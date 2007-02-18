from the finding-out-what-you're-made-of dept.
Pocket-Size Nanopore Device Sequences Entire Human Genome
Researchers have assembled the entire human genome using a nanopore sequencer, according to a study published today (January 29) in Nature Biotechnology [open, DOI: 10.1038/nbt.4060] [DX]. Using a pocket-size device, dubbed MinION, the team was able to fill 12 gaps in the sequenced human genome by achieving reads of DNA sequences nearly one million bases in length—the longest to date.
Also at BBC.
Nanopore sequencing and assembly of a human genome with ultra-long reads (linked above)
We report the sequencing and assembly of a reference genome for the human GM12878 Utah/Ceph cell line using the MinION (Oxford Nanopore Technologies) nanopore sequencer. 91.2 Gb of sequence data, representing ∼30× theoretical coverage, were produced. Reference-based alignment enabled detection of large structural variants and epigenetic modifications. De novo assembly of nanopore reads alone yielded a contiguous assembly (NG50 ∼3 Mb). We developed a protocol to generate ultra-long reads (N50 > 100 kb, read lengths up to 882 kb). Incorporating an additional 5× coverage of these ultra-long reads more than doubled the assembly contiguity (NG50 ∼6.4 Mb). The final assembled genome was 2,867 million bases in size, covering 85.8% of the reference. Assembly accuracy, after incorporating complementary short-read sequencing data, exceeded 99.8%. Ultra-long reads enabled assembly and phasing of the 4-Mb major histocompatibility complex (MHC) locus in its entirety, measurement of telomere repeat length, and closure of gaps in the reference human genome assembly GRCh38.
Previously: The MinION - Genome Sequencing in a Handheld Device
A MARC in the Silicon: Sequencing E. coli with the MinION
Update: Sequencing That Stimulates the Sensors, and MinION Q&A Responses
Related: 3D Genome Assembly Could Create a Human Reference Genome for Under $10,000
[Editor's Comment: This article might sound a bit like a soyvertisement but it has been submitted by one of our community and someone who is well qualified in his field - David Eccles from the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research in New Zealand. It is interesting to read about what is considered currently to be state of the art in field genome sequencing.]
On the 14th and 15th of May, 2015, Oxford Nanopore Technologies held their inaugural nanopore sequencing conference, London Calling. The conference was set up to inform people about the current progress of Oxford Nanopore's first sequencing device, the muesli bar-sized, USB-powered MinION. Over 250 people were in attendance at the conference, representing 35 countries, including two from New Zealand: Nicole Moore from Environmental Science and Research, and David Eccles from the Malaghan Insititute of Medical Research. Over the course of two days, these attendees discovered how the MinION is quietly turning the world of sequencing inside out.
Everything needed for sample preparation and sequencing can fit into a single piece of checked luggage on an airplane. The MinION is robust enough to make it across unsealed roads to remote parts of Africa, where it has been used for sequencing on-location during the Ebola outbreak. The MinION has also been put through its paces for tracking the traffic of organisms. Detection at the species level can be achieved in under 20 minutes of sequencing, and very subtle changes for the same species from different origins can be identified in less than an hour.
Clive Brown, Chief Technical Officer for Oxford Nanopore Technologies, gave a brief summary of what is to come in the near future of nanopore sequencing:
- A fast mode for sequencing, allowing a human genome to be sequenced with high reliability in a 2-day run.
- An improved Mk II sequencer, with six time the throughput and six times the run time of the first sequencer.
- A clip-on sample preparation laboratory (Voltrax), allowing preparation and sequencing directly from blood in 20 minutes.
- Time-based pricing, reducing the minimum cost of a single-molecule sequencing run to $50.
- A 48-cell desktop sequencing device (PromethION) that can produce over 6 terabases of sequence per day, making sample preparation time the slowest part of the sequencing process.
I am part of an international team of researchers who have been exploring the capabilities of the MinION Sequencer, the MinION Analysis and Reference Consortium (MARC). Our first paper on this exploration has just been published in f1000 Research. Five separate labs carried out four sequencing runs each of the same strain of E. coli, and a few more labs helped to analyse the results. If you're interested in seeing what this technology is capable of (or at least, what it was capable of about 6 months ago), check out the paper here, or download the data here.
The Oxford Nanopore MinION is a small DNA sequencer that plugs into the USB port of a laptop and sequences DNA by measuring changes in an electric current as the sequence is passed through one of 4096 pores in the sequencing device. These electrical signals are combined into events that describe the movement of a single base, and the events are then base-called to generate DNA sequences.
The MinION sequencer is almost entirely electronic, stripping away everything that makes existing DNA sequencing technologies big, heavy, slow and expensive. This has meant that the MinION is uniquely able to be used in remote areas where other sequencers just can't reach: sequencing Ebola on-site in Africa, sequencing the DNA of small frogs in the Amazon rainforest, and more recently sequencing DNA in NASA's vomit comet.
