody knows about?
You want fresh sites blood? Really? I think I might be able to help with that, but don't cry if the quality of S/N goes haywire after that.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @12:40PM (10 children)
No, I wanted to mock our mainstream media. They need heaps of mockery from every direction if they're ever going to wise the fuck up and start doing their jobs correctly again.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday February 06, @12:54PM (6 children)
> and start doing their jobs correctly again
"again"?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @01:30PM (5 children)
Well, they were relatively passable until around Y2K anyway. Not great but they'd do until something actually good came along.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @01:45PM (2 children)
Operation Mockingbird was long before Y2K
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:13PM (1 child)
One data point does not a valid trend-line make.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 06, @04:18PM
Oh dear! How far back [thoughtco.com] should we go [mentalfloss.com]?
I'm sorry sir, but you are going to have a hard time convincing me we are up against anything new and/or different. Speed? maybe. But content? Nah...
"The petty thieves support Vatia for aedile"
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday February 06, @04:18PM (1 child)
Nope, not even. You didn't have any alternative sources of news to compare to so you didn't know how much of the "news" was fake. But by the open of the 21st Century you had Fox, Drudge and a thousand other sources to allow anyone with eyes to see that ABC/CBS/NBC/CNN was only telling a small curated portion of the news of the day and doing even that poorly.
But today is a good day, it sees Newsweek dying again. Good riddance to bad rubbish. We won't fix the legacy media but we will see it die. Die of stupidity and inability to change.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 06, @04:48PM
A couple of quotes from Benjamin Franklin:
“Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”
― Benjamin Franklin
“If all printers were determined not to print anything till they were sure it would offend nobody, there would be very little printed.”
― Benjamin Franklin
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @01:05PM (2 children)
I can help with that too - or so I like to imagine, my grinning may not be everyone's taste in mockery.
Only promise me to send the message of "verify your shite sites before posting" to the sleepy editor, it will be a pity to mock the traditional sources only to be trolled by small-fry bullshitters.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @01:32PM (1 child)
Already accomplished. Check the updated story content on the rape-pants story.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @01:41PM
Sincere congrats to the editor for the reaction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:20PM (2 children)
> ...trolled by non-stories from mainstream sites?
This is the AC submitter, slept in and didn't get here when the story hit the main page.
I had my doubts about the NY Times reporting. Before submitting I looked up the main character in the story -- at least to this level https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brock_Pierce [wikipedia.org] the story seems to check out.
Next step I suppose would be to look for reporting direct from Puerto Rico?
More to the point, why did you (TMB) choose to attack the basis of this story instead of a different story?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:28PM (1 child)
I think you got a page or two stuck together. We were talking about the other story. Offtopic, yes, but not that confusing really.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday February 06, @07:14PM
Perhaps it is time for a quality aristarchus submission?
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @11:46AM (32 children)
I don't think it will work very well, personally, but I'm more than happy to see someone test this theory. At least in future we'll be able to point at these guys and say "look, it does / doesn't work!" One more data point in the search for a better economic / social model than the one we have now.
That said, I bet they don't actually test their model: My bet is they will really be setting up a private gated community for rich folk, but all the exploited menial labour that actually makes things happen will be drawn in from hidden slums on the other side of the wall where all their grand freedoms conveniently don't apply. Libertarian playground for the rich, but a very different set of rules for the poor. In other words: Dubai.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @11:58AM (31 children)
Yeah, and it'll totally suck for the folks doing the building of their city and supplying the materials. I mean, who the hell wants to earn good money when your island just got shat upon by mother nature? That's not the time to be deserving what you receive, that's the time for accepting handouts!
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @12:27PM (30 children)
*sigh*
I wasn't actually talking about the construction, I was talking about what society will look like after the building projects are complete. But anyway, while we're here...
How can you be sure they will be earning "good money"?
If the labour supply far outstrips the available work (which is not improbable) then what's to stop the billionaires paying their workers below subsistence levels? I mean these libertarian utopians sound to me like exactly the kind of people who would say "well, if I can get that guy for $1.00 per hour, why should I pay you $1.20? If you want the job, you'll take $0.80." People will take it because it's better to watch your kids starve slowly on $0.80 per hour than quickly on nothing. It's happened before, it can happen again.
