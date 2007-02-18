from the on-a-wing-and-a-prayer dept.
Washington, DC—American Atheists expressed outrage today at the drastic changes implemented by the Trump administration that will further elevate religious beliefs above the law.
Without any substantive public announcement, the administration made changes to the policy manuals for U.S. Attorneys’ offices and Department of Justice (DOJ) litigation offices. These offices are now required to assign a staff member to monitor all litigation and immediately inform high-ranking political appointees at DOJ whenever the offices are subject to a lawsuit involving religious liberty, when religious liberty is used as a defense in litigation, or when the offices file a suit involving religious issues.
These changes also require U.S. Attorneys and litigation offices to seek the approval of the Associate Attorney General—who is a political appointee—before proceeding with any civil suit that may involve religious liberty issues. By doing so, the Trump administration is favoring religious beliefs above all other matters, and is eroding the independence of these offices by allowing a political appointee to overrule the judgment of career DOJ attorneys.
"This is a breathtaking expansion of religious privilege in the DOJ," said American Atheists' legal and policy director Alison Gill. "These policy changes significantly undermine the rule of law and favor religious beliefs at the expense of nondiscrimination and equal protection."
"Requiring the approval of religious political appointees before enforcing the law is something I would expect to see in a theocracy like Iran or Saudi Arabia, but I'm rapidly losing any sense of shock and surprise at the lengths this administration will go to impose the beliefs of religious extremists on all Americans," added David Silverman, president of American Atheists.
This latest attack on religious neutrality comes two weeks after the Trump administration created the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division within the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services. This new division is charged with shielding medical professionals who, because of their own religious objections, refuse to treat patients.
Source: https://www.atheists.org/2018/02/doj-religion-czars/
(Score: 5, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @05:12AM (19 children)
Seriously, Trump could not possibly give less of a shit about religion. No, this creeping Dominionism is all Pence and his merry band of wild-eyed, drooling Theonomists. Look them up if you don't know what they are; they have just scored a massive coup.
It goes without saying that we are all in deep shit. I predict there will be some First Amendment challenges, let alone Fourteenth, but the fact that it even happened in the first place really does not bode well for the US...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by arcz on Thursday February 08, @05:18AM (11 children)
(Score: 5, Informative) by captain normal on Thursday February 08, @05:37AM (8 children)
Well then you get into problems with Article I of the Amendments to the Constitution Of The United States of America.
'Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @05:46AM (1 child)
I'm thinking this will hit the Due Process clause before the First Amendment, or maybe both at the same time in the same Supreme court lawsuit.
The real test is probably going to be when the Satanists or whoever decide to put on their troll hats (colanders? or is that the FSM acolytes?) and start stirring shit up. Then this will be exposed for the complete, transparent sham it is. And what happens from there, well, that will determine whether we become more like Norway or more like Iran. I, for one, am not optimistic.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:36AM
care to join my floation-for-freedom ARK crusade?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday February 08, @05:52AM (4 children)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @06:11AM
IANAL either, but IIUC, Congress created the Department of Justice, as it did most other Executive Branch agencies. As such, if the DOJ violates any amendment, that puts it in conflict with the Constitution.
Any lawyers want to weigh in on this?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @06:15AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:54AM (1 child)
You would think... have you listened to the people that "share" your beliefs?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @07:22AM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 08, @06:44AM
Freedom of religion, so important! When they found big problems in our Constitution, that was the first one they fixed. They left that one out at first, how could they leave it out? The first Americans, our brave Pilgrims, started America because they had no freedom of religion. They wanted the freedom of religion, they gave up their old lives. I'm sure they miss their old lives. Believe me, I miss mine.
