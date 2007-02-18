18/02/07/066236 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 07, @06:13PM
from the do-they-have-barbeque-flavor? dept.
from the do-they-have-barbeque-flavor? dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Ampere, a new chip company run by former Intel president Renee James, came out of stealth today with a brand-new highly efficient Arm-based server chip targeted at hyperscale data centers.
The company's first chip is a custom core Armv8-A 64-bit server operating at up to 3.3 GHz with 1TB of memory at a power envelope of 125 watts. Although James was not ready to share pricing, she promised that the chip would offer unsurpassed price/performance that would exceed any high performance computing chip out there.
The company has a couple of other products in the works as well, which it will unveil in the future.
Source: TechCrunch
Former Intel President Launches New Chip Company With Backing From Carlyle Group | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 12 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 07, @06:52PM (2 children)
What's the core count? How does it beat Xeons, Epyc, and other ARM server chips (such as the 48-core Qualcomm Centriq)?
The story also implies that this unreleased ARM chip is affected by Spectre:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:10PM
She screamed. Oh, she screamed. In response, the sound of little boys cheering was heard. Chairs. A tile floor. A chalk board. It was a classroom.
The man was vigorously moving his hips and slamming his fist into the woman's face. It might be more accurate to say that he could stop neither his fists nor his hips. The woman screamed for help. However, the children only cheered. Rather than caring about the woman's well-being, it would be more accurate to say that the boys were actively cheering for her demise.
Every time the fist collided with the woman, mankind took a microscopic step forward towards a future where men's rights were respected. The children knew this, which is why they were so excited. A bright future awaited them.
When silence finally descended upon the woman, the children could no longer contain their excitement. Endless cheers and clapping were heard from within the classroom. The woman's motion had been completely replaced by the children's desire for freedom.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 07, @08:27PM
It doesn't necessarily have to beat Xeons. It just needs to have reasonable performance, and a lower cost to achieve the same level of performance as the Xeon. The foregoing statement only holds true for applications where you have LOTS of chips1.
It probably does need to beat Centriq, or come close. Again, cost, both initial capital, and operational, and floor space square meter costs do matter.
1eg, not a desktop, where it simply is not acceptable to replace one chip with, say two chips, or 8 cores with 16 cores. Single thread performance matters. But not as much for large cluster applications where you simply tell Kubernetes to add a few hundred extra nodes to service your workload.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Wednesday February 07, @07:01PM
I am reminded of Qualcomm's new ARM chip for the datacenter, the Centriq 2400: https://www.anandtech.com/show/12025/qualcomm-launches-48core-centriq-for-1995-arm-servers-for-cloud-native-applications [anandtech.com]
However, the Centriq is 48 cores at 2.6Ghz, while this Ampere chip is 3.3Ghz with no comment on number of cores. Perhaps they are targeting different market segments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @07:45PM
Would like to know shopping list:
Single thread/core performance relative to other options
Number of cores, cache sizes, multicore and memory performance.
Status on current spec exec security issues
Mystical marketing, or open access to the actual hardware extra firmware story
Cost, including ease of integration into a motherboard
Attitude towards errata sheet. (Significance of bugs and openness of where they are.)
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:01PM (1 child)
oh great, just what the world needs. more slaveware.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:15PM
For now, it's going to take Big Corps and the hordes of consumers to fund the development of advanced computing technology that will ultimately become available even to the individual.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday February 07, @08:08PM (4 children)
I have a Friendly Arm NanoPC-T3, which is based around an 8-core Armv8 64-bit operating at up to 1.4 GHz. I have "FriendlyCore aarch64" (which is based on ubuntu) installed on it. I would tell you how fast it is, but the word "fast" does not apply here; I would have to tell you how slow it is. And the answer is pretty darned slow.
So, it concerns me when an apparently similar chip, albeit with higher clock speed ("2.4 x as fast?"), is touted as having qualities such as "unsurpassed price/performance that would exceed any high performance computing chip out there."
Unless they have made some quantum leaps, and I sincerely hope they have; I would welcome a unit to review (hint hint), it would have to be almost free to have better price/performance than a ho-hum average AMD FX/Zen or Intel Xeon.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Wednesday February 07, @08:18PM (1 child)
I have no interest in price/performance anymore. Whatever it is, it is. I'm extremely interested in price/security/openness. How open is the architecture? Are there any blobs anywhere? Is there a security chip like the Intel ME? If so, do I have access to the source code? Can I compile my own security engine to run on this dedicated security processor?
Those are the questions I have now. I would build a system today with far less power than the bleeding edge processors out there, but all the security we want and need. I firmly believe now that security can ONLY be obtained with full and absolute transparency. No security is obtained through obscurity of the methods and processes.
Intel and AMD can both do whatever the hell they want, but the first company to deliver the security we truly need will start getting a lot of orders. Even if they're lower on the performance/feature totem pole.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday February 07, @08:40PM
This is a truism; I think the love of "management engine" type controls is of control-freak large IT departments in large organizations.
If I wanted to reboot remote computers, I would install a small singleboard computer that could electronically press the reset button. If I wanted to change their bios remotely, I don't know what I would do beyond hiring someone to trudge over there and poke through the BIOS, admittedly, but a technical solution I'd approve would definitely not involve malware buried deeper even than your average rootkit.
As usual, my requirements and desires do not sync with those of the market at large. And this time, even simple, proven knowledge like "no security in obscurity" isn't standing in the way.
I wish I could say this dogmatically, but I have some emotional need for speed. Perhaps I will grow out of it, but I doubt it.
A RISC V development board is $1000 and a basic RISC V workstation motherboard from Raptor/Talos is $2500 and up. My entire day-to-day workstation--a Ryzen R7-1700X system tricked out with SSDs and 24GB RAM--cost less than either of these boards alone.
I did source my small-board systems based on the criteria of "no-binary-blobs*", "must-run-unmodified-free-software*," and ended up buying the NanoPC T3 and two Olimex Olinuxino Lime 2 boards. (The Olinuxinos boot and run with no binary blob but the free driver for their GPU is only rudimentary. That was fine with me as I run them headless anyway.)
If I won the (sweepstakes|lottery|etc) I'd ditch the Ryzen for one of those Talos boards when/if they ever come available.
--------------------
* Both criteria that the inexplicably popular "raspberry pi" series of devices fail to meet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 07, @08:21PM
I'm guessing that the problem is that your cores are starved.
Your software (Linux scheduler, individual programs, etc.) isn't using multiple cores optimally.
The hardware (cache layout, busses, storage devices) isn't supply the cores with data optimally.
You can do a lot with 1 core at 1.4 Ghz; you can do a lot more with 8 of them.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday February 07, @08:28PM
Those octo-core cpu's with slow single channel memory are a joke. They shouldn't even exist.