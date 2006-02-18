from the who-even-remembers-1984,-anyway? dept.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2018/02/china-surveillance/552203/
Imagine a society in which you are rated by the government on your trustworthiness. Your "citizen score" follows you wherever you go. A high score allows you access to faster internet service or a fast-tracked visa to Europe. If you make political posts online without a permit, or question or contradict the government's official narrative on current events, however, your score decreases. To calculate the score, private companies working with your government constantly trawl through vast amounts of your social media and online shopping data.
When you step outside your door, your actions in the physical world are also swept into the dragnet: The government gathers an enormous collection of information through the video cameras placed on your street and all over your city. If you commit a crime—or simply jaywalk—facial recognition algorithms will match video footage of your face to your photo in a national ID database. It won't be long before the police show up at your door.
This society may seem dystopian, but it isn't farfetched: It may be China in a few years. The country is racing to become the first to implement a pervasive system of algorithmic surveillance. Harnessing advances in artificial intelligence and data mining and storage to construct detailed profiles on all citizens, China's communist party-state is developing a "citizen score" to incentivize "good" behavior. A vast accompanying network of surveillance cameras will constantly monitor citizens' movements, purportedly to reduce crime and terrorism. While the expanding Orwellian eye may improve "public safety," it poses a chilling new threat to civil liberties in a country that already has one of the most oppressive and controlling governments in the world.
China's evolving algorithmic surveillance system will rely on the security organs of the communist party-state to filter, collect, and analyze staggering volumes of data flowing across the internet. Justifying controls in the name of national security and social stability, China originally planned to develop what it called a "Golden Shield" surveillance system allowing easy access to local, national, and regional records on each citizen. This ambitious project has so far been mostly confined to a content-filtering Great Firewall, which prohibits foreign internet sites including Google, Facebook, and The New York Times. According to Freedom House, China's level of internet freedom is already the worst on the planet. Now, the Communist Party of China is finally building the extensive, multilevel data-gathering system it has dreamed of for decades.
God bless China for showing the U.S. the way to protect its people.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @06:26AM (1 child)
I was mentally preparing and structuring my rant as I was reading TFS, then.... this
Come on, editors! What is a honest ranter to do if you cut short the discourse with such a terse and to-the-point phrase!?!
(grin)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:44AM
The scientist told the woman that he wanted to conduct an experiment, and that in order to do so, he needed her to give birth to 7 babies. Instantly, 7 babies appeared and the scientist responded as though the woman had given birth to them naturally. At last, there were enough resources to begin the experiment!
The scientist began by grabbing one of the babies and smashing its head against the wall repeatedly until his vision was filled with red. Then, he grabbed another baby and tossed it through a glass window and into a nearby pond, leaving it to drown. Next, the magnanimous scientist stuck a baby in a file cabinet drawer such that only its head was sticking out; he then slammed the file cabinet shut repeatedly until no motion remained. The scientist looked at the remaining babies with a cold gaze, and slowly approached them. They screamed and they screamed and they screamed, but the scientist continued to meticulously carry out his grand experiment.
The scientist led a group of his contemporaries through the house - which was now filled with blood and baby parts - so that they could see the results of the experiencement. Amazing. Phenomenal. Marvelous. As the group of researchers walked throughout the house, they clapped and repeatedly uttered, "The experiment is complete!" The group reached a closed closet, and then opened it to reveal someone. They found you.
An adult became a file cabinet baby that day.
(Score: 4, Informative) by canopic jug on Tuesday February 06, @06:43AM
The Citizen Score has been in the works there since 2014 and will be fully mandatory in 2020. There was another presentation on it at CCC recently, 34C3, about it covering its adoption and the effects of its adoption.
There are some audio problems with the presentation, especially at the beginning, and they have difficulty setting up the slides, but the end result is still quite an informative to what was covered a few years ago. If that topic is interesting then there are two additional presentations on somewhat similar measures going on in the West. The difference is that in the West it comes from convergence of separate corporate intrusions rather than a single government initiative. Of course it almost goes without saying that Faecebook leads the push towards universal surveillance [medium.com] but there are other factors involved too:
There was also one about censorship in Spain regarding Catalan.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 06, @06:54AM (1 child)
http://craphound.com/down/Cory_Doctorow_-_Down_and_Out_in_the_Magic_Kingdom.pdf [craphound.com]
http://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/8086 [gutenberg.org]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @07:06AM
Prescient is a bit exaggerated, perhaps "foretelling" is more appropriate.
Usually Cory Doctorow doesn't jump very far into the future and this makes his novel setups credible without much hand-waving.
He sorta has a knack of near-future-extrapolation with just-thickening-enough the lines of the sketch emerging from the current use of technology before weaving these lines into the plot.