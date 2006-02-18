18/02/06/2116234 story
from the always-check-your-URL dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
A convincing clone of the popular social news aggregation and discussion site Reddit has been spotted on the reddit.co domain. The author is obviously counting on users not to spot it for what it is: a site meant to harvest users' username and password.
That "m" in ".com" is as important as the second "l" in "Alzheimer's Clock".
Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2018/02/06/reddit-phishing/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @02:52AM
"Deceptive Site!"
"Ignore this warning"
"Blocked"
Oh, come on, I don't even have a Reddit account to steal.
What a con. You guys suck clocks.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bob_super on Wednesday February 07, @03:08AM
and ... nothing of value was lost.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by black6host on Wednesday February 07, @03:29AM (6 children)
Hmmm, was that really necessary? Not really even funny. Ever had Alzheimer's? Nah, I didn't think so.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday February 07, @03:33AM (1 child)
Seldom respond to myself. My comment wasn't funny either. Both are sad. I'd rather poor taste be left somewhere else. Poor judgement is always welcome here!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @04:53AM
That's what happens when you go off half-clocked.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 07, @03:37AM (3 children)
It's a reference to a story we ran in 2014 [google.com], which has since had its headline corrected.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @03:44AM (1 child)
That's quite a correction. From Alzheimer's Clock to the Google search page. :)
I imagine that was an oops. If you have a moment, would you post the actual link, Takyon?
Thanks!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 07, @03:52AM
the story in question:
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=14/10/20/025204 [soylentnews.org]
checking to see if this is a bug:
https://www.google.com/search?q=%22alzheimer%27s+cock%22 [google.com]
https://www.google.com/search?q="alzheimer%27s+cock" [google.com]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 07, @03:59AM
It's my favorite SN typo to date, though I'm sure cmn32480 can come up with a better one eventually.
