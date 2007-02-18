from the a-bright-idea dept.
Spending too much time in dimly lit rooms and offices may actually change the brain's structure and hurt one's ability to remember and learn, indicates groundbreaking research by Michigan State University neuroscientists.
A new study reveals exposure to dim light might impact memory and learning. Researchers report rodents exposed to dim lighting lost 30 percent of hippocampal capacity and performed poorly on spatial tasks they had previously experienced.
The researchers studied the brains of Nile grass rats (which, like humans, are diurnal and sleep at night) after exposing them to dim and bright light for four weeks. The rodents exposed to dim light lost about 30 percent of capacity in the hippocampus, a critical brain region for learning and memory, and performed poorly on a spatial task they had trained on previously.
The rats exposed to bright light, on the other hand, showed significant improvement on the spatial task. Further, when the rodents that had been exposed to dim light were then exposed to bright light for four weeks (after a month-long break), their brain capacity – and performance on the task – recovered fully.
The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, is the first to show that changes in environmental light, in a range normally experienced by humans, leads to structural changes in the brain. Americans, on average, spend about 90 percent of their time indoors, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 07, @12:43PM (2 children)
That's a highly plastic response, full recovery in 4 weeks.
Now: is the dim light simply under-stimulating the retina leading to less downstream activity in the hippocampus? What if the rats were exposed to alternating dim and bright light? Any response from the SAD crowd, or are they all too depressed in the Northern Hemisphere this month?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @01:58PM
So, we know that dim light affects spatial tasks.
What about tasks like designing a complicated information system? Aren't there some mice who are capable of designing entire planets? Maybe we should ask them if they want to help us out nail down whether this is a gross effect or a specific effect.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 07, @06:16PM
Now we know why The Brain was always getting his devious plans to take over the world messed up. He was stuck in a low light lab and did his planning at night.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Rivenaleem on Wednesday February 07, @01:09PM (6 children)
This doesn't look good for us basement dweller types.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @01:44PM (5 children)
Gotta crank up monitor brightness control.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @02:32PM
it's dim -> crank up brightness -> no sleep -> get dumb anyway
:(
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Wednesday February 07, @02:37PM (3 children)
Yeah, I'm basically sitting in front of a collection of bright LED lights all day. How is that going to make me dumberer?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by requerdanos on Wednesday February 07, @04:45PM (1 child)
Speaking of which... We changed out all our light bulbs for LED low-energy bulbs to run lots of lights but still save on our electric bill. I know the LED bulbs can't be anywhere near the same spectrum of light provided by the Sun. So, when they are bright, do they still count as dim because of gaps in their spectrum? I wonder.
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Wednesday February 07, @06:14PM
I took a Public Administration course years ago where the professor claimed that studies have shown that blue lights increase happiness and productivity when compared with yellow lights. Despite our glowing yellow sun, the sky tends to be blue (Rayleigh scattering and all that jazz). My house is now adorned with blue LED bulbs, but I have no citations for you.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday February 07, @05:20PM
Do you run Windows?
(Score: 4, Funny) by RS3 on Wednesday February 07, @01:47PM (2 children)
"Dim Wit": Now we know the root of that cliche.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday February 07, @04:13PM
Also, low light would not make people bright or brilliant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @06:03PM
Also "Dim Bulb".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @01:57PM (5 children)
With LED bulbs, you can get more light out of your fixtures now. For example, a recessed R20 fixture used to use 50W incandescent bulbs and produce 500 lumens. Now you can get 10W LEDs that produce almost 1000 lumens in the same socket.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 07, @04:06PM (2 children)
Lumens aren't the whole story, I don't think. What is the temperature of your light? The summary doesn't mention exactly what "bright" means. For myself, I really, really hate "warm" lights. No matter the wattage, so-called "warm" lighting looks dim yellow, sometimes even reddish. I purchase my lights based on the temperature of the light. 6000k lights look like daylight. Somehow, it doesn't quite look "natural", but it's very very close to daylight lighting. 3000k and 4000k just don't cut it for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @04:58PM
The bulbs have a color temperature 2700K (from Cree). I prefer that color, because the higher temperatures feel too much like nasty fluorescent lighting. But for people who like high color temperatures, I hope the brighter bulbs will be available soon. I was under the impression that low color temperatures are the most challenging for LED manufacturers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:54PM
Agreed - I changed all my house light bulbs to the "daylight" variety and what a difference it makes. Yellow light sucks.
