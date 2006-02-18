from the you-say-crayfish-I-say-crawfish dept.
No one knows exactly when the clones first appeared, but humans only became aware of them in the early 2000s.
It was a German aquarium owner who first brought it to scientists' attention. In 1995, he had acquired a bag of "Texas crayfish" from an American pet trader, only to find his tank inexplicably filling up with the creatures. They were all, it turns out, clones. Sometime, somewhere, the biological rule that making baby crayfish required a mama crayfish and papa crayfish was no longer inviolate. The eggs of the hobbyist's all-female crayfish did not need to be fertilized. They simply grew into copies of their "mother"—in a process known as parthenogenesis.
Crayfish specialists were astonished. No one had seen anything like it. But the proof was before their eyes and in 2003, scientists dubbed the creatures marbled crayfish, or Marmorkreb in German.
Cool, a self-replicating harem.
If they were flying fish shaped like dicks it would be just like 2nd Life.
I wouldn't call them "female" (as implied by harem). TFA
They lay eggs, how much more female can you get?
Unlike normal females, the eggs are fertile without the presence of a male.
So it should be beyond more than (beyond of) a normal female, especially with a triploid genome.
Sexual reproduction with the need of a male sex to produce descendants. But...
... further reading shows that the above definition is too simplistic (so thanks for making me read further.
I suspect that you'll be pleased to hear that parthenogenesis doesn't necessary produce female only descendants [wikipedia.org] - so "the future is female" is... mmm... greatly exaggerated? (especially when a low genetic diversity means that species extinction due to an illness is almost a certitude on long terms)
I'm curious, so I'll be grateful for any detailed study about sexual reproduction in triploids that maintains the triplod trait as a species constant
The line of my thinking - chances are the offspring to show a dispersion between diploid and tetraploid on different chromosomes, with an average 50% of chromosomes in triplicate, 25% in pairs and 25% chromosomes in tetraploid state in the first generation (meiosis II produces haploids and diploids with equal frequency)
The chances of "all chromosomes in triplicate" is (1/2)N, where N is the number of chromosomes. To have a pure triiploid species using sexual reproduction exclusively would require:
1. any non-triploid chromosome in the set is a death warrant (otherwise you'll never see a pure triploid species)
2. a small number of chromosomes (and thus a non-infinitesimal chance of all-chromosome triploids) and/or a huge number of offspring so the (1/2)N chance still offer chances of some viable descendants. E.g. 20 chromosomes will result in a "all triploid" configuration with a chance of 1 in a million viability.
Define fertile.
They only grow into clones, this sounds more akin to what Planarian flatworms do when they re-form clones from slivers 1/300th of their original size. To do this, planarians use stem cells, called cNeoblasts, that have the ability to become almost any cell type in the body. I'd speculate this is the same sort of stem-cell process, but instead of worm sections , the stem cells are in the eggs).
I don't think the concept of fertility applies here. The process is probably orthogonal to fertility in that it is entirely asexual.
So, Jurassic Park was on the right track, then?
"
Ian Malcolm: God creates dinosaurs. God destroys dinosaurs. God creates man. Man destroys God. Man creates dinosaurs.
Ellie Sattler: Dinosaurs eat man…woman inherits the earth.
"
My guess is that these have a high chance of becoming an invasive species.... so, how do they taste?
I would think that they are unlikely to become more invasive, in the traditional sense, than other crayfish in general in a given area, however it will likely wipe out the genetic diversity in any area that gets taken over.
Quite distressing.
Indeed! Of course! It's just a question of whether the genetically identical ones have already decimated the existing diverse population in a given area when they finally do eventually get wiped out.
I suppose that, on the other hand, it could be actually end up being a good thing in areas where crayfish in general have become invasive. The eventual die-off could end up reducing the total population to a more equitably balanced equilibrium in that area's ecosystem.
Oh, nature... Will you ever cease to amaze?! :)
There's no reason to expect an eventual die off in an aquarium, until owner gets tired of it, or dies.
But a die off so complete as to kill off all the clones is just as likely to kill the entire population of females (and probably males).
In short, only a narrowly avoided near extinction event would be better handled with genetic diversity. The normal seasonal events that crayfish suffer would probably be handled just fine by clones.
Besides, we learned recently [soylentnews.org] that it is possible that Clones don't necessarily have ZERO diversity.
There is that higher reproduction rate though. I think such a problem would resolve itself via disease. That's probably why we see less such cloning in the natural world in the first place. It'll probably turn out that crayfish and related species have been able to switch to a "clone" mode for some time and even receive some evolutionary advantage when they do so, but the process doesn't happen all the time because of die offs of such populations when disease takes root.
There are species with parthenogensis [bbc.com]. However, if a species can switch back and forth it can have a temporary advantage in a changing environment. I don't know if it was a hypothetical case or not but say in a flood plain where most pools dry up but there is livable water otherwise enough of the year to reproduce, it would be an advantage. Clones suited to a spot would spread like wildfire and then later as disease or some other factor culls the population, variation through sexual reproduction could occur.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
It's a disaster for genetic diversity though, before that disease wipes them out. Interesting to watch, but I'm concerned since some of the culinary advice indicates it's not as good as the crayfish it replaced. If they taste good, we can greatly help with the overpopulation via hunting, but if they taste bad......
If it happened spontaneously though, perhaps we should just let it play out instead of interfering with it.
I believe Crayfish already are considered an invasive species in some areas.
And the last time I ate some they tasted a bit like lobster, though not quite as sweet. You can already get packages of crayfish tails in some super markets if your curious, just use a recipe that calls for lobster meat, like a lobster sandwich, and sub the crayfish.
I have mixed feelings about this adaptation. On the one hand this kind of reproduction is great for aquaculture if the species is tasty, and if people are made aware of their abundance and flavor. But on the other it will be crap for an invaded ecosystems. Crayfish are hardy, can travel travel overland to find new habitats and can/will eat just about anything. And now this species will be able to quickly crowd out the local species in only a few generations.
We may need to take some lessons from Klingon history and go on a Great Crayfish Hunt.
The real trouble with tribbles is that they don't go well with any BBQ rubs or sauces. I am confident that our advanced state of BBQ technology will enable us to be successful.
cook em like a cajun and they are delicious.
Cloning is one thing, but the last thing we need in a situation like this is cooking advice from cannibals!! (How do you cook cajuns, anyway? Just curious.)
Sing it with me: "Yes, we have no Bananas!"
(Inspired by the Central American banana blight of the early 1920s.)
I, for one, welcome our new arthropod overlords.
Alex Jones is gonna have a field day with this one... :facepalm:
Forget Alex Jones, Jeff Goldblum is all geared up to say "I Told You So"
Given that are are all basically genetically identical, sounds like they can grow explosively but then crash hard and fast when the right bug targets them.
The name as given in the summary is grammatically incorrect.
What do you mean you haven't seen anything like it? There was an entire movie about it!
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107290/ [imdb.com]