Previously: The MinION - Genome Sequencing in a Handheld Device
You may recall that I did a TEDxWellington talk about two months ago. My talk was about sequencing on the Oxford Nanopore MinION. The video of this talk has now been edited and is available on the TEDx Youtube Channel.
Although I haven't explicitly said it in the talk, this is a live demonstration of DNA sequencing, and possibly the first such demonstration outside ones done by Oxford Nanopore Technologies. I spend the first half of the talk stalling for time while the initial QC finished, and then a bit of time after data analysis (i.e. a BLAST search) discussing where we could be heading.
To give a bit of an idea of the challenges involved in doing this, all my equipment for sequencing (excluding laptop) was brought to the venue the day before (for the dress rehearsal) in a 30cm polystyrene cube.
On arrival at the venue, I stored the ONT reagents in a freezer in the nearby kitchenette, and prepared the flow cell about half an hour before my talk. In my lab I had prepared two tubes with pre-mixed reagents (one with library + water + running buffer; one with fuel mix), so I was able to use a fine-nozzle pasteur pipette to do the final mixing and loading onto the flow cell.
I had a slightly flakey USB connection on the MinION, so couldn't start the run off-stage (it was very sensitive to bumping). Despite starting the run during the video prior to my talk, I still had a bit less run time than the 5 minutes I had planned for, so had to tweak my presentation a bit to fit the end of the QC step into my talk.
The sequencing run was carried out using a laptop I had purchased for $900 NZD and set up a couple of weeks prior to the conference. Sequencing was done from battery power only, using the WiFi connection because the wired connection was being used for conference live streaming -- this might be the reason why called sequences took a little longer than a couple of minutes to download onto the laptop. The dress rehearsal the day before was the first time I'd carried out a sequencing run on that particular laptop, and made me aware that the screen resolution was less than the recommended minimum requirements from ONT.
Despite everything that happened, I don't think any of the audience were aware that I had any problems with my run (apart from needing to use my dress-rehearsal backup sequences), which aligns very nicely with the themes of trust and secrecy for this year's conference.
For those interested in looking at the actual reads from that run, I've put the "pass" reads into a dropbox folder.
If you want a little low-hanging-fruit programming project to work on, then you can have a look at improving the recently published open source base callers:
- DeepNano (Neural network basecaller): Deep Recurrent Neural Networks for Base Calling in MinION Nanopore Reads; Vladimír Boža et al., Comenius University
- Nanocall (HMM basecaller): An Open Source Basecaller for Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Data; Matei David et al., Ontario Institute for Cancer Research and University of Toronto
Scientists have used a new technique called 3D genome assembly to sequence the genome of a mosquito that can carry the Zika virus:
A team spanning Baylor College of Medicine, Rice University, Texas Children's Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard has developed a new way to sequence genomes, which can assemble the genome of an organism, entirely from scratch, dramatically cheaper and faster. While there is much excitement about the so-called "$1000 genome" in medicine, when a doctor orders the DNA sequence of a patient, the test merely compares fragments of DNA from the patient to a reference genome. The task of generating a reference genome from scratch is an entirely different matter; for instance, the original human genome project took 10 years and cost $4 billion. The ability to quickly and easily generate a reference genome from scratch would open the door to creating reference genomes for everything from patients to tumors to all species on earth. Today in Science, the multi-institutional team reports a method -- called 3D genome assembly -- that can create a human reference genome, entirely from scratch, for less than $10,000.
To illustrate the power of 3D genome assembly, the researchers have assembled the 1.2 billion letter genome of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries the Zika virus, producing the first end-to-end assembly of each of its three chromosomes. The new genome will enable scientists to better combat the Zika outbreak by identifying vulnerabilities in the mosquito that the virus uses to spread.
[...] "Our method is quite different from traditional genome assembly," said Olga Dudchenko, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Genome Architecture at Baylor College of Medicine, who led the research. "Several years ago, our team developed an experimental approach that allows us to determine how the 2-meter-long human genome folds up to fit inside the nucleus of a human cell. In this new study, we show that, just as these folding maps trace the contour of the genome as it folds inside the nucleus, they can also guide us through the sequence itself."
By carefully tracing the genome as it folds, the team found that they could stitch together hundreds of millions of short DNA reads into the sequences of entire chromosomes. Since the method only uses short reads, it dramatically reduces the cost of de novo genome assembly, which is likely to accelerate the use of de novo genomes in the clinic. "Sequencing a patient's genome from scratch using 3D assembly is so inexpensive that it's comparable in cost to an MRI," said Dudchenko, who also is a fellow at Rice University's Center for Theoretical Biological Physics. "Generating a de novo genome for a sick patient has become realistic."
De novo assembly of the Aedes aegypti genome using Hi-C yields chromosome-length scaffolds (DOI: 10.1126/science.aal3327) (DX)
