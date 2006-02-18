from the stop-eating-the-packaging dept.
86 per cent of teenagers have traces of Bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical compound used to make plastics, in their body, an Engaged Research public engagement project in collaboration with the University of Exeter has found.
Measurable levels of BPA, an endocrine-disrupting chemical, were found in the urine of the vast majority of the 94 17-19 year olds tested, according to research at the University of Exeter led by Professor Lorna Harries, Associate Professor in Molecular Genetics, and Professor Tamara Galloway, Professor of Ecotoxicology.
They called for better labelling of packaging to enable consumers to choose BPA-free products.
The citizen-science project was carried out in a real-world setting to provide young people with first-hand experience of all aspects of scientific research.
The term "BPA-free" implies that the plastic is the same, but it just doesn't have BPA. But BPA is often a necessary component. So when you see BPA-free, you should ask "what did they replace the BPA with?" Unfortunately it varies based on the plastic, and we don't always have good information about the alternatives. Really, glass is just a better material for anything you are going to ingest.
I haven't seen many problems with polypropylene [wikipedia.org] or polyethylene [wikipedia.org].
I would also suggest not ingesting glass. That would be much worse for your health than the side effects from the BPA in the plastic.
touché!
They replace it with BPS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bisphenol_S#Use [wikipedia.org]
and from the same page,
In addition to glass, you can use use stainless steel. But steel coated with plastic (in cans) is a few cents cheaper hence they don't use stainless steel in cans. You know, money before health.
Once again, we see the xenophobia inherent in contemporary science.
"The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ended its authorization of the use of BPA in baby bottles and infant formula packaging, based on market abandonment, not safety.[4][dead link]The European Union and Canada have banned BPA use in baby bottles.
The FDA states "BPA is safe at the current levels occurring in foods" based on extensive research, including two more studies issued by the agency in early 2014.[5] The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) reviewed new scientific information on BPA in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015: EFSA's experts concluded on each occasion that they could not identify any new evidence which would lead them to revise their opinion that the known level of exposure to BPA is safe; however, the EFSA does recognize some uncertainties, and will continue to investigate them.[6]
In February 2016, France announced that it intends to propose BPA as a REACH Regulation candidate substance of very high concern (SVHC).[7] The European Chemicals Agency agreed to the proposal in June 2017.[8]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bisphenol_A [wikipedia.org]
So, progress at the speed of Bureaucracy? Which means, we won't know for sure for another decade.
The U.S. government doesn't have a monopoly on safety/health knowledge. In fact, they may be in deliberate ignorance of it.