Let me tell you, 44 guys were President before me. The greatest of them, the greatest President before me, was Andrew Jackson. President Jackson wrote something terrific that I want to share with you. Very long, but worth reading. He wrote "I was brought up a rigid Presbeterian, to which I have always adhered. Our excellent constitution guarantees to every one freedom of religion, and charity tells us, and you know Charity is the reall basis of all true religion, and charity says judge the tree by its fruit. All who profess christianity, believe in a Saviour and that by and through him we must be saved. We ought therefor to consider all good christians, whose walk corresponds with their professions, be him Presbeterian, Episcopalian, Baptist, methodist or Roman catholic. let it be remembered by your Grandmother that no established religion can exist under our glorious constitution." So beautiful!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:27AM
"Required" doesn't seem to mean "Discretion".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @08:03AM
Shut up, Arcz, you godsucker!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @05:23AM (1 child)
I don't agree with Dominionism, and I have no idea whether or not Pence or Sessions do. But I am worried that people whose beliefs were mainstream five minutes ago, and virtually unanimous just a bit before that, are going to be persecuted simply because many other people changed their minds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:09AM
Welcome to human society, mainstream beliefs are what passes for "normal". Just be thankful that most modern humans agree that whatever beliefs someone has is the purview of themselves. Persecution is an arcane subject, and if you feel persecuted by the derision of others just remember that those same people would probably been put to death by your breathren a handful of decades ago.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:10AM (3 children)
In an ideal world, what Trump did is what should have been done before the calendar rolled over to 1800. In the very first Amendment, the very first liberty covered is religion. It's that important.
Now we're not in an ideal world, so nutjob atheists want freedom from ever even being exposed to religion legislated and your more militant religious types want their brand codified into law. The happy medium is to do as the founders intended and simply keep the government the hell out of religious matters except to do its most fundamental job, protecting the liberties of its citizens. In this case that means to ensure that everyone is free to believe as they like as long as they're not actually harming anybody by practicing said beliefs. Which is what these positions are allegedly for. They'll no doubt be misused by both sides over the coming years but then find me something a politician won't misuse for their own gains.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 08, @06:17AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:41AM
See above regarding both sides using them improperly. That doesn't mean routine cases that nobody's raising a big media stink over won't be handled properly though, which is about all I'd hope for in any case.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:57AM
It shouldn't have been done at all in 1800 or now. Freaking Godbots are always trying to force their beliefs on others. We don't need the government helping.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @06:32AM
Don't count Jeff Sessions out of this either. He's not as *much* of a bible thumping zealot, but he sees the authoritarian potential.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @05:19AM (14 children)
Some among us didn't want a chunk of our genitalia cut off just to please the supposed Creator of the entire Universe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @05:46AM (12 children)
Cutting off pieces of junk have nothing to do with 'appeasing' a god. It's about a religious tradition. Not everything an organised religion does is purely derived from dogma. For example, celebratory feast days are an artefact of a group of people coming together, where the exact dates used were not scripturally decreed. Yet, still there are Easter, Christmas, Ramadan, Passover, etc.
Have a go at the tradition of circumcision if you want, but don't try to blame it on pure religious belief.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @05:51AM (10 children)
However, if you cut off a chunk of my dicks, I'm going to kill you.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:13AM (4 children)
Plural? Well now, color me impressed.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:18AM (3 children)
If that typo helps you to ignore the reality of the situation, then I'm glad to be of service.
(Score: 2, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:38AM (2 children)
Circumcision is nothing remotely like female genital mutilation. Unless the doctor slips, circumcised males are left with a perfectly functional penis that they will thoroughly enjoy using every chance they get. The reality is that nobody misses a bit of pointless skin that they don't remember ever having in the first place. Which is why it's almost always done while the guy in question is too young to remember.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:42AM
Sure.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday February 08, @07:01AM
It's only "nothing like" because its part of our tradition. Tradition doesn't make it any less mutliatory.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 08, @06:20AM (4 children)
for years I thought they had given me a new dick.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:29AM
Surgical manipulation of children's sexual organs.
Hee hee.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday February 08, @05:55AM
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 08, @07:11AM
Some of us told Father that God made Man PERFECTO. In the image of God, right? And that we're almost a man. But Father wouldn't listen!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @05:23AM (20 children)
Obama celebrated Ramadan at the Whitehouse. That is religious. Was that worthy of complaint, or do democrats/muslims get a pass on religious crap?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @05:44AM
As much as that disgusted me, there is a material difference between celebrating a religion's holiday and forcing its tenets onto other people. I suggest you familiarize yourself with the difference.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday February 08, @05:59AM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:00AM (6 children)
Why single out Ramadan? They also celebrated Christmas, Easter, Hanukkah, 4th of July, birthdays, etc. That's kind of what a President should do, observe and/or celebrate a shitload of events and customs that their citizens do. That's part of the job, you idiot.
