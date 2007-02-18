from the control-your-scripts dept.
As if there aren't enough ways to attack a WordPress site, an Israeli researcher has published details of how almost anyone can launch a denial of service (DoS) attack against almost any WordPress with just one computer. That, he suggests, is almost 30% of all websites on the internet.
The attack uses the vulnerability associated with CVE-2018-6389. The CVE database, at the time of writing, has no details, marking it only as 'reserved' for future use. Details, however, can be found in a Barak Tawily blog post published Monday. It is an abuse of the WordPress load-scripts.php function, which exists to allow administrators/web designers to improve website performance by combining multiple JavaScript files into a single request at the server end.
[...] Tawily goes on to show that mitigation isn't really that difficult if you know what to do (which many WordPress users do not). He "forked WordPress project and patched it so no one but authenticated users can access the load-*.php files, without actually harming the wp-login.php file functionality." He goes further to provide a bash script that modifies the relevant files to mitigate the vulnerability.
Source: http://www.securityweek.com/one-computer-can-knock-almost-any-wordpress-site-offline
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Wednesday February 07, @03:42PM (4 children)
... a colleague crashed our outlook server by emailing a massively recursively zipped file to himself. The email server crashed while trying to check the file for viruses. Nowadays of course that would probably be called "hacking" and result in a few years in jail (maybe only if the zip file was sent to a TLA).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by rts008 on Wednesday February 07, @05:17PM (3 children)
Ah yes, the old 'compression bomb' trick.
I used to enjoy playing with these until one caused me to get a nasty letter from one of those 'let us probe your system for vulnerabilities' websites. (circa 1999-2000, IIRC)
I had forgotten about a honeypot surprise on a storage drive the probing found, and triggered. They claimed it took them down, and offline for two days until back-ups could be restored. I was not impressed with their security, to have been affected by something like that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @06:25PM (2 children)
We had three similar ones on our website for awhile in an attempt to slow people scanning. First was a Billion-Laughs XML file, second was a mess of files with tons of small iframes with their own iframes to 5 layers deep, and the third was a JavaScript file that would "deminify" into a massive dynamically generated file, which inserted all sorts of things into the DOM.
(Score: 3, Funny) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 07, @07:21PM (1 child)
I'm a proponent of 1162261467 laughs instead, in general, costing 57+19L, as often L<1, or the 1073741824 laughs attack, costing 60+15L, when L's 1.
I guess I've lost almost everyone at this stage. I'll take my meds, I seem to be having a tern...
I guess I've lost almost everyone at this stage. I'll take my meds, I seem to be having a tern...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday February 07, @04:01PM
Take a look at a wordpress site sometime. Any of them. View source.
The problem isn't the number of files, it's the number of lines of clunky at best, often byzantine and likely harmful, scripting they sneak into the simplest of documents.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:25PM (4 children)
it only takes one person to fuck something up without even trying.
saying a computer can do it is just assumed to be normal since the 80s.
One computer can mess up a mail merge and send the same invite 1400 times to the same person due to teh same address label being printed, etc... numerous examples of that.
just saying that one computer can push a config change is like saying admins do their jobs like it was the late 90s on an ethernet network.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 07, @05:39PM (2 children)
So, you don't use ethernet on your network? Even my Point-to-Point Wireless + Wireless router has an ethernet cable from the point-to-point antenna to my router.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:19PM (1 child)
Are you nuts, old man? No one uses ethernet any more. It's completely unnecessary. We all use SDN on VMs and containers which makes *all* hardware completely unnecessary.
Hardware is dead and gone. No one uses it any more, unless they're dinosaurs. What are you, like 40? Sheesh!
*This message brought to you with the generous support of The TechnoMoron Alliance For Tech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:40PM
im wrote the comment about one person being all it takes to fuck something up.
where did i say there was no ethernet on modern networks? i said that even in the 90s, it was possible. i cited ethernet specifically since one server could push via broadcast or multicast and fuck up a bunch of things at once. token ring was used at the time too and couldn't get fucked up in the same way, but you could still try by getting a token to ethernet bridge to send over broadcasts into the ring and fuck things up that way
and yeah you young people and your emulated wireless token ring clouds! try to run qos on token ring even though its supported via the commands! i dare you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:20PM
I think the point is that this is a DOS not a DDOS. The latter requires more resources to exploit and is harder to defend against, the first is a serious flaw that shouldn't exist.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @07:29PM
From TFS:
IIUC, once a vulnerability has been reported, Mitre generally assigns a CVE ID and "reserves" it for that vulnerability until they obtain and have time to include relevant data (usually including specifics of the vulnerability as well as sample exploits). As of this message (7 Feb 2018, 1924 GMT), Mitre appears to have added information about the vulnerability [mitre.org].
The US National Vulnerability Database [nist.gov] *sometimes* has information sooner than the CVE database.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 07, @07:30PM (1 child)
This is a better one - input validation error causes bug tracker to get knickers in a twist: https://securityboulevard.com/2018/02/how-we-found-exploited-a-layer-7-dos-attack-on-fogbugz/
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 07, @07:39PM
Or have a hash of each component (so can include versioning), and create a [[zobrist hash]] of the combination in the request. Then have a cache mapping that zobrist hash onto an on-demand cache. (This falls to the randomly-changing-request hack, of course, but you can mitigate against that by actually working out what combinations you're prepared to serve and white-listing them - oh my, that might require effort, we're not prepared to expend effort!)
That technique's (tm) (c) and (p) me, they may not use it. Because fuck Wordpress, who cause, or at least enable, so much shit on the internet.
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.