I'm all for rich people coming in and splashing their money around and building infrastructure in Puerto Rico. If they do that then great. However it's just as likely that they see this as an opportunity to set themselves up as feudal lords over a bunch of impoverished serfs who will never benefit from the shining glorious magic of free markets and unfettered negotiations because of the massive wealth / power imbalance between them and their new masters.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @12:42PM (29 children)
That? Oh, that's simple. When all the jobs are gone because everything's been destroyed, any money is good.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @01:05PM (28 children)
So what you're saying is, if people are poor and desperate and hungry, that makes it absolutely fine to exploit them.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @01:27PM (27 children)
No, I'm saying supply and demand make shitty pay into excellent pay when nobody else is getting paid at all.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @01:53PM (11 children)
No, shitty pay is shitty pay. It might be better than nothing, but it's still shitty.
And people being desperate doesn't justify paying them shitty pay.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:12PM (10 children)
Outright false. What's good or bad for pay for a job is entirely determined by cost of living and what others doing the same job in the same area are making.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @02:22PM (7 children)
Cost of living yes. Note that just because a place has been hit by a hurricane, it doesn't mean the cost of living there will be low.
Not necessarily. In a market where there is an oversupply of labour and little in the way of economic mobility (like, say a disaster zone) then there is nothing to drive pay up and everybody will be stuck on the same crappy wages.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:44PM (6 children)
No, cost of living already being quite low there is what would mean that. The hurricane will actually temporarily increase short-term cost of living for a lot of folks.
Have you ever lived in a disaster zone? I'm going to assume not since you just spouted that nonsense. Here's what actually happens: anyone with the tools and the skills to (re)build things is going to make a fuckload of money. Anyone with only the skills will make almost as much. Anyone willing to quickly acquire the skills is going to make significantly better money than most. It's straight out of the Keynesian playbook but with an actual need being filled.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:05PM (5 children)
OK, I'll grant you that. Congratulations for answering your own question. Now how about addressing the point you so cunningly diverted us from about four posts ago?
Once the billionaires have their shiny mansions by the beach, and the industrious local carpenters & bricklayers & plumbers have made their fuckloads of money, let's talk about the cleaners and gardeners and servants and so on? Presumably these will be drawn from the local population. Will they be living within the blessed Atlas-Zone, or will they be bussed in every day from the slums ten miles down the road where different laws apply? Are the wonderful principles of no-tax-no-gov-contracts-for-everything going to be fairly applied to those people, who have no negotiating power whatsoever compared with their ultra-wealthy neighbours? When they get sick of being played off against one another for lower and lower pay and band together to bargain collectively, will the billionaires use their glorious freedoms to have their private security forces bust some skulls?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:20PM (4 children)
That wasn't a diversion, that was a tangent. I addressed the only bit that made enough sense to warrant a response. Since you seem to want a response to your nonsense though...
What the local government does or does not do in regards to its citizens is up to the local government. The guys moving there have nothing to do with that since they did not vote any of them in. You want to point a finger? Point it at the people for putting up with corruption in their elected officials.
What the guys moving there do is not going to be what you think. If they want quality help, they're going to have to pay for it like anyone else. Having a gerzillion dollars does not mean you can pay someone less than what they could get by going down the street. It generally means the opposite.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:31PM (3 children)
Who said anything about local government or elected officials? As I understand it, within their own city borders, these billionaires effectively WILL be the local government.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:42PM
I see you're learning what its like to discuss anything with tmb. He is always right, your points are stupid and irrelevant, and the whole exercise is pointless.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by jmorris on Tuesday February 06, @04:30PM (1 child)
Good luck with that. PR is a one party Democratic shithole. If anyone thinks any deal with the territorial government is going to be binding after the concrete sets up they are utopians who will learn a practical lesson soon enough. The local government will welcome them with open arms, help them build a bunch of fresh new infrastructure and then seize it and as much of the new inhabitants wealth as they possibly can. You can use PR as a tax haven only if you are more than just new rich, you need to be jacked into the political system in a way a bunch of Libertarian spergs aren't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:12PM
phase two of puertopia: exterminate local gov officials.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:51PM (1 child)
> ...is entirely determined...
Beware of absolute statements. The world is a gray zone, very rarely are sweeping generalizations completely correct.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:22PM
True. I simply expect anyone here to be smart enough to spot when I'm using a broad generalization and understand that's all it's meant to be.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 06, @01:58PM (14 children)
When you live on an island and most food and other essentials of life are imported, shitty pay is shitty - it still won't buy enough food for the table, insect screening for the blown out windows, etc.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:20PM (13 children)
You believe pay should be based on need rather than market value of the work performed? Idiotic thinking like that is what has created the race to claim the most oppression among the regressive left in the US. It was also spelled out exactly how and why it destroys any nation it infects decades ago by Ayn Rand. But I expect you'll get all triggered by seeing her name and dismiss that without actually thinking about it.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @02:31PM (6 children)
Wow, hyperbole much?