It's when the religious crap starts spreading to policymaking that should raise alarms. Despite all of the apocalyptic screaming from the religious right, I don't recall any Islamistic (or Satanistic, or Jewish, or w/e) policies that Obama introduced.
Of course, once the suspiciously not-anti-Christian Antichrist was out of the White House, the religious nutjobs sighed in relief, and resumed implementing a quasi-Christian theocracy. After all, Muslims can't implement Sharia law if we do it first, amirite? Separation of Church and State sure was nice while it lasted.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:24AM (5 children)
Oh, please... The religious right hasn't been a significant power in the US since the 80s. Occasionally they get to claim a minor victory but only after suffering dozens of setbacks for each one. When islamic butchers are under no obligation to sell pork and atheist artists are under no obligation to paint a picture of Jesus but christian bakers are under legal obligation to make gay wedding cakes, you're on some damned good drugs to believe they're getting anything but shit on by their government.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:04AM
1800s, but actually for a while before that.
Sorry, I forget you didn't have formal schooling so you don't quite understand your own heritage.
I was going to quote your own statements but then I realized that would only make me look nutso.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Thursday February 08, @07:05AM (3 children)
That analogy doesn't work. The butcher choses WHAT to sell, not WHO to sell it too. There would be an issue in my book if the halal butcher refused to sell to Jews (or a kosher butcher to muslims), but the butcher gets to decide what to stock. The cake issue is about bigots who run a business on top of public services the entire public pays for, refusing to sell something they stock to a member of the public that makes their business viable (you will note there are almost no businesses located far from roads or public utilities -- a few remote hunting camps or helicopter skiing locations being irrelevant exceptions).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:16AM (2 children)
Amusing you skipped over the atheist artist. Should he be forced to design a marketing campaign that Jesus loves you? I'm holding my breath with anticipation...
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @07:37AM
As an atheist, i suspect that such an artist would not only take the job, but make sure to do a really good job.
Because that's how you get more customers. By doing a good job.
This, of course, assumes that the bible thumpers actually pay their bills.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:54AM
No, he shouldn't.
If you actually read what GP wrote, the distinction is between PRODUCT and CUSTOMER.
Atheist artist can refuse to draw Jesus (PRODUCT), but he can't refuse to draw a boat just because it was commissioned by a Christian (CUSTOMER).
If a butcher's not selling pork (PRODUCT), no problem. If he does, but refuses to sell pork to Hispanics (CUSTOMER), put his ass in prison.
If the cake dude isn't making cakes (PRODUCT), that's his problem. If he's refusing to make cakes for Blacks (CUSTOMER), burn his KKK robes. You can't force him to write "gay weddings for everyone" on a cake (PRODUCT), but a gay person (CUSTOMER) can buy a cake and write it themselves.
How fucking difficult can this be? For fuck's sake, how stupid do you have to be to not understand the distinction?
(Score: 4, Informative) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @06:21AM (9 children)
Obama (and pretty much every other President) celebrated Christmas too and morons like you didn't complain about that did you? I haven't seen Passover Seder there yet though.
What's more, this is now a 20+ year-old tradition begun by Bill Clinton and continued by George W. Bush and Barack Obama [wikipedia.org]. And that's just a reception, no praying to Jahweh (who's the same imaginary sky daddy as Allah, BTW).
The link above mentions that Thomas Jefferson honored Muslims in the White House in 1805 and even adjusted the dinner schedule to accommodate Ramadan observances.
So. You're talking out of your ass and it smells that way too.
I personally don't care what people do or do not celebrate or observe. Just don't inflict your demonstrably false belief system on me.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:30AM (8 children)
Okay, I'll bite. Disprove the existence of a deity. Any deity actually worshiped with sincerity by more than a handful of people.
And, no, you don't get to use absence of proof the other direction as evidence. Not unless you want to go around telling scientists to quit believing in the existence of dark matter too.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @06:44AM (2 children)
I don't have to.
