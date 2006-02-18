Stories
Realistic, Well-Positioned Reddit Clone is Out to Grab Users' Login Credentials

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 07, @02:43AM   Printer-friendly
from the always-check-your-URL dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

A convincing clone of the popular social news aggregation and discussion site Reddit has been spotted on the reddit.co domain. The author is obviously counting on users not to spot it for what it is: a site meant to harvest users' username and password.

That "m" in ".com" is as important as the second "l" in "Alzheimer's Clock".

Source: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2018/02/06/reddit-phishing/

