From TorrentFreak:
VideoLAN, the team behind the VLC media player, recently revealed that they turned down several tens of millions of euros to bundle their software with advertising. The same cannot be said of third-party developers cloning VLC for profit, however. An ad-supported clone discovered on Google Play has a staggering five to ten million downloads and breaches VLC's GPL license, yet Google refuses to take it down.
[...] Aside from its incredible functionality, VLC (operated by the VideoLAN non-profit) has won the hearts of Internet users for other key reasons, not least its commitment to being free and open source software. While it's true to say that VLC doesn't cost a penny, the term 'free' actually relates to the General Public License (GPL) under which it's distributed.
[...] Since VLC is extremely popular and just about as 'free' as software can get, people get extremely defensive when they perceive that a third-party is benefiting from the software without adhering to the terms of the generous GPL license. That was the case beginning a few hours ago when veteran Reddit user MartinVanBallin pointed out a piece of software on the Google Play Store.
"They took VLC, put in ads, didn't attribute VLC or follow the open source license, and they're using Media Player Classics icon," MartinVanBallin wrote.
Update: The app is no longer on Google Play.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:22AM
Google loves fakes of popular apps. The fakes push more adverts to users than the original apps.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 08, @01:39AM
"Be evil"
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 1) by Laci on Thursday February 08, @01:44AM (1 child)
I mean it seriously. After they refuse to act in a timely manner, they are liable for willful contributory copyright infringement. If the clone is downloaded in the US, Google may be on the hook for $150000/download.
Google used to be the least evil of all the evil big corporations, but those days are slowly (or fast, depending on your feelings) going the way of the dodo :-(.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @02:00AM
Can a non-profit foundation afford to sue Google (and lose)?
Luckily, it appears the stuff has been removed.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2, Informative) by koick on Thursday February 08, @01:46AM (2 children)
By the time I saw this article yesterday both linked apps it's complaining about were already taken down. And, indeed the article at the end says it's been removed.
Thanks, edited.
Thanks, edited.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday February 08, @02:10AM
I saw either that same app or a copy of it the last time I downloaded the real VLC from Google Play and that would have been 6 months ago at least.
I'm sure it gets removed regularly and put back, as the scumbags behind it obviously make money from it. This lowers the value of Google Play as a whole too, so Google either need to find a better way of dealing with scam type apps, or accept their users having a much lower faith in the reliability of what they download.