Anyway, it seems you'd prefer a race to the bottom instead. Note that the only winners in such a race are bottom-feeders.
That's kind of rich, seeing as how you just pre-emptively dismissed any counter argument in that very sentence.
FWIW, Ayn Rand was a delusional fantasist hypocrite with incredibly simplistic ideas about society and economics, and her work is rightly ignored.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:50PM (5 children)
You think that's hyperbole? Have you not been paying attention for the past twenty years? There were actually feminist groups trying to silence or kick white women out for being too privileged just in the past year.
FTFY.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:12PM (4 children)
Ummm...? Because some crazy people don't understand feminism, paying a living wage is oppression. You might have to walk me through that one.
And I can only assume you think I haven't read any Rand because if I had, then it's shining logic would have instantly converted me to your viewpoint. Haha. It's the most tedious, simplistic, self-important nonsense I've ever waded through. The arguments are fatuous, the characters two-dimensional and the strawmen are piled up like kindling. If she is the best argument you have, give up now.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:24PM (2 children)
Sigh. Claiming oppression is claiming need. Can you figure it out from there or do I really have to type it all out?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:34PM
Well yeah. If someone is oppressed, then they have a need. A need to not be oppressed. What's your point?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:47PM
I don't get the oppression - need part, please explain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:22PM
No Comment.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 06, @02:48PM (5 children)
In 1976 Ayn Rand enrolled in Social Security and Medicare.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:52PM (4 children)
Aren't you one of those folks who'll scream to the top of their lungs that Social Security and Medicare are not entitlements but things you've paid into and are simply getting your returns from? Me, I think they're ponzi schemes but that doesn't excuse you from making your arguments jive with each other.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:15PM (3 children)
If a person eats pork, I have no problem with that. I happen to eat pork myself, from time to time.
If a person spends the best part of his life telling other people that eating pork is evil, that eating pork will destroy society, that pork-eaters are the enemy within... and then goes on an all-pork diet WHILE STILL DECRYING THE EVILS OF PORK TO ANYONE STUPID ENOUGH TO LISTEN... that's when I have a problem.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:26PM (2 children)
Flawed analogy. Rand was forced to pay into those programs whether she liked it or not just like everyone else. Explain to me how getting her own back in any way negates anything she ever said.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:40PM
Because by her own loudly-opined standards1, being reliant on welfare makes her a worthless, useless drain on society and a failure of a human being who should just do the world a favour by quietly starving to death. Why should anyone listen to the rantings of a failure?
1Not mine, hers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:49PM
So taxes aren't theft, we are getting the value we pay for. Thanks for clearing that up.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:01PM
A fool and his money are soon invited places.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:10PM (5 children)
I think their society will soon suffer from a lack of offspring.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:00PM (1 child)
I think they'll die out of douchebag-itis long before then.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday February 06, @05:41PM
I'm predicting Lord of the Flies. The rest of us should set up cameras all over that place and turn it into a reality series.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Whoever on Tuesday February 06, @04:16PM (2 children)
I think that they have a plan for that. I suspect that they are hoping that the island will be full of desperately poor women who are also hot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:39PM
the island will be full of desperately poor women who are also hot.
Wait, are we talking about Manhattan? Yeah, I think Mick mentioned something about the Puerto Rican girls...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:14PM
i'm sure they have already been tapping into that local resource.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @12:36PM (4 children)
The only reason why contracts have any force is because there is a government out there to help enforce them. If two people make a contract, and one of them violates the terms of the agreement, what recourse does the other one have? A society with a functioning government sets up courts of law, and ultimately the only reason why the decisions of the courts are honoured by all is because the government has an effective monopoly on the use of force. If someone who has lost a case tries to persist in defying the decisions of the court, they will very quickly find out what that the force held by the government really means. Without government and its monopoly on the use of force, contracts have no meaning: I could enter into a contract with someone and summarily violate the terms of the contract, and if I have bigger guns than the fool who went into a contract with me, he can try to enforce his contract and have his head blasted off. And since there is no government, there is nothing that can punish me for it! Of course, not everyone behaves like this but there are enough people out there who do not have a single shred of decency who would do such a thing if it were to their advantage, and if someone is seriously desperate, a contract not backed up by force will be absolutely no deterrent. Society has then become Hobbes' infamous bellum omnium contra omnes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 06, @02:04PM (1 child)
In the distant past there were enough people out there who had more than a shred of decency who banded together and formed a government. And, when the collective governments of the world manage to muster more than a shred of decency toward each other - that's peace.