Go ahead and read the documents that define the beliefs and practices of just about any religion, whether it be an Abrahamic (Judaism, Christianity, Islam), or non-Abrahamic (Hinduism, Shintoism, Bhuddism, Pastafarianism and yes, I include that because it's just as plausible as any of the others) or any other bunch of fiction in which various deluded people believe.
If/when you do so, you'll see that each and every one presents ideas about the universe and how it works that have been definitively disproven. As such, since the foundation of these belief systems are demonstrably false, then so are the belief systems based upon them. QED.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:51AM (1 child)
If you think the "history" bits are the important bits of religion, you know absolutely nothing of religion.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 4, Touché) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @06:57AM
Actually, I know quite a bit. I *like* reading fiction.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:49AM (3 children)
There is at least some evidence for dark matter. Absolutely none for existence of any deity.
Now, I can't prove the that Flying Spaghetti Monster isn't the one true deity, but that's what happens when you set out to set up an unprovable premise.
Complete lack of evidence is good enough for those who actually think. Godbots won't agree, but they generally don't meet the thinking criteria.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:54AM (2 children)
No. There's not. There's evidence of something but there's no evidential reason to even call it matter, dark or otherwise.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:02AM (1 child)
Actual scientists seem to disagree with you. I'll go with their opinions, posting, and writing over your rants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:04AM
Evidence of "something" is still far more evidence than exists for a deity.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by melikamp on Thursday February 08, @07:49AM
Wow, you got a mouthful there lol. First of all, why does it matter within the context of your question whether anyone at all believes in that deity? What is this, Discworld? Do deities get more existy when more people worship them?
But more to the point, your request to "disprove the existence of a deity" is itself quite nonsensical, and if you try to clarify it, we might actually succeed in proving the existence or nonexistence. Like, if you really want to take the Pratchett route and say outright that all deities are fictional characters who "exist" as much as their story is being told by their worshipers, then yes, of course they exist, no one will argue that.
But if that's not what you mean, then why not clarify the meaning of "existence"? Are we attempting to prove that there is no building-sized white-robed shovel-bearded man sitting on a cloud? Because so much we've established via airborn & satellite imagery. Or are we attempting to prove there is no deity which is some sort of super-intelligent individual consisting of standard matter+energy, messing with our affairs via the four fundamental interactions (gravity, EM, strong, week) and the laws of QM?
We don't have to. The fact that we've explained every little thing ever attributed to a historical deity by appealing to physics tells us that there is no detectable messing-around with our affairs outside of the same 4 interactions + QM. If you posit that the laws of physics are deities (not a novel idea, but more like the first one that popped into Newton's head after he blazed the new approach to natural inquiry), then sure, let's say they "exist". And if not, then we have a staggering amount of evidence that whatever individuals "exist" out there, they don't interact with us in any way that would be distinguishable from the boring classical physics. But then saying they "exist" is inane, could as well say they "marklar". Go ahead, prove or disprove that deities are marklar, and then we'll tackle "existence".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:34AM
How many presidents have said a "christian" prayer? That's what I thought you hypocritical piece of garbage.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @06:30AM (2 children)
Nehemiah Scudder is, you can skip over this comment.
If not, I recommend reading Revolt In 2100 [wikipedia.org] by Robert Heinlein.
It describes a potential future where Christian Fundamentalists implement an authoritarian theocracy in the United States and are (eventually) overthrown. It also describes the free society that is created in the aftermath. It's quite a good read, IMHO.
I'm sure Mike Pence and his ilk would just love a Christian caliphate in the United States. Fucking authoritarians!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday February 08, @06:47AM (1 child)
And it would be that weird mix of old testament style, pick-and-choose biblical references, but saying "Jesus" as if that makes it all alright.
('1984' can be read as an allegory for relegious beliefs of this sort, as it requires massive reversal of meaning or words, and Christ's teachings)
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday February 08, @08:27AM
Why not just read the collection? It's only a couple hundred pages (or less).
Or don't read it. It's no skin off my nose either way.
You analysis is flawed, which is unsurprising, given you haven't read the work.
It really does help to *actually* know the material before you attempt to analyze it. I know. A crazy thought.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr