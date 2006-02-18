from the no-tipping-allowed dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow9228
Back in December, we reported on the Trump administration's proposed changes to tip-pooling regulations that would allow employers to pocket servers' tips as long as the employees continue to make minimum wage. That's right: Employers could take servers' tips and just dole out the minimum wage. But wait, it gets worse!
Turns out, the Department Of Labor knew how crappy this would make life for restaurant employees. This Bloomberg Law article, citing sources within the agency, reveals that the Department Of Labor knowingly buried its own data that showed restaurant workers would lose billions of dollars in gratuities under the new proposal.
Source: https://thetakeout.com/proposed-tip-pooling-law-is-so-bad-for-workers-the-gove-1822664111
(Score: 2, Troll) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:26PM (43 children)
I seem to remember some non-tipping shitstain arguing with me that wait staff should be paid entirely by their employers rather than getting the majority of their pay through tips. Care to rethink that now that you have actual researched numbers up in your face instead of just my anecdotal information?
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @02:45PM (28 children)
As a person living in Australia, I see mandatory tipping as a shitty cultural tradition. Wait, that's even worse, it's not even cultural, it's socio-economical.
Listen, if it's me to bear the responsibility of paying the waiter, then I should be allowed to bring my own employee to serve me in your restaurant.
If it is you to provide this service, then carry on the whole responsibility and fucking pay your employees.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @02:57PM (17 children)
Work as wait staff in the US and then tell me that. Not a single competent waiter or waitress would ever take flat pay over minimal pay plus tips. It would be a huge pay cut.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @03:10PM (4 children)
Now, why the hell should I do that? I mean, this whole world doesn't start nor finish with US.
I didn't like my country of origin, I left for other one that I like much better. If I'd been born in US, probably I'd do the same.
Works with countries just as well as with the services provided by companies. Ubi bene, ibi patria (this is exactly how US got populated, don't try playing the patriot card on me).
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 06, @04:38PM (3 children)
Are you saying the other 96% of the earth's population outside the US might have a different opinion?
But . . . America First! Make America
GrateGreat Again. Etc.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Tuesday February 06, @05:39PM (2 children)
Hmm..., lets see here, most populous countries. Well there's #1 China, #2 India, and who's #3? Oh, yeah, the United States. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_population [wikipedia.org]
Then you have these kinds of numbers:
"Almost half the world — over three billion people — live on less than $2.50 a day." http://www.globalissues.org/article/26/poverty-facts-and-stats [globalissues.org]
Note the areas that have serious issues with poverty. Note, China (1bil+ population) still has 20% of their population that are in serious poverty. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_percentage_of_population_living_in_poverty#/media/File:Countries_by_poverty_rate_world_bank_data.png [wikipedia.org] So, only nearly 2/3 of the population of the united states worth of people in China are making about $3 a day. That's just under $1,100 a year.
So, yeah, the United States has a big voice, because it is one of the largest and most prosperous nations on Earth. Half of the world doesn't care so much though, because they're busy trying to survive.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday February 06, @07:04PM (1 child)
Most prosperous, sure.
Biggest. Yes, based on wealth. Based on land area, maybe, I don't know. But several other countries have large land areas. But definitely not biggest in terms of population. Googling US population and World population and using a sophisticated mathematical technique (eg, "division") I can determine the US is about 4.5% of the world's population and everyone else is about 95.5% of the world's population.
So that would seem to indicate that the United States "big voice" is really because of wealth.
Does that perception of wealth also consider debt? That makes me wonder if Trump is very wealthy. But we'll never see any tax returns.
Ah, there is the military. A powerful military. The most powerful. The best military. Trust me. A big, beautiful military. I promise. And we've got the best bombs.
But then, Russia has a respectable military. Maybe even China does too.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday February 06, @07:36PM
Conveniently skipped over the second half of my post, you did.
At least 50% of the world doesn't care, because they are in abject poverty. Also, Surprise! The other 50% of the world doesn't agree on everything. So, your 4.5% of the world isn't disagreeing with 95.5% of the world.
