UK 'could adopt Norway recycling system'
A Scandinavian system for recycling bottles is thought likely to be adopted in the UK. Advisers to government say the schemes have massively reduced plastic litter in the environment and seas. And a ministerial delegation has been to Norway to see if the UK should copy an industry-led scheme that recycles 98% of bottles. In the UK, figures show that only around half of all plastic bottles get recycled.
Norway claims to offer the most cost-efficient way of tackling plastic litter. The Norwegian government decided the best method would be to put a tax on every bottle that's not recycled - then leave the operating details of the scheme up to business.
It works like this: the consumer pays a deposit on every bottle, from 10p to 25p depending on size. They return it empty and post it into a machine which reads the barcode and produces a coupon for the deposit. If the careless consumer has left liquid in the bottle, the machine eats it anyway - but hands the deposit to the shopkeeper who'll need to empty the bottle.
Similar schemes are in operation in other Nordic nations, Germany, and some states in the US and Canada.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:01PM (10 children)
Same thing in Finland, although i don't know about the "leave liquid, lose deposit" thing. In here the new thin plastic bottles and cans are crushed immediately, so any liquid would just fall out. Older bottles with thick plastic could have that i guess.
I've actually returned bottles/cans to a shop in NY couple of times. I've been wondering why other shops (even in NY it was the only shop that had it that i know of) in USA don't have them, even though the bottles and cans do have that deposit. Although there are people collecting those bottles, so i guess they know where to take them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:41PM (3 children)
Those machines are quite common in Michigan, but we've got a $0.10 deposit on cans/bottles so a huge portion of them come back to the store. I want to say it's something like 90% of the bottles/cans come back, but I can't remember where I heard that number. At that rate, having a machine count them makes sense.
At $0.05, it just isn't worth it to bring them in for many people. That's doubly true if you're in a city where stuff is more expensive to begin with. Why bother with a machine if returns are rare in the first place?
(Score: 1) by starvingboy on Wednesday February 07, @07:12PM
The $.10 Michigan deposit bought me a lot of candy as a kid. We'd scrounge all OVER the place for cans and bottles. Some even had the pull-tab tops, but if you mixed 'em in with a few other cans, the clerk would overlook it and give you a dime anyway.
It kept things tidy, and gave kids pocket money. Win/Win.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 07, @07:14PM
I noticed recently the number of states where there is a deposit has been steadily dropping, as curbside recycling programs expand state wide. I've lived in states which tried the fee method, and everybody hated it, especially the retailers who had to put up with people dragging in bags of poorly cleaned plastics/glass/cans into their clean stores. It was largely an under-funded mandate and nobody liked it.
The culture of recycling is slowly taking over, but the success rate varies dramatically around the country.
We are quibbling about where the sorting is done. And to a lesser extent, who pays. Because recycling is not cost effective when all costs are considered.
The quaint idea that recycling pays for itself is about as bogus as saying prisons turning out model citizens. There is just no market for this stuff.
Where I now live there is mandatory curbside recycling county wide, and I think this applies to most counties in the state except the really rural farm areas. (You can opt out, but then you have to haul your own recyclables, because trash pickup won't accept them). The recycling extends to everything, un-sorted, glass, plastic, metals, paper, cardboard.
The sorting is moved to the back end, (post consumer) because the consumer side is horrible at this, even with the best of intentions. I'm not convinced a row of machines accepting only specific recyclables and rejecting others is any better than bulk recycle to automated separation/sort facilities. Its just more fiddling with who sorts and who pays.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:30PM
Yeah i only took those cans and bottles there couple of times, cause it was a little bit out of the way, so i didn't want to drive there too much. But the sites i've been to, you could probably make 50-200 USD a week just collecting the cans and bottles and if you were smart, just ask people to put them in a different container and you wouldn't have to dumpster dive. Easy money!
As i have always taken the cans and bottles back to shops, it just horrifies and saddens me that places like California it's seems so impossible and how much plastic and aluminium is just taken to dumps and thrown to ocean just because there are no collection machines around.
(Score: 4, Informative) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 07, @06:22PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:10PM
In Michigan there was a similar change. It cleaned up a lot of paper trash too. There was enormous opposition initially to deposits on cans and bottles, people screamed "communism", "socialism", and other misguided epithets. I saw almost a fist fight over it in Ohio. between middle aged people. Before the Bottle Bill [bottlebill.org] took effect, the roads we lined with all kinds of trash. There was all kinds of paper trash, too, especially once fast food became part of the culture. Obviously there were plenty of bottles and cans. These were the tough cans, too, not the squishy kind there are now. When you needed targets for plinking, every week there were already fresh cans and bottles. It was just a matter of walking a stretch of road and collecting for 10 minutes.
That changed rapidly once there was a sizable deposit on both cans and bottles. The surprising thing was that the paper trash also almost entirely disappeared from the roadsides, at least in comparison to how they had been before. At events it changed quickly, too. For a few months, some clever people figured out that they could volunteer to clean arenas and such. People were still in the habit of dropping their used containers on the floor. Teams filled up many large trashbags at each event. At the beginning it was very big money at big events, but once word got out, that tapered off to nothing quickly. Within a year there were basically no containers left behind at any even large or small. However, that was way back when it was actually allowed to bring your own refreshements.
It worked well and if I had my way, there'd be similar deposits on cigarette filters.
tldr: people started cleaning up their own trash, not just the stuff with deposits
(Score: 1) by Rich26189 on Wednesday February 07, @07:19PM (3 children)
In Massachusetts (northeastern US) many of the larger super markets have the machines that accept recyclable bottles and cans; crushes them and prints out a receipt. The receipt is then taken into the store proper where it can be 'cashed in'. The recycling machines are usually in a small enclosed space adjacent to but separate from the store entrance itself, I think that has something to do with keeping 'dirty' recyclables separate from the food you're about to buy. While it's possible that some bottle and cans wouldn't be accepted I've not heard that this is an issue.
