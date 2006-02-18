Stories
Google Enables Pixel Visual Core in Pixel 2 Phones for Third-Party Apps

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 06, @06:55PM   Printer-friendly
from the use-it-or-lose-it dept.
Mobile Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Google's Pixel Visual Core, the hidden image-processing chip inside the Pixel 2 family of phones, is getting an update today that lets it work its machine learning magic in third-party apps. Already enabled via Android 8.1 for the Pixel 2's main camera app, the Visual Core is now going to be operational within any other camera app that employs the relevant Google APIs. That means your Instagram photography and Snapchat Stories will get the benefit of the same improvements in processing speed and efficiency.

[...] The Android software update that activates the Pixel Visual Core for third-party apps is rolling out over the next few days, starting immediately.

https://www.theverge.com/circuitbreaker/2018/2/5/16973286/google-pixel-visual-core-pixel-2-app