World leaders are leaders, because they are doing something right. And / or have the biggest stick. "U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt’s foreign policy: "speak softly, and carry a big stick."" https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Stick_ideology [wikipedia.org]
The American culture is much more outspoken than some other cultures and that definitely can cause problems. Just because you met one boisterous tourist, doesn't mean all Americans are like that, though.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:16PM
Then I guess it's OK to "pool" the tips into the job-creators pocket and pay minimum wage to the staff.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @03:30PM (5 children)
(ah, I almost missed it. And it's juicy, yum)
Letting aside the "they have may sympathy", why should be this my problem as a customer/patron?
It's not like I should act communistic towards the waiters and share my money with them because they need it, only to let the owner of the restaurant to go capitalistic on their ass and pay them the minimum possible.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Tuesday February 06, @04:04PM (2 children)
If I give a tip, it is because I believe the waitstaff served me well. It is between me and them. If the owner pockets it, it is theft as far as I'm concerned.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @04:32PM (1 child)
(yeah, naaah, mate! I do agree with your point, but I deliberately put it this way to emphasize the cognitive dissonance in TMB's argumentation. I know well his battle cry of "Socialism is theft" and yet in this instance he shows quite a decent understanding of waiter's positions, to the point of sacrificing the interest of him as a customer)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:23PM
Because wait staff are so ubiquitous that even he understands the situation. I'm waiting for his mental gymnastics routine where he defines everything in such a way that he doesn't need to budge his world view. Ironically such feats of delusion are what he accuses of anyone who went to college.
Damn ivory towers with no bearing on the real world!!! /s
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Tuesday February 06, @07:16PM (1 child)
It won't be. TMB really got himself into a jam on this one, he does not seem to know fuck-nothing about the restaurant industry, or else talking out of his ass on purpose.
His statement appears to ring true because in the current socio-economic environment in USA, within the service industry specifically, most wait staff and other tip junkies would lose money if they tried to advance their career in a way that removes the tips from the table. For example, a lot of them resist being made a manager, because a restaurant manager is often paid less at the end of the day than an experienced server raking up the tips. A lot of them also get the gambler's excitement from an occasional show-biz tip, and look down on positions without the roulette wheel.
But considered more carefully, TMB's opinion is horseshit. One can google [this puppy is ready for genericide] tipless restaurants and see that there's a wave, as of late, especially on the east coast, to go tipless, and the crest of this wave is at the high end, where most stellar servers actually know what they want. My wife spent most of her life in the industry, working almost every position from waitress to manager to event planner, ending her waiting career at Hungry Mother in Cambridge, where Celtics routinely brought their dates. So both statistically and anecdotally, most people can figure out that even here in USA, many (not all) excellent servers absolutely loath tips. Hungry Mother wasn't tipless, but they pooled everything, which most servers consider a blessing in a successful restaurant, because, SURPRISE! servers don't like to grovel, they don't like to be humiliated, they don't like it when some duchebag dangles a $40 tip before their nose, expecting them to flirt, or when 3 trophy hags drink $600 worth of sparkles over 4 hours and leave ZERO tip, and they POSITIVELY HATE to plan their finances without ever knowing how much money they will make.
But then, TMB is not like most people, he's got his own information sources and ways to arrive to conclusions :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:29PM
I've often thought that TMB shows bad logic but sometimes took into account that we may just not see eye to eye.
His logic is clearly selfish in nature. He remembers his time as a tip earner and could hardly give a fuck about customer service.
The level of service that I get ordering a cup of ramen with no tip in japan is equal to the level of service that I would get at a top restaurant or hotel in the USA. Furthermore I dislike tip chasing staff, when you talk to me like a gameshow host, flirt with me, and laugh hysterically at every fucking thing I say. Yeah only EVER experienced that in tipping countries. Not to mention that flirty hosts foster an environment where customers feel entitled to sexually harass the help.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:43PM
Pay your god damn employees instead of guilt-tripping your customers, dickhead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:53PM
The point is that the system in the US is bad and should be different. The opinions of waiters in the US were developed in the context of working within the broken system. They have developed biases that are based on getting the best they can out of a bad system, rather than implementing a better system.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:18PM
Not true. In the USA, the most competent waiters work at the very best restaurants where they are paid a salary and have benefits. There is no tipping at these restaurants, service is included. Restaurants like The French Laundry (Napa), Benu (SF), Alinea (Chicago), and 11 Madison Park (NYC.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:19PM
The obvious thing here is that there is some pay level where you would not be taking a pay cut and I've always gotten the best service in countries with no tipping. I tip extremely well. Before I was married I considered 30% personal minimum tip.