In the US the deposit on bottles and cans varies by state and is printed on the label. Buy that product in one state and you'll pay the deposit, buy it in another and you won't. We shop in both Mass (deposit) and New Hampshire (no deposit) but don't pay attention to the deposit thing since our town has a pretty good recycling program which we use. There, I've signaled my virtue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:49PM (2 children)
Michigan, Massachusetts (even if impossible to pronounce), lots of Finns there. Never been to either one, but nice to know that it's not that bad everywhere in USA. I wouldn't mind visiting both of those states. Not that i would'be minded visiting Minnesota last Sunday, wink wink.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:04PM (1 child)
If and when you visit Massachusetts, look out for the Massholes [bostonglobe.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:20PM
Uhm, worse drivers than in California? Hard to believe.
(Score: 1, Troll) by idiot_king on Wednesday February 07, @05:13PM
Another subtle way of reducing physical currency little by little.
I like it.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Wednesday February 07, @05:14PM (5 children)
In Canada, I've never seen a 'machine' to return bottles to. But its generally the same system, you pay a 'deposit' when you purchase, and you get a refund when you take the bottle back to a recylcer. Pretty much every non-dairy beverage container has a deposit... bottles, cans, tetra paks, and juice boxes, and has for decades now.
Around here the homeless have a bit of a cottage industry grabbing recycleables. Its actually a problem in some areas, as they'll tresspas and root through garbage bins and even break into locked dumpster rooms etc and they'll make a mess looking for recyclables they can cash in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @05:23PM (3 children)
So where exactly do you return them to or does no one except homeless bother, like in states?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Wednesday February 07, @05:38PM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday February 07, @05:42PM
Last I knew, you just took them to the dump and they had facilities there for that. One place for recyclables, and one place for trash. I haven't actually done it, but I'm pretty sure that's how it works.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Snow on Wednesday February 07, @07:37PM
There are buildings all over the place (I have 3 that are each about 5 mins away from my house) that will accept the returns. You just dump all your cans and bottles on a table and they sort and count them for you. At the end, they usually give you a slip of paper to take to the cashier who gives you your money. These are dedicated places -- all they do is bottle returns.
I have a corner of the garage for cans. I stack them up until I have between $50 and $100 worth, then take them all in at once.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday February 07, @05:45PM
In Alberta, dairy is included in the deposit system.
All beverage containers up to, and including 1L are 10 cents, over 1L is 25 cents. Even 1.36L cans of tomato juice are 25 cent deposit.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Wednesday February 07, @05:51PM
MIT had machines that would give you your full deposit back 30 years ago.
I did a quick look around the Bay Area, and I didn't see any recycling place that you'd get 1/2
of your deposit back.
I can see now why the homeless are the only people who would waste their time with this.
And, I also noticed that dumpster scavanging is ILLEGAL here.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday February 07, @06:10PM (1 child)
If the Market wanted to solve the plastic bottle problem it wouldn't have invented Scandawegian Socialist Liberal Left Metropolitan Elite Fascist Progressive...
Sorry, what was I saying?
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday February 07, @06:27PM
Clearly the market doesn't.
In fact, the market is a big fan of negative externalities. Someone-else's-problems are free.
(Score: 1) by RedIsNotGreen on Wednesday February 07, @06:18PM (3 children)
I've seen machines like this in the U.S., and they're kind of shit. If the barcode doesn't scan or isn't recognized, the machine rejects the bottle. You end up bringing a bag of 20 bottles to the machine and only getting a few of them accepted. I'd still rather go to a store where a human in customer service will quickly count them and give me my dollar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:09PM (1 child)
Had that experience in NYS. Come to the store with a bag full of sticky beer bottles and coke cans, and half of them are arbitrarily rejected by the machine, leaving you to pick out the sticky bottle again and doing something with it. I guess I just left them next to the machine?
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 07, @07:23PM
How does a beer bottle get sticky?
Never mind, I don't want to know.
But you bring up a good point. Even with diligent curbside recycling, consumers are expected to clean the items, maybe a quick rinse, maybe with soap. The (sometimes hot) water costs alone exceed the return on deposit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:50PM
The machines can be good, no surprise there. Where I live (pop 100k) we have those machines in every supermarket, usually more than one. All that is required of you is you put the items bottom first, which is kinda silly. But the machines are fast and scan very well. I think they should increase the deposit to increase return rates. Or maybe come up with another scheme without deposit but where instead you would be fined for not returning the items.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 07, @07:03PM
Consumers put their trash (sometimes with recyclables mixed in, sometimes separated) out in the street the night before trash pickup.
Entrepreneurs (I'm sure they're quite well off, they just dress poorly as they're dealing with rubbish) come down the streets and remove any bottles/cans that can be redeemed for the US$0.05 deposit, as well as anything else they find "of value." Unfortunately, a few are less diligent about replacing the actual rubbish back into the bags after removing the bottles/cans.
I'm guessing these folks drive fancy cars and live in big houses, because diligence and hard work (and rooting though the trash of others is definitely hard work) will *always* make you rich in the this country.
As I keep hearing, the only ones who are poor are lazy and shiftless, which is why they're parasites. If those lazy scum would just work hard like those millionaires who make sure our bottles and cans were recycled, we wouldn't have any poverty. Amirite?
[Apparently, some folks around here have zero sense of humor or are too dumb to understand sarcasm when they read it. Just so those folks know, there's snark throughout the above post. And you're welcome.]