As far as brightness, I vary brightness as needs dictate, since my eyes get fatigued from being in front of a screen for so many hours. I also started using the "redshift" command on Linux to help reduce eyestrain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:49PM (1 child)
Note however that LEDs might have a considerably higher apparent power. And it is the apparent power that limits what you can insert into your socket (while the real power determines your energy consumption and — hopefully — what you pay to the electricity provider). This is because the truly limiting factor is the amperage, and the apparent power is simply volt times ampere. Incandescent light bulbs have an Ohmic resistance, and therefore the apparent power equals the real power. For LEDs (actually, the electronics needed to connect them to the grid) this is not necessarily the case.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @06:16PM
Not true. Often, the power factor is over 90% and I've never seen a power factor below 50%. So compare 11-20W for the LED to 50W for the incandescent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @04:29PM
My office got pretty dim lite and me C-A-T smrt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @04:34PM (7 children)
Those guys on CSI worked in the dark all the time and they were smart AF, season after season. Gil Grissom practically LIVED in the dark and that dude was a freakin' GENIUS!
(Score: 5, Interesting) by requerdanos on Wednesday February 07, @05:01PM (6 children)
Sadly, this leads actual clients to say things like "When you enlarge it just clarify it like they do on CSI." and "I'd like you to flip the picture around so we see their faces instead of their backs." And "Can you photoshop away his sweatshirt? I want to see if he has that tattoo on his arm underneath."
Presumably, a large percentage of these people simply die because they forget to breathe (go Darwin), but the portion of them that continue to live apparently do live in darkness, watch CSI, and believe that it is a documentary.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by rts008 on Wednesday February 07, @05:24PM
Your comment is a shining example of why a '+1 sad, but true' mod would be useful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:30PM
I forgot to breathe the once. It wasn't so bad. When I woke up I found myself as a rat in a bright maze.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:31PM (3 children)
Mocking the technically illiterate is always good for a laugh, but really how can we expect people with zero tech experience to sift through what is real and what's not when they see it in TV? Computers do a lot of things people regard as near magic, so with that level of expectation I'm not surprised. Now *enhance*.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday February 07, @05:55PM (1 child)
Can lack of tech experience really account for what was being described though? It seems to me it's more intellectual laziness. A refusal to think critically and pause to analyze a concept.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 07, @06:23PM
With things like X-Ray, Infrared, and Lasers, I'm not so sure that we can just expect someone to "get it". For all they know the new security cameras are just better than the old ones. So, you can zoom in and extrapolate things. https://www.xkcd.com/605/ [xkcd.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by requerdanos on Wednesday February 07, @07:54PM
The line is fuzzy, but there's a line. Joining the things I mentioned over on the "dumb" side of that line are also gems such as the following.
"Demolition crew? Labor cost?? That was stupid! Why didn't you just make it disappear like David Copperfield did on TV?"
"Food costs? Ridiculous! Why don't the restaurants just use something like a replicator? I'm not paying."
"What do you mean you can't do it? You're the expert! Besides, I saw them do it on TV" --Worst one. Because I am the expert, *I* tell *you* whether something is possible on your budget or in your universe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:51PM
What is hippocampal capacity? It sounds like a poorly defined term. But the article is paywalled so who knows?
With no light, there would obviously be a huge drop in spatial task performance. So it's not really surprising that 20x less light had a measurable impact. The low light level of 50 lux is pretty dim, like a dim parking garage.
As a counterpoint to the headline, I often feel that closing my eyes helps with abstract thinking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:01PM
Come into the light!