But it's just because I don't want to have to gauge your service or see your pitiful eyes or wonder if you have kids to support so I tack on roughly 30% with the absolute minimum of thought and effort possible. The restaurants should consider it a service to eliminate concerns and worries outside of eating my meal.
I should have no responsibility to your employer other than paying the bill (Which should fucking include taxes and your wages just like much of the better world)
I should have no responsibility to you other than to not intentionally ruin your day by being a shitty customer.
Even the act of thinking about tips and taxes removes a great deal of value from my dining experience. I'd prefer not even to even hear about or see the bill until it gets over 50.
How fucking hard is it to let me enjoy some food without thinking. How is it that this is so hard for managers? Really the people running restaurants must be fucking idiots to think that I'll appreciate their level of extra customer service by sending a frantic waitstaff to my table every 5 minutes to ask if I want water or some snacks with as much fake cheer as they can muster but never consider I'd just like to know my staff is getting decent compensation without having to do math on a napkin.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 06, @07:30PM
If that were the case, why do I hear so many bitching about sub-minimum wages? Please make my day and double down on that declaration that every single person who is unhappy with the current system is incompetent.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday February 06, @03:28PM (7 children)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Immerman on Tuesday February 06, @04:12PM (5 children)
Except for the fact that repeated studies have shown that waiter performance actually has almost no impact on how much they get tipped - that's basically random. About the only thing that *does* correlate with tip amount is the patron's wealth - wealthy patron generally tip substantially lower than most.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @04:38PM (3 children)
A wealthy person knows that wealth is not accumulated by spending, on the contrary. Otherwise chances are that person won't stay wealthy for long.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:33PM
oh yeah, the wealthy are wealthy b/c they are soooo fucking smart. more like stingy sell-outs most of the time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:36PM (1 child)
???
Really? That is the excuse you want to give rich people?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @05:48PM
Excuse? It's just a hypothesis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:17PM
Not quite, repeated studies have shown that tip amount is largely based on sex of the wait staff and if they draw hearts on the receipt.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @04:14PM
If I'm going into a restaurant, I'm going there to have a good time. I don't see how making me taking care of your business falls on the line of "making the patron feel welcome" - I certainly see it as a hassle.
Oh, but I am tipping the waiting staff now and them, to show my real appreciation for exceptional services in case such services are provided.
Which means I don't see the waiter until the moment I actually need her and s/he's immediately there when I need it. This is why s/he is called "waiter" - from the archaic "to be in readiness for; be reserved for;" - which means s/he's waiting for me and I'm not waiting.
And if and only if that person manages to do the job to my satisfaction, then I expect this level of attention would detract her/him from other things requiring attention, so a compensation is in order. But even then it is a service rendered to me by her/him, thus the payment is between me and her/him and no other's stinking business.
Anything less is just an "as expected level of service" that I expect any decent restaurant should provide - so no tipping.
The only exception to the above (and that happens more often than not) is when the waiting staff and the owner are in the same family - I do enjoy eating in small/family businesses, 5-6 tables tops, honest good food, nothing fancy - happens sometime the cook is delivering some dishes her/himself if the others are busy with something else. Italian trattorias and Greek tavernes manage to hit the spot for me. Occasionally, it happens in country-side pubs as well. In such cases, the tip goes with the bill for the overall experience.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 06, @06:08PM (1 child)
The issue in the US is that tipped workers have a minimum wage that's less than half of the regular minimum wage. Restaurant owners started pulling the trick of underpaying their servers and demanding their customers make up the difference with tips back in the 1930's, and have never gone back because it would cut into their profit margins to do so and the US government didn't make them change their ways.
I mean, a system where we just paid waitstaff a living wage and adjusted the prices accordingly? While also avoiding making communications majors do long division at the table? Why that would be pure madness!
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @06:28PM
I knew about the causes (and understood them**), thanks for the historical details, I wasn't aware that the "custom" is that old (and thus much harder to normalize).
** with the - maybe unnecessary - note that "understanding != acceptance"
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:52PM (5 children)
WTF are you going on about, something on Brietbart got you riled up this morning?
I tip every time, at least 10% even if the service is shitty, and more if its better. Its not uncommon for me to give a delivery driver a 10 dollar tip on a 25 dollar order. But yes, the employer should pay every part of their damn salary, and quit expecting me to make up the difference.
