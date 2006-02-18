from the blowing-hot-and-cold dept.
Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have found experimental evidence for superionic ice that exists only at extremely high temperatures and pressures:
One of the most intriguing properties of water is that it may become superionic when heated to several thousand degrees at high pressure, similar to the conditions inside giant planets like Uranus and Neptune. This exotic state of water is characterized by liquid-like hydrogen ions moving within a solid lattice of oxygen.
Since this was first predicted in 1988, many research groups in the field have confirmed and refined numerical simulations, while others used static compression techniques to explore the phase diagram of water at high pressure. While indirect signatures were observed, no research group has been able to identify experimental evidence for superionic water ice -- until now.
In a paper published today by Nature Physics [DOI: 10.1038/s41567-017-0017-4] [DX], a research team from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Rochester provides experimental evidence for superionic conduction in water ice at planetary interior conditions, verifying the 30-year-old prediction.
Using shock compression, the team identified thermodynamic signatures showing that ice melts near 5000 Kelvin (K) at 200 gigapascals (GPa -- 2 million times Earth's atmosphere) -- 4000 K higher than the melting point at 0.5 megabar (Mbar) and almost the surface temperature of the sun.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday February 06, @10:02PM (4 children)
The triumph of the internet is we can learn about such things.
The tragedy of the internet is that nobody born after 1970 or so is gonna click on a link to a picture of
You fail that test, like once in the 90s, and never click that kind of link again.
I admit to wondering what it looks like. The new scientific discovery, not the ... abyss.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @10:12PM (3 children)
Men who stare at goats?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 07, @02:02AM (2 children)
You just killed a movie for me. I'll never be able to unlearn the association now.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 07, @02:41AM
The book is better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:57AM
Sorry about that, but thanks for giving me a good laugh.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by wonkey_monkey on Tuesday February 06, @10:18PM (4 children)
How they did they get it to Uranus and Neptune?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @10:34PM
Nice try pedantic primate, but "form" of ice. Not THE ice from another planet.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 06, @11:10PM (1 child)
Can't speak for Neptune, but as for Uranus let's just say there are pictures from my past I'm not proud of.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, @11:29PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @12:13AM
Haha, yeah, that is exactly how I read it too. I was thinking, "What?! Who's lab, an alien lab? How would earth scientists know that...?"
