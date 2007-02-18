from the but-does-it-know-the-rules? dept.
Let's use Darpa's fact sheet as our main source - https://www.darpa.mil/program/anti-submarine-warfare-continuous-trail-unmanned-vessel
The Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV) is developing an unmanned vessel optimized to robustly track quiet diesel electric submarines. The program is structured around three primary goals:
Explore the performance potential of a surface platform conceived from concept to field demonstration under the premise that a human is never intended to step aboard at any point in its operating cycle. As a result, a new design paradigm emerges with reduced constraints on conventional naval architecture elements such as layout, accessibility, crew support systems, and reserve buoyancy. The objective is to generate a vessel design that exceeds state-of-the art platform performance to provide propulsive overmatch against diesel electric submarines at a fraction of their size and cost.
Advance unmanned maritime system autonomy to enable independently deploying systems capable of missions spanning thousands of kilometers of range and months of endurance under a sparse remote supervisory control model. This includes autonomous compliance with maritime laws and conventions for safe navigation, autonomous system management for operational reliability, and autonomous interactions with an intelligent adversary.
Demonstrate the capability of the ACTUV system to use its unique characteristics to employ non-conventional sensor technologies that achieve robust continuous track of the quietest submarine targets over their entire operating envelope.
While the ACTUV program is focused on demonstrating the ASW tracking capability in this configuration, the core platform and autonomy technologies are broadly extendable to underpin a wide range of missions and configurations for future unmanned naval vessels.
Several photos here, including a single shot of an interior passageway - http://www.businessinsider.com/sea-hunter-us-navy-actuv-darpa-2018-2/#it-can-also-operate-by-itself-over-a-long-distance-without-refueling-this-vessel-can-go-from-california-to-hawaii-and-back-dejaco-said-12
Arguably, the best write up here - https://www.digitaltrends.com/cool-tech/darpa-officially-christens-the-actuv-in-portland/
Official DARPA video on Youtube - https://youtu.be/gvzmxZkAbUM
At the time of submission, wikipedia hasn't been updated to reflect the transfer of the ship from DARPA to the Navy - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sea_Hunter
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 08, @01:06AM (2 children)
How long until it's hacked?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 08, @02:02AM (1 child)
We could start a hacking pool. It's kinda open ended, we sell chances by the month? Winner take all, or two runners-up get a share of the pool?
If I were a betting man, my bet would be, some US school kids do it within two years. Non-US entities take a little longer - maybe five years. The only reason for the separate time lines is, California kids can probably make accidental contact, from beaches, or boats. Non-US entities will have to find the ship, and get close enough to initiate contact. UNLESS, of course, they hack the ship's main communication channels - but that's all encrypted, right?

(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 08, @02:15AM
Certain foreigners may have the advantage of controlling pre-compromised components.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 08, @01:19AM (2 children)
So what you're telling me is that no seamen will be killed when the drone collides with a container ship?

(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @01:46AM
Or is sunk on the high seas as a hazard to navigation, or seized under maritime salvage laws?

(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 08, @02:03AM
True, that, but the drone ship isn't going to sleep at the wheel.