But seriously asshole, who shit in your cheerios this morning.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:00PM (4 children)
Show me on the doll where the mean words hurt you.
Now explain to me how your money going into the employer's hands, getting a big chunk skimmed off of it, and then going to the staff is better than it going directly from you to the staff.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Whoever on Tuesday February 06, @04:06PM (1 child)
I'm confused. You voted for the administration that is doing this. This is just another example of "reducing regulations". Surely in your world view, the wait staff should just get another job where the management doesn't steal the tips?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:12PM
no kidding, i can't tell if he or I or you or all of us are very confused about TMB's stance on this.
he seems to be arguing for what we're saying should have happened and is coming across as aggressively ignorant of the cause of the argument. there is no argument between us. TMB, did you read the article?
you don't have to change your mindset or even view TMB. you just have to aim it at something else, because you aren't wrong except for who you are arguing with. We're trying to agree with you, don't make it that much harder to do it!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday February 06, @04:21PM
Now explain to me how your money going into the employer's hands, getting a big chunk skimmed off of it, and then going to the staff is better than it going directly from you to the staff.
I'm not sure on the particulars of this new regulation, but the employer skimming tips isn't OK in any way. I don't know how anyone could defend that unless they were some sociopathic restaurant owner.
However, there is a valid argument for tip-sharing in restaurants: the front-of-house employees get much better pay, generally, than the back-of-house employees. The servers get less than minimum wage, but they can get WAY over it at a good restaurant with tips. However, you're not just paying for good service from the waiter, your experience is greatly affected by the food from the kitchen, and maybe also how clean the table is (which is done by the busser, not the waiter), and even the person who delivers your food (who is someone other than the waiter in many places). So when you get shitty food, many people leave a poor tip, but it's not the waiter's fault, it's the cook's, but the waiter suffers for it. And when the food is fantastic, the waiter gets a big tip, but the cook gets nothing extra, just the minimum wage or slightly more that he normally gets. Tip-pooling is supposed to help with this by sharing the tips with the other workers in the chain (but not the owner!!).
Really, the whole system is broken. We need to just copy Europe (as with many things) and eliminate tipping, and have employees paid proper wages. Then, if a place is great, you go back, leave a good review, etc., and if a place is lousy, you complain, leave a bad review, don't go back, etc.
Also, this tip-pooling isn't new I think: notice that at most (non-Starbucks) coffee shops, and many counter-order restaurants, you don't give a tip to your server or barista, but instead they have a jar on the counter you can put tips into, which presumably are then shared by all the workers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:34PM
It doesn't matter whose hands to what. You pay your staff good and pass the expense on to me. Don't turn me into your fucking accountant and don't make me stare into your waitresses's soulless eyes as she tries to flirt an extra buck out of me. "Any more refreshments for this handsome gentleman"
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday February 06, @03:36PM
I am firmly in the camp that having a $3 per hour minimum wage for wait staff is criminal behavior. Either get rid of it entirely or make it the same as the normal minimum wage.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 06, @04:20PM
They're still going to get at least minimum wage either way. It's just a question of where it's coming from.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:33PM (1 child)
Surely, you tip the kitchen staff in addition to the wait staff, correct? No? You're a non-tipping shitstain as far as I'm concerned.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 06, @06:57PM
The kitchen staff get as least minimum wage. The waitstaff don't. While I certainly would have appreciated tips when I was working in the kitchen, it was less critical for me than the folks in the front of the house.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday February 06, @05:09PM
Well, they should all quit and go on strike, and by strike, I mean the kind we haven't seen in 100 years. That's just me though.
Fuck the greedy employers as usual. I never tip off my card, and I always *hand deliver* the tip to my waiter. That way they can discreetly palm it and hide it in their pockets or something.
Seriously, fuck these employers. Did they think I was actually tipping them? That I was grateful for their overly expensive and caustic existence within the meat grinder? Why I would tip these fucking hell bound monsters more than what my meal cost? The deserve nothing but fire.
I tip not because I'm appreciative of good service. I tip because I realize that's the only way my server survives. It's ME that has make up the difference between a living wage and what those shitstains in management wage-steal from them.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday February 06, @05:10PM (2 children)
Where I live (Switzerland), tipping is entirely optional, because restaurants actually pay their employees a real wage. So, instead of being left to the vagaries of random customers, they actually earn a living like anyone: being paid by their employer to do their job. Tips here play the role they should: an extra reward for exceptional service.
