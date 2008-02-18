from the double-plus-good dept.
The FCC has released a new report falsely claiming that the agency's attack on net neutrality is already paying huge dividends when it comes to sector investment and competition.
Unfortunately for the FCC, the data the agency is relying on to "prove" this claim comes from before current FCC boss Ajit Pai even took office and doesn't remotely support that conclusion.
Under the Telecommunications Act, the FCC is required to issue annual reports on the state of broadband competition and deployment in the U.S. market. Should the FCC find that broadband isn't being deployed in a "reasonable and timely fashion," it's required to craft policies that address the problem.
Unfortunately, when the FCC is under the control of revolving door regulators loyal to industry, they have a tendency to massage the data to help suggest things are rosier than they actually are. After all, it's easier to justify apathy to a lack of sector competition if the FCC is able to massage data to suggest the problem doesn't exist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @10:42AM
See? Trump is so good, he can even cause decisions to act into the past!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @12:06PM (2 children)
Sells a lot of positive vibes. Almost as many as a drugged out hippy. Right on man this is so groovy!
It is funny how only republicans can say what a free market is. The dems never ever could if you believe the hype.
And yet all I see in the free market these days is corruption on all sides.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:22PM
That's not corruption, that's the free market: You pay to get what you want. If you pay for fake news, you get fake news. If you pay for favourable legislation, you get favourable legislation. And so on.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Thursday February 08, @03:30PM
I get the impression that those who see only two sides, as if the world was a football game, justify their bad decisions by constantly pointing out that both sides are bad.
(Score: 3, Touché) by sjames on Thursday February 08, @12:17PM (1 child)
Chocolate rations have increased from 13 grams to 9 grams. We all love Big Trump!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:24PM
Of course that's an increase: 13 has only one prime factor, 9 has two.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 08, @12:35PM
More news at 11:00, when Ajit Pai demonstrates how the demise of net neutrality will kickstart the US economy, and propel the US ahead of the rest of the world's economy.
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 08, @12:55PM (1 child)
My internet is much broader, especially around the middle. It's arteries are clogged by advertisements, but at least all those toolbars are gone.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday February 08, @02:49PM
It is arteries?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DutchUncle on Thursday February 08, @02:42PM
(multiply attributed, and probably a more concise statement of "It has been said that figures will not lie. It is equally true that liars will figure. It is our duty to prevent liars from figuring in the interest of any theory, by presenting original data fairly.")