Pug owners putting down their dogs due to common gait problems
Pugs, along with British and French bulldogs, already suffer from breathing difficulties due to their airways being obstructed. A team of Swedish researchers asked 550 owners of pugs whether their dogs had any gait problems, such as inability to jump, and abnormal wearing of the nails and the skin on their paws, and if so, how long these had been going on.
They were also asked about their dog's general health, and encouraged to send in video footage of their pet walking slowly back and forth on a leash, including a side view.
A prevalence of gait problems was found in just under 31 per cent of the dogs. On average, pugs were 2 years old when the gait abnormality first started, with front leg problems tending to show up earlier than problems with the back legs. But gait abnormalities were strongly associated with older age.
They were also associated with breathing problems and excessive scratching around the neck, ears and head. And pugs with abnormal gait were more likely to have incontinence issues.
Some 47 owners said their dogs had been put down with abnormal gait the single most frequently cited cause.
High prevalence of gait abnormalities in pugs (open, DOI: 10.1136/vr.104510) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @04:25AM
Get a light-colored Labrador retriever. (yes, color matters)
Unless you actually need something weird, like a bloodhound for police work, you should get a nice dog. You'll probably want hair that isn't a horrible dirty tangled mess. Get the light-colored Labrador retriever.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 07, @04:31AM (5 children)
The desire for pure breed dogs is ruining some of the most desired breeds.
Generations of German Shepard with bad hips came out of the puppy mills.
Putting down a dog for non-debilitating gait problems - especially when you aren't breeding them, seems kind of callous.
The ever popular Border Collie is probably the next breed to be ruined. Smart dogs, not too big, and good tempered. It won't last.
Meanwhile the lowly animal shelter mixed breed seem to have the fewest problems, and the longest life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @04:59AM (1 child)
That is a far nicer way to put it than what I was thinking when I read the summary. People suck.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday February 07, @07:09AM
People suck for liking deformed creatures which can barely breathe even when considered "healthy".
Pugs are an offence to natural selection, and an abomination onto Nuggan. My neighbour has one, and all I can think each time it's near, is how thankful it might get if someone was to finally put it out of its misery.
Think before you become a Buddhist : Fear not the cockroach nor the mayfly, a pug could be your reincarnation.
(Score: 3, Informative) by captain normal on Wednesday February 07, @05:31AM (1 child)
I have to agree, mutts are probably the healthiest and usually the nicest dogs. There is way to much inbreeding in many of the popular breeds especially in puppy mills. Plus the shelters are full of wonderful dogs just wanting a home.Many of them are crosses of popular breeds.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @05:55AM
This quite often applies to people as well, iMHO.
(Score: 1) by jelizondo on Wednesday February 07, @05:48AM
Quite right. I have a pure breed Border Collie and she's a fine animal but I got a second, mixed with God-knows-what, and she's wonderful. To most people they look exactly like Collies, but a little knowledge you can tell the mixed one from the pure breed.
Now character, the pure breed is smart and easy to train, the mixed one is smarter and easier to train; the pure breed can be quite aloof and the mixed one is totally in your face all day.
So far no health problems for either one, but they are still young. The pure breed is five and the mixed one is two.
Love them both.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by idiot_king on Wednesday February 07, @05:22AM (5 children)
Of all the things white people invented....
Why?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Captival on Wednesday February 07, @05:38AM (2 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dogs_in_ancient_China [wikipedia.org]
They had tiny dogs in China for tens of thousands of years, you astounding moron.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @05:50AM (1 child)
And tiny dogs are only good for punting, regardless of how long they've been bred.
What does Idiot_King's (and mine, for that matter) antipathy for tiny dogs have to do with who has been breeding them and for how long?
Or are we all supposed to just say, "well, they've been doing it for a long time, so my personal preference is irrelevant"?
I won't call you a moron, as that's quite rude. However, your rudeness, especially when accompanied by a non-sequitur, is quite astounding to me.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @05:52AM
Oops. Missed the "white people" thing.
My apologies. Carry on.
But tiny dogs are useless for anything but the grill, IMHO. MMMM...Dogs.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @05:53AM
Note that non-white people (since skin color is irrelevant to cognition) invent (or in this case, breed) stupid things too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @06:44AM
I'd like to speak to the two idiots who bred you.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 07, @06:45AM
Add it to the list..
https://www.healthline.com/health/dog-breeds-and-health-issues [healthline.com]