Why does the US allow an exception to your employment laws specifically for gastronomy? This makes no sense. It allows restaurants to treat their staff like dirt. There's almost no cost to a restaurant for mismanaging staff. And - even under current law, there are plenty of restaurants where the tips don't always make their way to the wait staff (tips put on credit cards, or paid to a central cashier, for example).
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:37PM
it was probably a concession to get min wage laws passed in the first place.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 06, @07:11PM
Read all about it [motherjones.com]
The summary: The exception to the minimum wage was created to allow the Pullman Company to engage in the racist practice of hiring black porters for no wage at all beyond whatever tips the white customers riding the rails deigned to give them. It took strikes and other labor actions to convince Congress to create a minimum wage for tipped workers at all, that was about half of what untipped workers got but still much better than nothing, and the ratio between tipped and untipped workers was kept roughly steady for several decades. Then in the mid-1990's, Herman Cain's lobbying on behalf of the National Restaurant Association convinced Newt Gingrich to decouple those two numbers, and tipped workers haven't seen a raise since.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @02:33PM (4 children)
Even when paying with a card, I try as hard as I can to leave the tip in cash. It's a freakin' gift from me to the wait staff, not something for the owner or government to have any opinions about.
Yeah, the "market" could sort things out if shit gets bad enough. In related news, wild boars have also been spotted on approach to the landing strip, a jet engine firmly tucked under each wing...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday February 06, @03:04PM
I'd call it payment for services rendered rather than a gift but, yeah, not reporting all of your tips is a time honored way of giving the greedy bastards in DC the finger.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 06, @03:49PM
I tip extra when tipping on the card. I don't often carry much cash, so I just pay out enough to make it worthwhile.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @03:55PM
That's a relief. At least they're not right-wingers or left-wingers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:48PM
oh yeah, and if you're the government and want it taxed, make the owner pay it out as salary, on the books. Anything I'm giving in cash, directly to the waiter, is underground economy, and that's where it rightfully belongs!
(Score: 2, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday February 06, @02:35PM (3 children)
Our big companies and corporations are SHOWERING their workers with bonuses. This is a phenomenon that nobody even thought of, and now it is the rage. The absolute RAGE. That’s because of what we did. Who wants just the tips, when all that gold is coming down?
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday February 06, @02:47PM (2 children)
Showering and gold. Gold and shower.
Mmm... I think I see what you did here.
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Tuesday February 06, @03:54PM (1 child)
I think he's confusing gold shower with cold shower. Which is what metaphorically lower-paid workers get as a bonus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:01PM
No. He is making reference to the Russian hookers golden showers Trump has enjoyed.
(Score: 5, Informative) by fadrian on Tuesday February 06, @03:13PM
Anyone who thinks that this administration has any consideration for workers is about as sane as our resident stable genius.
That is all.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Tuesday February 06, @03:30PM (10 children)
Why should it be illegal for an employer to have any tip policy they please?
Would implementing a "shared pool" system not cause good waitstaff to head to employers who do not have such a system, leaving the greedy owner with the worst employees?
If ensuring fair compensation only occurs because the government mandates it, then employees are already screwed. In that case, the root imbalance that gives the employers too much bargaining power is what should be addressed, rather than some piecemeal case by case regulation.
A better piecemeal idea (if you must) towards this might be mandatory notification. When you go into a restaurant, they would have to tell you that tips do not go to your waiter....since leading you to believe the waiter is getting the tip and then taking it is essentially fraudulent.
Honestly, this seems like it should be the case anyway. The 'free market' works best when people have information, so if you want the 'market' to help solve your problems you need to prevent people from gaming it by intentionally keeping their behavior hidden.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 06, @03:56PM (3 children)
Then the employer just fires anyone that taddles on them for stealing tips. Your invisible hand of the market only jacks off the owners while fisting the workers. (how's that for a free market analogy?)
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 1) by redneckmother on Tuesday February 06, @04:27PM (1 child)
I loved the analogy. May I quote you?
Pitchforks? Check. Torches? Check. Lampposts? Check. Rope? Oh crap, Colorado smoked all the Hemp!
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 06, @05:22PM
Sure, but I can't possibly be the first person to think of it.