When a bunch of guys fall into a giant pile of money and decide to take it to a tropical tax haven, that's hardly news.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday February 06, @04:46PM
When a bunch of guys fall into a giant pile of money and decide to take it to a tropical tax haven, that's hardly news.
That's right. It's exactly what the colonists did 500 years ago. And "America"? It is most famous for being the "Land of Opportunity"
9 out of 10 conspiracy theorists agree, that hurricane was no "accident".
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:16PM
the point of a smart contract is that it enforces itself.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 06, @06:43PM
Contracts pre-date government enforcement of contracts.
OTOH, if you don't have government enforcement of contracts, then you're depending on some other form of enforcement. When there were fewer people, and people were less mobile, then reputation made a reasonably good enforcer. That doesn't seem to work well in modern society. One of the purposes of the MAFIAA is to enforce contractual agreements between members. So that's another "proven" approach.
The thing is, you may not need governmental enforcement, but you need *SOME* enforcement. And currently governmental enforcement is the most effective legal approach. Come up with a new enforcement mechanism, and things may need to be reconsidered.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday February 06, @03:06PM (1 child)
I'm very proud of what we've done in Puerto Rico. Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened in Puerto Rico, with really a storm that was just totally overpowering. And in a few short months, it's become a PRIMO lifestyle destination for our brand new billionaires. And a tax haven to rival the Bahamas. Nobody's ever seen anything like this, believe me. Working very hard on a deal to bring the #FyreFestival [twitter.com] to Puerto Rico! 🇵🇷
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Flamebait) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Tuesday February 06, @03:17PM
You're slipping. Trump would never call Katrina a "real catastrophe", since it was mainly black people that died / suffered. Try Hurricane Sandy.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Bobs on Tuesday February 06, @04:46PM (1 child)
So, they are saying: "Hmm, look at these vast tracts of land, that are cheap because of this huge natural disaster.
This is the perfect place for me to build a community! What could possibly go wrong?"
Perhaps they are literally building tax shelters? Shell buildings that they can claim as their residence to reduce their taxes, but not actually live there?
Good luck to em.
But, obviously they have really though this through (from the article):
He really doesn't know anything about the history of banking and currency, does he?
From https://www.history.com/news/8-things-you-may-not-know-about-american-money [history.com]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday February 06, @06:51PM
For that matter, official currency was invented by the Lydians back during the Classic age of Greece, as a mechanism for guaranteeing the purity of traded gold. The Lydian monarchs had tiny bars of gold of "known purity" embossed with their seal as a statement of purity. This greatly increased the value of the gold, so they became quite rich. (You may have heard of "The Riches of Croesus". This is the source of that.) It was still quite legal to trade unembossed gold, but people didn't trust it to be pure, so they wouldn't pay as much.
OTOH, after people got used to only using government currency, governments started adulterating it. Until now we've got paper money that is only valuable because the government is willing to accept it in payment for taxes.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday February 06, @05:14PM (1 child)
There are already plenty of ultra-rich gated communities in PR. Private security forces, private and secured water and electricity generation. Nothing new here.
Reading through these comments though it is really strange hearing people sperg out calling these people essentially socially-retarded basement dwellers. It's a favorite SJW ad hominem so it's a little strange to see used here. They saw the opportunity, took risks, and made money. Is it because it's technology related? How odd. It reminds that the under-educated philosophers and social scientists really do have a case of skills-envy. Being able to do something useful is a foreign and wondrous thing to them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:25PM
No, it's not, you crumpulous fartswallower!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:22PM (1 child)
Sounds like women have a serious lack of planning and investments skills. It's crypto-currency, there's nothing excluding anyone, anyone at all, from learning what it is and getting started with it. So the men are doing it. So the men profit from it. So the women avoid the risk, and don't. Lets give mens' risky returns to risk averse women, aye? And for the men that took the risk and didn't become billionaires? What will we give them?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday February 06, @07:05PM
> And for the men that took the risk and didn't become billionaires? What will we give them?
Even higher taxes, and more social burdens? At least that seems how it works based on my experience...