The developer conference, FOSDEM 2018, took place in Brussels last weekend on February 3rd and 4th. The videos from FOSDEM presentations are now online. FOSDEM is a two-day event organised by volunteers to promote the widespread use of free and open source software. It has taken place every year starting in 2000 and brings in thousands of free and open source software developers from around Europe and the rest of the world.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:28AM (2 children)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:34AM (1 child)
Please, if you have modpoints, downmod the above comment.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday February 08, @07:15AM
Down mod it because it offends you? Or is it illegal to hold an alternative viewpoint to your own? And you cannot downmod it because you refuse to log in?
Look, I released this story because I was interested in some of the videos. I wish that more people on this tech-oriented site liked it more. But we also pride ourselves on allowing freedom of speech and, as you well know, on being able to maintain your anonymity should you wish to do so. I am not downmodding a comment simply because you have asked me to do so, and with no supporting justification at all. Nope.