There are a lot of dirty minds on the internet.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:42PM
nobody said anything about taddling to some "authority". he said FREE! that means you leave like a free person would do, not whine to some Grand Overseer slug.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sjames on Tuesday February 06, @04:10PM (2 children)
Because a tip is something I choose to give to the waiter/waitress personally. I didn't give it to the restaurant, it's owner, or anyone else there. It is MY money to give or not to anyone I choose. If the person I want to tip isn't allowed to keep it, it will stay in my pocket or I'll give it to them under the table.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:19PM
Correction: a tip is something you're socially pressured into giving to the waiter/waitress because people in your country are OK with the employer not paying the staff a living wage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @07:32PM
but at many places its not just the waitress that dips into that money--the bus boy, the cook, other waitstaff... all get a part of that.
there are places that the tip goes right to the waitperson, but many others divide that up among the people responsible to make the food get it to the table and ensure your needs are met when the wait person is waiting on other people, so you don't have to wait for the waiter--like for the person that often refills the water. there is no water waiter!
You are allowed to do as you want with the money, sure, but just remember it doesnt always get split up the way you might expect unless you specifically hand it to the wait person and say this is for them.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday February 06, @04:18PM
Why should I not be able to give a gift without someone else stealing it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @04:58PM (1 child)
"Why should it be illegal for an employer to have any tip policy they please?"
Fine, so long as it is absolutely clear what that policy is and waiters are both allowed and required to explain the tipping policy when you sit down. Because I'm sure if people are told "Good evening sir, typically a tip of 20% is expected. Additionally the owner pockets all the tips and just pays us minimum wage." you'll see far fewer actual tips being left. Policies like that would normally never be advertised, and I wouldn't be surprised if owners would fire any waiter/waitress revealing it to customers.
I expect tips I do leave to be retained by the waiter or pooled among the staff. If the owner is stealing it (Let's not mince words. That's exactly what's happening.) then you had better believe I won't be bothering to leave a tip, and the owner would be lucky if I even step foot in the restaurant if any pressure whatsoever is made to give a tip in those situations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:45PM
and that's called theft by fraud and is actually in the legitimate purview of government to prosecute.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Tuesday February 06, @03:53PM (5 children)
Just wait until they have no incentive to check and see if you need you're drink filled.
(Score: 2) by OrugTor on Tuesday February 06, @03:59PM (1 child)
As someone who lived in England in the sixties I can assure you we Americans have no idea what bad service is.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Tuesday February 06, @05:26PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSj5stmFkQ0 [youtube.com]
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 06, @04:05PM
Go to an all-you-can-eat buffet like a real American (where drink refills are meant to stop you from getting a twenty-third plate of food).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday February 06, @04:54PM
Hmm... YMMV, but in the U.S. unless I'm eating at a fancy restaurant or ordering alcohol (which waitstaff know will inflate your bill), my experience is that only about 50% of waitstaff actually seem to check and see if I need my drink filled. If I'm drinking water or something with free refills, many waitstaff don't seem to notice. They might ask if you want a refill when they bring you your food, but otherwise many don't care. I generally tip well anyway, but I notice (and tip more) if they are actually attentive... And most aren't, even when the restaurant isn't busy.
Notable exception is often older career waitresses at diners, family restaurants, and such where I know they are long-term employees and are actually paid reasonably (so they stick around). They seem much more likely to randomly show up with a coffee refill or a new cup of water than young waitresses at places that I know rely much more heavily on tips. (Also, perhaps younger waitresses just rely on the fact that their looks will get them tips -- that certainly seems to work with my father. Personally, I don't give a crap how they look: I tip according to how they do their job.)
Again just my experience.
Also, I've traveled and have spent significant time in countries where large tips aren't normal practice and aren't expected... because waitstaff are actually real wages. I haven't noticed significantly different service there (better or worse).
(Score: 2) by IndigoFreak on Tuesday February 06, @04:59PM
This doesn't make sense. Any place of business that has customers want to provide good customer service. If they do not, the customers may go somewhere that does. The employer has an incentive to fire bad wait staff. Even if the wait staff is being tipped by customers, a manager will still fire bad wait staff. Not wait for the person to finally go bankrupt and quit for a better paying job.
If the only reason to provide good customer service was to get a tip, then all customer service encounters would require tipping, but they do not.
You can also go to restaurants in areas that do not having tipping and get excellent service. And just the same, you can go anywhere, tipping culture or not, and get bad or good service.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Taibhsear on Tuesday February 06, @04:07PM (3 children)
If you think people will work for you for $3 an hour or less with no tips, your bad sense will soon find your business with zero work force. There's a few restaurants here in Chicago that have no tipping because they pay their workers a full wage with benefits. I'd rather pay $2 extra for my food knowing they get that than get guilt tripped into tipping the same amount somewhere else just to have some greedy douchebag owner steal from their employees, who in turn lie on their taxes because of it, and still don't get benefits on top.
This was a decent video on the history of tipping and why it's bullshit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q_vivC7c_1k [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 06, @04:11PM (2 children)
What are you going on about? The federal minimum wage is $7.25/hr.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 4, Informative) by tangomargarine on Tuesday February 06, @04:14PM (1 child)
Blarg. Disregard previous; sorry.
So basically restaurant owners get to save money by relying on the charity of strangers to defray their costs. Nice.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Taibhsear on Tuesday February 06, @05:14PM
Yup. It's the classic privatize profits and socialize losses.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday February 06, @04:49PM (1 child)
The system stinks, so I try to avoid it by eating at restaurants that don't have wait service and tipping, or just eat at home. I hate being guilt tripped into leaving generous tips to make up for the cheap ass, scumbag owners who won't pay their staff enough. Even worse that this is enshrined in law, with a special exception to the minimum wage permitting owners to pay even less on the notion that the customers will make up the difference with tips.
Tipping is an insultingly manipulative way to maintain standards of service, but I suppose it's not inappropriate for a low class job like waiting tables. However, the practice of tipping does nothing to raise the profile of the job. Tipping is the carrot part of "carrot and stick". To better see what I mean, imagine if customers instead tipped the wait staff with food from their orders, and the waitresses welcomed it because they were so poor that was the only food they got? We use food rewards to train animals. Or, suppose tables were each supplied with a whip, so that customers unhappy with bad service could whip the waiters, if they so chose? And if the service was good, at the end of the meal the customer pats the waitress on the head, like you'd do for a good dog. The whole system is degrading that way. It's smoother, more polished, and subtler than a corporal punishment based system and the other scenarios I gave above, but it is still reward and punishment. It's not conducive to encouraging critical thinking and building a good, democratic society. It's the wrong kind of conditioning.
How the tip systems works for the rest of the employees, whether waitresses pass some on to cooks, or some goes into a pool or whatever, I don't know, and I really do not care to know, any more than I wish to learn Basque or Flemish, interesting and fine languages though they surely are.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday February 06, @05:12PM
I agree completely. I have no problem with people who are genuinely moved to tip because someone went "above and beyond."
But the expected tip creates an even worse issue: the implicit threat. If you don't tip 15% or whatever, it's effectively perceived as a punishment. But if you truly receive service that's poor enough that you want to punish your server, isn't that a time to complain to the management? Often people punish their servers this way for stuff that's beyond the control of the server too. It becomes the default feedback mechanism to the restaurant for some people.
I have no problem with the policy in many countries where tips aren't expected beyond maybe a little "keep the change" (literally, just change), but are welcome for particularly good service. I have a greater issue with the idea that a customer effectively takes away an expected part of the salary if they don't tip at the expected level. That should be a decision left to a manager if the employee is performing poorly enough to get a reduction in pay. (And, frankly, it's better for the business overall for management to be aware of significant or recurrent problems in their service, rather than just hoping the tip system will sort it out.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @05:32PM
It's too bad this article was held until today. Granted, it was submitted at the last minute. There was a public comment period until February 5. Yesterday. On the other hand ... we all saw how well that played out with the FCC.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday February 06, @05:33PM (1 child)
Stealing a server's tips is a surefire way to destroy his or her incentive to give good service. It also deprives the customer of a useful feedback mechanism for a particular server.
In Japan you don't tip at all, but their culture has a notion of service and politeness built in so the incentive mechanism necessary in American restaurants is not needed there.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @06:55PM
As others have pointed out, the tipping incentive doesn't make much difference. Some people leave crappy tips, some leave none, and no amount of good service is likely to sway them. There was an article about some restaurant that went with a living wage and no tips, turns out it was very successful.